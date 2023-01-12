Read full article on original website
How To Air Fry Frozen Shrimp For A Quick And Easy Protein
The air fryer continues to earn its reputation as a must-have kitchen appliance: Did you know you can just toss frozen shrimp in the fryer basket and they’ll be ready to eat in just a few minutes?. Yup. According to Lifehacker, it only takes the press of a few...
12 Slow Cooker Dinner Ideas Your Family is Sure to Love
Are you looking for some new dinner ideas? Do you love your slow cooker? Then check out these awesome 12 slow cooker dinner ideas. No one wants to get in the kitchen and slave over the stove. Especially not when it’s so hot outside. Who wants to heat the house up even more? Or maybe you’re just really busy. With the longer days, there seems to be so many more activities going on – baseball, swim team, dance, even just being outdoors until all hours of the night. And if you have a slow cooker or crock pot, you know how awesome it is to just add the stuff for your meal, and kinda forget about it.
Fox47News
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
skinnytaste.com
Perfect Air Fryer Shrimp
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. When I want to whip up a quick dinner on busy weeknights, I love making this easy Air Fryer Shrimp that comes out perfectly every time. Perfect Air Fryer Shrimp. Shrimp is one of my go-to’s for a quick weeknight...
msn.com
The easiest, crispiest and most delicious air fryer fried chicken you've ever had
Homemade fried chicken that’s crunchy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and — sit down for this — not deep fried? It’s true! Try this air-fried chicken recipe, inspired by The Kitchen Magpie, you might never deep-fry your chicken again. The Air Fryer is a...
Spicy Thai Noodles- 20 Minutes
20 minute Spicy Thai NoodlesPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. Where do I start with this recipe? I love anything noodles, anything spicy, anything Thai and anything that's quick and easy! These noodles are very simple to make but pack a huge flavor punch! This is a great way to spice up your weekly meal plan. Make a big batch because the next days Spicy Thai Noodle lunch is just as delicious if not better!
eattravellife.com
Ham Soup With Beans | Ham Bone
I grew up making ham and bean soup with my grandma. It was -the- thing to eat when staying over. Over the years I’ve been playing with the recipe, and figuring out how to utilize the ham bone. Grandma’s original recipe was soaking dried beans for hours, adding water, ham and pepper. This recipe is a ham soup with beans, made with a delicious ham bone from the holidays.
msn.com
Easy Ground Beef Pasta Bake Recipe
This Easy Ground Beef Pasta Bake Recipe lets you make weeknight dinner in a hurry! Start with hamburger, pasta, sauce and cheese for a delicious casserole. This Ground Beef Pasta Bake is quick to make, and I think the whole family prefers it over a classic Spaghetti!. You are welcome...
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
Bread dough made in a bag
Creating dough inside a bag is less messy than making it in a bowl, and it's genuinely a lot of fun to prepare dough for bread in this fashion. Once the dough has gone through all its stages, I merely take it out of the bag, then place it inside a well-buttered pan. The dough will finish its last rest in the greased pan and then get baked. As for the bag? I just toss it into the trash.
Linguine, Shrimp Sauce
Turmeric linguine with shrimp and saffron sauce. Doesn’t it sound exquisite? It sure is. A perfectly cooked pasta with turmeric is served with this beautiful concoction of ribbon carrots, peas, shrimp, saffron, wine, cream, garlic, and shallots.
msn.com
Egg Roll in a Bowl: Simple dinner ideas
I love Chinese food especially egg rolls, but those little deep-fried bites of goodness are not particularly healthy. But this Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe from Princess Pinky Girl is a great way to enjoy all the delicious of the ingredients of an eggroll, but without the fried shell. The best part is that this recipe for egg roll in bowl takes only 30 minutes to prep and cook, so it is a quick and easy meal that is good tasting as well as good for you.
iheart.com
Plant of the Week - January 13th 2023 - Easy to grow indoor plants
Indoor gardening is hot, trendy, and actually good for you at the same time…especially bringing more tropical / foliage plants into the home. Many are now ‘Plant Parents’. We all have seen the research that’s been done about the benefits of foliage plants in our homes and offices…clean air, makes us feel good, they look good, form of gardening, helps students’ study better, improves office cultures, and on and on. But sometimes growing plants indoors can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you don’t have a bright or sunny location or just don’t have a good track record with indoor plants. In many homes and offices, additional lighting may be needed to be more successful with your indoor plants. But if you are looking for the easiest plants to grow in your home and office, here are a few indoor plants that I think are the easiest for you to grow.
The Daily South
Can You Eat Sprouted Garlic?
You know that moment when the chill hits the air, leaves fall, and thoughts turn to a comforting pot of something? You root through your pantry for some garlic to start your Chicken Noodle Soup, but your little bulb has sprouted green tips. Can you use it or should you...
Delicious Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe
The post Delicious Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe appeared first on Seniors Guide.
techaiapp.com
Air Fryer Chicken Wings (4-Ways)
Air fryer chicken wings — the ultimate party appetizer! In this post, we’ll teach you how to make chicken wings in air fryer + we’re sharing 4 amazing sauces for you to choose from. Perfect Chicken Wings in Air Fryer!. This air fryer chicken wings recipe is...
How Much Protein Is in Salmon?
Looking to add more protein to your diet? It’s a great idea. Protein is an essential nutrient for our bodies to repair cells and build new ones. Salmon is a protein powerhouse fish that is also loaded with other health benefits. How much protein in salmon depends on your portion size. Salmon is rich in protein and low in saturated fat, making it a healthy choice for everyone.
BHG
One Pot Pasta Recipes Make a Delicious Dinner with Minimal Cleanup
Ready for an easy, hearty, comforting meal? Just pull out one pan and your favorite noodles to make these one pot pasta recipes! We're sharing dinner-ready ideas for classic spaghetti, skillet lasagna, Chinese noodles, and even chicken alfredo soup. Many of these recipes call for just 20 minutes of prep time making them perfect for busy weeknight meals.
