Testimony Mostly Favors Repeal of ‘Banned Concepts Law’ in Committee

One of my uncles was serving in the Navy at the end of the Second World War. He wrote his family a letter in 1945, describing how a Japanese ship had come alongside his ship so its captain could tender his formal surrender. He wrote that the Japanese officers came aboard in their dress uniforms; that he and most of his ship’s other crew members were wearing just tee shirts; that he had felt ashamed of looking so sloppy, because it had not suited the gravity of the moment. They had all been busy at their jobs, though. They hadn’t had time to dress up.

