An open letter to the Honorable Sandra B. Cunningham:. This short note is to wish you a Happy and Prosperous New Year!. Newspaper accounts report on your temporary health issues. The voters of New Jersey’s Legislative District 31 love and support you. We are praying for a speedy recovery and return to your rightful seat in the New Jersey Senate. It is unfortunate some ambitious people believe they can wave a magic wand and have their dreams fulfilled!

UNION CITY, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO