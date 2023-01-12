ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

New Federally Qualified Health Center to open at Hudson Regional Hospital

The North Hudson Community Action Corporation will officially open it 10th Federally Qualified Health Care Center on Jan. 24 in Secaucus. Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli and members of the Secaucus Council will join North Hudson Board Chair Joseph M. Muniz and hospital CEO Dr. Nizar Kifaieh in cutting the ribbon to open facility at 3 p.m. that day.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Hunterdon PBA takes delivery of new support trailer

Last month, Hunterdon County PBA Local 188 took delivery of a new support trailer. The new 7X12 3500 tandem axel event and incident support traile was donated by Dr. Caesar DePaço and his wife Deanna Padovani DePaço of Summit Nutritionals International Inc. According to a statement released by...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ State Police: Big Machine Used in ‘Large scale act of vandalism’

SAYREVILLE — Calling it a “large scale act of vandalism,” police have asked for help finding those responsible for damage to a retaining wall in the borough. Early on Jan. 6, sometime between 3 and 5 a.m., heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road, according to the State Police Facebook page.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Get well wishes, support for Sen. Cunningham; Article unfairly attacked Union City administration; Enjoying Hoboken sports history columns | Letters

An open letter to the Honorable Sandra B. Cunningham:. This short note is to wish you a Happy and Prosperous New Year!. Newspaper accounts report on your temporary health issues. The voters of New Jersey’s Legislative District 31 love and support you. We are praying for a speedy recovery and return to your rightful seat in the New Jersey Senate. It is unfortunate some ambitious people believe they can wave a magic wand and have their dreams fulfilled!
UNION CITY, NJ
16-Year-Old Boy Dead In Brookdale Park Crash

A 16-year-old boy from Glen Ridge died in a crash at Brookdale Park late Saturday, Jan. 15, authorities said. The boy was a back seat passenger in a vehicle carrying three other minors that crashed on West Circuit Drive in Bloomfield around 11:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Citizen complaint leads to DWI arrest in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County woman was arrested after a citizen reported a possible intoxicated driver on Route 46 in Denville Township Friday night, according to police. On Jan. 13, at around 10:52 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call for a possible intoxicated driver on...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
N.J. man shot to death in Newark, authorities say

A 38-year-old man from Essex County was shot to death early Monday morning in Newark, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called at 12:30 a.m. to North 7th Street, where they found Omar Rivera, of Belleville, authorities said. Rivera had been shot multiple times in the...
NEWARK, NJ
Crash involving overturned vehicle injures 3 on Route 57 in Warren County

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Three people were transported the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Warren County in which one of the vehicles overturned. The crash happened Monday, at around 3:51 p.m., on Route 57 at Penwell Road in Mansfield Township, according to the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Man dies after being struck by car at N.J. intersection, police say

A pedestrian died Monday morning after he was struck by a car in East Brunswick, police said. Moos S. Song, 70, of East Brunswick, was found critically injured at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to a release from the East Brunswick Police Department. Song was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
5 injured in house fire, explosion in Passaic County

POMPTON LAKES, N.J. -- Five firefighters were injured in an explosion at a Passaic County home Saturday.The flames erupted around 2 a.m. at a home in Pompton Lakes.Officials say seconds after crews went inside to fight the fire, the home exploded.The blast was caught on a home's surveillance video.Two firefighters suffered burns and were taken to St. Barnabas Burn Center, where they were treated and released.Three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
