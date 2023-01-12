Read full article on original website
Helix
2d ago
How is “no internet access” not a condition of his bail? This guy needs to be in our rear view post haste.
Reply
4
you,dont,know,me
3d ago
so they keep allowing him access to his stolen funds that he stole from other investors!!! WTF
Reply
5
Jane Kendrick
4d ago
the face of America. he will NEVER GO TO A REAL PRISON. HE IS A HIGH FA LUTING CREEP CRIMINAL
Reply(3)
5
