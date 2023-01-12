Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It Was Just A Drill! Morris County Fire Alerts ResidentsMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Residential Burglary, Auto Theft Arrest, and Stolen Vehicle RecoveryMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Historic “Farewell to Lincoln” Painting Leaves Madison, NJ. See It Before Its Gone!Morristown MinuteMadison, NJ
Morris County Honors Dr. Martin Luther KingMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
New Federally Qualified Health Center to open at Hudson Regional Hospital
The North Hudson Community Action Corporation will officially open it 10th Federally Qualified Health Care Center on Jan. 24 in Secaucus. Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli and members of the Secaucus Council will join North Hudson Board Chair Joseph M. Muniz and hospital CEO Dr. Nizar Kifaieh in cutting the ribbon to open facility at 3 p.m. that day.
Hunterdon PBA takes delivery of new support trailer
Last month, Hunterdon County PBA Local 188 took delivery of a new support trailer. The new 7X12 3500 tandem axel event and incident support traile was donated by Dr. Caesar DePaço and his wife Deanna Padovani DePaço of Summit Nutritionals International Inc. According to a statement released by...
NJ State Police: Big Machine Used in ‘Large scale act of vandalism’
SAYREVILLE — Calling it a “large scale act of vandalism,” police have asked for help finding those responsible for damage to a retaining wall in the borough. Early on Jan. 6, sometime between 3 and 5 a.m., heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road, according to the State Police Facebook page.
Family adopts N.J. dog abandoned at Iowa airport, animal shelter says
Allie, the American pit bull terrier allegedly abandoned at an Iowa airport in December by a New Jersey man, has been adopted by a family who says she’s “settling in very well,” animal shelter officials said. “We’re happy to tell you that Allie, the dog left at...
Mom dies after rushing into burning home in New Jersey to try to save daughter
She didn't hesitate and "charged in with a mother's love and the courage of a police officer fueling her attempt to save our daughter."
proclaimerscv.com
31-year-old Sentenced 25 Years After Declared Not Guilty in New Jersey
In a New Jersey killing that took place less than a year after it was declared not guilty in a related homicide twelve years prior, a man was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the prosecution. Based to Hudson County prosecutors, Diamond Robinson, 26, was shot and killed...
Get well wishes, support for Sen. Cunningham; Article unfairly attacked Union City administration; Enjoying Hoboken sports history columns | Letters
An open letter to the Honorable Sandra B. Cunningham:. This short note is to wish you a Happy and Prosperous New Year!. Newspaper accounts report on your temporary health issues. The voters of New Jersey’s Legislative District 31 love and support you. We are praying for a speedy recovery and return to your rightful seat in the New Jersey Senate. It is unfortunate some ambitious people believe they can wave a magic wand and have their dreams fulfilled!
16-Year-Old Boy Dead In Brookdale Park Crash
A 16-year-old boy from Glen Ridge died in a crash at Brookdale Park late Saturday, Jan. 15, authorities said. The boy was a back seat passenger in a vehicle carrying three other minors that crashed on West Circuit Drive in Bloomfield around 11:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
wrnjradio.com
Citizen complaint leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County woman was arrested after a citizen reported a possible intoxicated driver on Route 46 in Denville Township Friday night, according to police. On Jan. 13, at around 10:52 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call for a possible intoxicated driver on...
N.J. man shot to death in Newark, authorities say
A 38-year-old man from Essex County was shot to death early Monday morning in Newark, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called at 12:30 a.m. to North 7th Street, where they found Omar Rivera, of Belleville, authorities said. Rivera had been shot multiple times in the...
wrnjradio.com
Crash involving overturned vehicle injures 3 on Route 57 in Warren County
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Three people were transported the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Warren County in which one of the vehicles overturned. The crash happened Monday, at around 3:51 p.m., on Route 57 at Penwell Road in Mansfield Township, according to the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company.
New Jersey woman comes to aid of Ocean County neighbor in dire straits about to be evicted
There is power in radio and power in community and because of both, an Ocean County mother and her three children on the precipice of being evicted from their home, now find themselves in a much healthier living situation. On December 4, 2022, Kim Guadagno, former Lt. Governor of New...
Mother, young child die in Hazlet house fire
Flames swept through the home early Friday morning on Brookside Ave in Hazlet.
New Jersey home explodes with firefighters inside; 5 injured
POMPTON LAKES, N.J. — (AP) — A New Jersey house where smoke had been reported exploded with volunteer firefighters inside, injuring five of them and sending two to a hospital for treatment of burns, authorities said. The Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said on its...
Want a Snowy Getaway in New Jersey, Try This Snowy NJ Town
We did just see some snow in Ocean County over the weekend. For snow lovers, this winter has been a rather warm one, so far with more rain than snow. Some parts of New Jersey see snow more than they see rain. This state is so strange because even in...
Absolute Best Donuts in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties NJ
A donut and coffee, a fan favorite for sure and we have both here in New Jersey for folks to enjoy. I do drink coffee every day but I don't do donuts every day, but I do enjoy a good donut. In an article from NorthJersey.Com, They broke down the...
wrnjradio.com
Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
Man dies after being struck by car at N.J. intersection, police say
A pedestrian died Monday morning after he was struck by a car in East Brunswick, police said. Moos S. Song, 70, of East Brunswick, was found critically injured at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to a release from the East Brunswick Police Department. Song was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
Last chance to join the biggest N.J. cannabis networking event of the winter. Here’s how
It hasn’t snowed yet in New Jersey, but there’s been a flurry of activity in the cannabis space in 2023, adding momentum to the nearly $200 million of legal weed sold in the state last year. Last week, the state approved 56 more cannabis businesses to move forward...
5 injured in house fire, explosion in Passaic County
POMPTON LAKES, N.J. -- Five firefighters were injured in an explosion at a Passaic County home Saturday.The flames erupted around 2 a.m. at a home in Pompton Lakes.Officials say seconds after crews went inside to fight the fire, the home exploded.The blast was caught on a home's surveillance video.Two firefighters suffered burns and were taken to St. Barnabas Burn Center, where they were treated and released.Three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1