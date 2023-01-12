Read full article on original website
Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger attorney reveals why college stabbings case can be ‘attacked’ in court
The attorney who represented Bryan Kohberger before his extradition from Pennsylvania has voiced his belief that the case against the murder suspect could be “attacked”.Jason LaBar told local outlet WFMZ that he believes the circumstantial evidence against the 28-year-old PhD student is “strong” but “individually taken, the evidence could be attacked”.The attorney, who no longer represents Mr Kohberger now he is back in Idaho facing murder charges, added that he told his client not to divulge any details about the case to him.Mr Kohberger is next scheduled to appear in court on 26 June, for a preliminary hearing on...
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states
U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any federal lands to a state, municipality or tribe, it would not be counted as a loss to the federal budget. House Republicans had an identical rule when they controlled the chamber from 2017 to 2019.
Utah lawmakers stare down challenges of growth and drought
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers began the 2023 legislative session Tuesday by describing the growing western state as one facing an unprecedented crossroads, with action needed to maintain rapid economic and population growth. “If we fail to lead courageously, our state will not continue its growth, future...
OK Senate bill would require assessments to prevent school shootings
TULSA, Okla. — A proposed Oklahoma law would require every public school building in the state to undergo a risk and vulnerability assessment in an effort to better prepare against potential mass shootings within three years. Senate Bill 100 (SB100) proposes that the Oklahoma School Security Institute conduct the...
