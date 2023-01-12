Read full article on original website
News 12
Police: 11-year-old boy stabbed in Jersey City
An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was stabbed in Jersey City. Police say officers received a call Sunday evening that the boy had been stanned multiple times. A woman at the scene was also found with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening. One man...
1 dead, 1 wounded in stabbing at N.J. apartment complex
One person was killed and at least one other wounded early Tuesday at a stabbing at an apartment complex in Hudson County, authorities said. Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to a report of a multiple stabbing at Harrison Gardens, an apartment complex owned by the Harrison Housing Authority, according to investigators.
Argument Ends With 2 People Shooting Guns Inside NJ Wawa Sunday Morning
Authorities in one New Jersey municipality continue to investigate an argument early Sunday morning that lead to two people firing guns inside a Wawa. The incident happened around 3:30 at a store located on Silvia Street in Ewing, Mercer County. According to the Ewing Police Department, an argument ensued between...
Son Stabs Mom Dead, Injures Man In Harrison
A 67-year-old woman was stabbed dead by her son and a 50-year-old man was injured in a Harrison stabbing early Tuesday, Jan. 17, authorities said.Victor Temoche, 32, is believed to have stabbed Rosa Massoni and the man around 1:20 a.m. at the Harrison Gardens apartment complex, Hudson Co…
Man is shot in ear while driving on highway in Kearny: police
A 43-year-old Jersey City man and his wife are lucky to be alive after the man was shot while the pair was driving on Truck Route 1&9 in Kearny Monday night, authorities said. The preliminary investigation by the Kearny Police Department indicates the man was driving a Ford Explorer SUV southbound on Truck Route 1&9 near the Passaic River Bridge with his 40-year-old wife in the passenger seat when he was struck by a projectile fired from behind him, which struck him near the ear.
11-year-old in critical condition after stabbing, Jersey City police say
An 11-year-old was stabbed and is in critical condition and a woman was also injured in an apparent domestic violence incident Sunday, Jersey City officials said. The boy suffered multiple stab wounds in the 11:40 p.m. incident on Randolph Avenue and was taken to a local hospital. The other victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
N.J. man set his pickup on fire for insurance money, cops say
A Bergen County man charged with setting his pickup truck on fire over the weekend was trying to collect insurance money on the vehicle, according to police. Louis Molino, 40, of Little Ferry, was arrested Sunday and charged with arson to collect insurance, aggravated arson and causing or risking widespread injury or damage in a residential area, officials said.
Man set his car on fire in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say
A Little Ferry man was arrested over the weekend for setting his car on fire in a residential neighborhood in the borough, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. On Saturday, officers from the Little Ferry police and fire departments responded to a 911 call shortly after 9:30 p.m....
N.J. man shot to death in Newark, authorities say
A 38-year-old man from Essex County was shot to death early Monday morning in Newark, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called at 12:30 a.m. to North 7th Street, where they found Omar Rivera, of Belleville, authorities said. Rivera had been shot multiple times in the...
Vandals ripped apart retaining wall with heavy machinery at N.J. construction site
Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they try to find who is responsible for using on-site heavy machinery to cause significant damage at a construction site in Sayreville earlier this month. The “large scale act of vandalism” took place Jan. 6 between 3 and 5 a.m. when...
proclaimerscv.com
31-year-old Sentenced 25 Years After Declared Not Guilty in New Jersey
In a New Jersey killing that took place less than a year after it was declared not guilty in a related homicide twelve years prior, a man was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the prosecution. Based to Hudson County prosecutors, Diamond Robinson, 26, was shot and killed...
Belleville Man Gunned Down In Newark
A 38-year-old Belleville man was shot and killed this weekend in Newark, authorities said. Omar Rivera was shot on the 300 block of North 7th Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He...
Man dies after being struck by car at N.J. intersection, police say
A pedestrian died Monday morning after he was struck by a car in East Brunswick, police said. Moos S. Song, 70, of East Brunswick, was found critically injured at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to a release from the East Brunswick Police Department. Song was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
One dead in Secaucus apartment blaze, prosecutor says
One person died early Monday in a blaze at a Secaucus apartment complex, authorities said. The fire at 220 Meadows Lane, near Secaucus High School, was initially reported just after midnight. It is believed the fire originated in a second-floor apartment. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in social media...
Jury convicts N.J. man of gunning down 19-year-old
A Newark man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on a city street in 2019 was convicted Friday by an Essex County jury, officials said. On September 29, 2019, Waleik McCollum, of Newark, was shot at nine times by Zahir “Peewee” Moore with a .40-caliber handgun around Brookdale and Lindsey avenues in Newark, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. McCollum was hit twice, including a gunshot wound to the head.
Upstairs Neighbor Killed In Hudson County Apartment Fire
A 72-year-old man died in a Secaucus fire late Sunday, Jan. 15, authorities said.John Meisenburg was found inside of a third floor unit after a fire broke out in a second floor unit at caround 11:50 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.Meisenburg was taken to Hudson Regional Hospi…
4 Adults Charged in Knife Fight at NJ High School
SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
3-year-old Beaten to Death: NJ Mom Says She Lied For Boyfriend
A New Jersey mother faces decades behind bars for helping her boyfriend escape after he allegedly beat her son to death, and then lying to police about it. Krystal Straw, 29, of East Hanover, pleaded guilty on Thursday to child endangerment, witness tampering, and hampering an investigation, Morristown Green has reported.
Wawa Shootout: Police Release Details In Terrifying Mercer County Incident
Police have release some details in a shootout that occurred inside of a Mercer County Wawa store early Sunday, Jan. 15.An argument broke out between patrons at the Silvia Street store in Ewing around 3:25 a.m., at which point workers asked them to leave, police said.One person stayed inside o…
Package thief sought in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for a package thief that was caught stealing from a front porch on January 5th. According to police, an officer responded to a call about the theft incident, which occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the 90 block of Nichols Street. The suspect was captured on surveillance video riding a bicycle and taking the victim’s package. If you can identify the suspect, please call 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). The post Package thief sought in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
