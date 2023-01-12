ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police: 11-year-old boy stabbed in Jersey City

An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was stabbed in Jersey City. Police say officers received a call Sunday evening that the boy had been stanned multiple times. A woman at the scene was also found with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening. One man...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in stabbing at N.J. apartment complex

One person was killed and at least one other wounded early Tuesday at a stabbing at an apartment complex in Hudson County, authorities said. Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to a report of a multiple stabbing at Harrison Gardens, an apartment complex owned by the Harrison Housing Authority, according to investigators.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Son Stabs Mom Dead, Injures Man In Harrison

A 67-year-old woman was stabbed dead by her son and a 50-year-old man was  injured in a Harrison stabbing early Tuesday, Jan. 17, authorities said.Victor Temoche, 32, is believed to have stabbed Rosa Massoni and the man around 1:20 a.m. at the Harrison Gardens apartment complex, Hudson Co…
HARRISON, NJ
NJ.com

Man is shot in ear while driving on highway in Kearny: police

A 43-year-old Jersey City man and his wife are lucky to be alive after the man was shot while the pair was driving on Truck Route 1&9 in Kearny Monday night, authorities said. The preliminary investigation by the Kearny Police Department indicates the man was driving a Ford Explorer SUV southbound on Truck Route 1&9 near the Passaic River Bridge with his 40-year-old wife in the passenger seat when he was struck by a projectile fired from behind him, which struck him near the ear.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

11-year-old in critical condition after stabbing, Jersey City police say

An 11-year-old was stabbed and is in critical condition and a woman was also injured in an apparent domestic violence incident Sunday, Jersey City officials said. The boy suffered multiple stab wounds in the 11:40 p.m. incident on Randolph Avenue and was taken to a local hospital. The other victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man set his pickup on fire for insurance money, cops say

A Bergen County man charged with setting his pickup truck on fire over the weekend was trying to collect insurance money on the vehicle, according to police. Louis Molino, 40, of Little Ferry, was arrested Sunday and charged with arson to collect insurance, aggravated arson and causing or risking widespread injury or damage in a residential area, officials said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man shot to death in Newark, authorities say

A 38-year-old man from Essex County was shot to death early Monday morning in Newark, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called at 12:30 a.m. to North 7th Street, where they found Omar Rivera, of Belleville, authorities said. Rivera had been shot multiple times in the...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Belleville Man Gunned Down In Newark

A 38-year-old Belleville man was shot and killed this weekend in Newark, authorities said. Omar Rivera was shot on the 300 block of North 7th Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man dies after being struck by car at N.J. intersection, police say

A pedestrian died Monday morning after he was struck by a car in East Brunswick, police said. Moos S. Song, 70, of East Brunswick, was found critically injured at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to a release from the East Brunswick Police Department. Song was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

One dead in Secaucus apartment blaze, prosecutor says

One person died early Monday in a blaze at a Secaucus apartment complex, authorities said. The fire at 220 Meadows Lane, near Secaucus High School, was initially reported just after midnight. It is believed the fire originated in a second-floor apartment. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in social media...
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

Jury convicts N.J. man of gunning down 19-year-old

A Newark man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on a city street in 2019 was convicted Friday by an Essex County jury, officials said. On September 29, 2019, Waleik McCollum, of Newark, was shot at nine times by Zahir “Peewee” Moore with a .40-caliber handgun around Brookdale and Lindsey avenues in Newark, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. McCollum was hit twice, including a gunshot wound to the head.
NEWARK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

4 Adults Charged in Knife Fight at NJ High School

SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Shore News Network

Package thief sought in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for a package thief that was caught stealing from a front porch on January 5th. According to police, an officer responded to a call about the theft incident, which occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the 90 block of Nichols Street. The suspect was captured on surveillance video riding a bicycle and taking the victim’s package. If you can identify the suspect, please call  1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).  The post Package thief sought in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy