Testimony Mostly Favors Repeal of ‘Banned Concepts Law’ in Committee

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woodsLive Action NewsManchester, NH
Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire WoodsMario DonevskiManchester, NH
Related
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Lawmakers Again Will Grapple with Education Freedom Accounts
National School Choice Week is a week away and to celebrate, the House Education Committee has a number of hearings this week on the Education Freedom Account program. Last fall, the program’s funding was challenged by the head of the American Federation of Teachers — NH claiming state law earmarks public education money for public education not private programs or schools and sought an injunction to block sending any more Education Trust Fund grants to parents.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
MLK Was No Ally of NH’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ Law
Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. If you’re going to take a quote from “I Have a Dream,” at least read the entire speech. (Watch speech...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
NH House Votes To Allow Deadly Weapons in Representatives Hall
CONCORD – The House of Representatives debated a rule that would limit deadly weapons in the crowded Representatives Hall chamber of 400 legislators at the State House. House Rule 64 failed 177-197 on Convening Day Wednesday of the 2023 legislative session at the State House. A Democratic leader and...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Proxy Voting Rule Fails in NH House
A proposal to authorize proxy voting by members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives absent due to medical condition, illness, or illness in the family was rejected in a vote of 204-171 Wednesday as lawmakers considered rules for the 2023 session. House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, said proxy...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
NH Senate Republicans Focused on Fighting for the Family
CONCORD – The Republican majority in the New Hampshire Senate is focused on preserving the life and prosperity of “hardworking New Hampshire families” by keeping taxes low and providing services to the neediest. Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, along with the 13 other Republican members who make...
KRMG
OK Senate bill would require assessments to prevent school shootings
TULSA, Okla. — A proposed Oklahoma law would require every public school building in the state to undergo a risk and vulnerability assessment in an effort to better prepare against potential mass shootings within three years. Senate Bill 100 (SB100) proposes that the Oklahoma School Security Institute conduct the...
The Associated Press
Utah lawmakers stare down challenges of growth and drought
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers began the 2023 legislative session Tuesday by describing the growing western state as one facing an unprecedented crossroads, with action needed to maintain rapid economic and population growth. “If we fail to lead courageously, our state will not continue its growth, future...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Hope and Possibilities Come with New Year at State House
The holiday season is a time of reflection and a time of renewal. Renewal brings hope and possibilities that were just out of reach in the past and some so far out of reach they are almost impossible to imagine. The New Hampshire political scene is rampant with many unknowns...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Judge Orders State Rep. Stone’s Docs Released; Ex-Cop Expected to Appeal
The Claremont Police Department’s internal affairs records on ex-cop Rep. Jonathan Stone can be released to the public, according to an order issued this week by Sullivan Superior Court Judge Martin Honigberg. However, nothing is being made public as Stone, a Claremont City Councilor and a Republican member of...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Majority Needs Protections from the Tyranny of the Minority
The framers and founders of our republic did many things to prevent the tyranny of the majority. Preventing the tyranny of the majority is essentially protecting the minority from discrimination due to the actions of the majority. What might work for the vast majority of people and benefit them may...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
House Democratic Leader Announces Full Team for 2023-2024 Session
CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE – Today, in addition to his core leadership team announced earlier in December, House Democratic Leader Rep. Matt Wilhelm (D-Manchester) announced the full House Democratic leadership for the 2023-2024 legislative session. Today’s announcement includes a slate of Assistant House Democratic Leaders, Assistant House Democratic Floor Leaders, and Committee Leadership positions as follows:
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Radio Free NH: The House Will Become a Circus
One of my uncles was serving in the Navy at the end of the Second World War. He wrote his family a letter in 1945, describing how a Japanese ship had come alongside his ship so its captain could tender his formal surrender. He wrote that the Japanese officers came aboard in their dress uniforms; that he and most of his ship’s other crew members were wearing just tee shirts; that he had felt ashamed of looking so sloppy, because it had not suited the gravity of the moment. They had all been busy at their jobs, though. They hadn’t had time to dress up.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
McIntyre Federal Building Stirs More Controversy in Portsmouth
In 2004, then Senator Judd Gregg announced that the James McIntyre Federal Building in downtown Portsmouth would be handed over virtually free to the city of Portsmouth for its use by the citizens. Federal employees there were transferred to other facilities in the city and the building was declared a...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
2013 Case Reversed Because Defendant’s Lawyer Called Him ‘Big, Menacing Black Guy’
CONCORD – The state Supreme Court reversed domestic-violence related convictions against Marc Mallard on Jan. 4 because his defense attorney at trial in 2013 referred to him as “a big, menacing black guy.”. The jury, which was all white, convicted Mallard, now 40, of second-degree assault, attempted second-degree...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0