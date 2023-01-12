The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is working with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) to improve the health of garment workers powering the world’s second-biggest garment-exporting sector. The duo will create a space for advocating an enabling environment for ensuring appropriate nutrition for ready-made garment (RMG) workers, according to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that BGMEA president Faruque Hassan and GAIN country director Dr. Rudaba Khondker signed in the capital city of Dhaka on Jan. 4. They will provide technical guidance to strengthen the institutional capacity of the National Workforce Nutrition Alliance for scaling up the nutrition activities for workers’ wellbeing....

