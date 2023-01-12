Read full article on original website
BBC
Gender bill veto would be an outrage - Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...
BBC
Industrial espionage: How China sneaks out America's technology secrets
It was an innocuous-looking photograph that turned out to be the downfall of Zheng Xiaoqing, a former employee with energy conglomerate General Electric Power. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, the US citizen hid confidential files stolen from his employers in the binary code of a digital photograph of a sunset, which Mr Zheng then mailed to himself.
BBC
Portsmouth Labour councillor expelled over Facebook post and arrest
A Labour councillor has been expelled from the party. Portsmouth city councillor Cal Corkery was initially blocked from May's re-election due to a social media post, being arrested at a protest against the prorogation of parliament and his links with campaign group Momentum. He was later banned from the party....
BBC
Grant Shapps apologises for Boris Johnson picture airbrush
The business secretary acknowledges that a social media post from his account saw the former PM removed from an image. The business secretary said: "I think it is fitting if I start with the apology, because I saw that I inadvertently airbrushed him out of a picture on Twitter last week.
BGMEA Wants Better Nutrition for Garment Workers. Is It Doing Enough?
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is working with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) to improve the health of garment workers powering the world’s second-biggest garment-exporting sector. The duo will create a space for advocating an enabling environment for ensuring appropriate nutrition for ready-made garment (RMG) workers, according to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that BGMEA president Faruque Hassan and GAIN country director Dr. Rudaba Khondker signed in the capital city of Dhaka on Jan. 4. They will provide technical guidance to strengthen the institutional capacity of the National Workforce Nutrition Alliance for scaling up the nutrition activities for workers’ wellbeing....
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC
Covid-19 support worth £4.5bn lost to error and fraud
An estimated £4.5bn in Covid-19 support has been lost to error and fraud since 2020, the tax authority has revealed. The money was handed out through schemes to help households and businesses cope with the economic fallout of the pandemic. The scale of the money lost was detailed in...
BBC
Putin is weaponising food, says boss of fertiliser giant Yara
Vladimir Putin is "weaponising food", and the impact is being felt around the world, the boss of one of the world's biggest fertiliser firms has warned. Svein Tore Holsether, from Yara, said countries needed to cut their reliance on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine hit global food supplies and prices.
BBC
Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case
A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
BBC
Greta Thunberg detained at German coal protest
Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has been detained by police at a protest outside a western German village. She had been protesting with activists seeking to stop the abandoned village of Lützerath from being demolished for the expansion of a coal mine. Police told the BBC Ms Thunberg was not...
