A 43-year-old Jersey City man and his wife are lucky to be alive after the man was shot while the pair was driving on Truck Route 1&9 in Kearny Monday night, authorities said. The preliminary investigation by the Kearny Police Department indicates the man was driving a Ford Explorer SUV southbound on Truck Route 1&9 near the Passaic River Bridge with his 40-year-old wife in the passenger seat when he was struck by a projectile fired from behind him, which struck him near the ear.

KEARNY, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO