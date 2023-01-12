ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

csurams.com

Rams Begin Three-Game Homestand with San Diego State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – After an idle weekend, Colorado State will have three games this coming week, starting on Monday against San Diego State at 6:30 p.m., in Moby Arena. The Rams will also host Nevada on Thursday for their annual Orange Out game. Action will continue Saturday against first-place UNLV and will be CSU's Fight Like a Ram game.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Stermer Sets New School Record In Day One of Potts Invite

BOULDER, Colo. – The Colorado State Track and Field team had a successful day one at the Potts Invitational hosted by Colorado Friday afternoon. Boasting one new school record, two new facility records and five first-place finishes, Colorado State's field athletes closed out their portion of the invitational on a high note.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Stevens Historic Performance Leads to Overtime Win

LAS VEGAS – Clutch and Isaiah Stevens are synonymous with each other. The senior guard hit multiple 3s to lead Colorado State to its first win against UNLV in Las Vegas since 2017, 82-81 in overtime. Trailing by four with five seconds left he hit his first of many...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
COLORADO STATE
1037theriver.com

Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
COLORADO STATE
weather5280.com

Denver forecast: Rain and snow showers on Sunday; tracking potential for significant snow across Eastern CO this week

As we discussed in our update on Friday, we are tracking two systems that will bring rain and snow to the state over the coming days. The first of those systems is moving through the state today, and will bring heavy snow to parts of the high country and at least a chance of rain and snow showers to the plains Sunday later today and this evening.
DENVER, CO
1037theriver.com

Photos: See What A Colorado Road Trip Looked Like in the 1940s

Got a road trip planned this summer? The price of gas may change your plans in some cases depending on your destination. What if we could go back in time and tag along on someone else's road trip and let them pay for the gas? A gallon of gasoline in 1945 cost a whopping .21 cents.
COLORADO STATE
Autoblog

Empty Carvana vending machine in Denver a billboard for company troubles

The problem with the politic advice, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything," is that sometimes there's nothing to say that's both nice and useful. Take Carvana, the online used car sales company that hasn't had a useful, positive thing said about it for at least six months. The woes to now have concerned registration issues in various states leading to some of Carvana's trading licenses being revoked, a stock price doing an impression of the Titanic after the iceberg, and the prices of used cars retreating to levels below what Carvana paid for the cars. Now the city of Denver, Colorado is piling on over a novel concern — an empty Carvana vending machine.
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Is This Famous Mexican Restaurant Coming to Fort Collins?

Have you heard of Los Dos Potrillos? If you have, you know that they serve some of the best Mexican food in Colorado, and if you haven't — well, get ready to learn. According to the eatery's website, Los Dos Potrillos began as the dream of Denver local Jose Ramirez, who used all the money he had ($5.18 to be exact) to open the restaurant's first location in Centennial in 2002.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Draft bill banning 'assault weapons' leaked online

A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Draft bill banning ‘assault weapons’ leaked online. A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Denver Fire Department conducts ice...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Report contrasts costs of oil and gas against economic benefits

A new report argues that the modest economic benefits of Colorado’s oil and gas industry comes at a high cost to air, water, environment and home values. The report by the Colorado Fiscal Institute, a nonprofit organization based in Denver, is one of the first to try to quantify both the economic benefits and costs of oil and gas. The report found that the oil and gas extraction industry makes up 1.8% of total wages in the state, 3.4% of income, 3.3% of gross domestic product and less than 1% of total employment.
COLORADO STATE
koamnewsnow.com

CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS

Skiers trigger two back-to-back avalanches in Colorado's Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LOVELAND, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Dine with Stuffed Animals at One of Colorado’s Oldest Restaurants

Colorado is full of history and fortunately, some of the state's earliest manmade landmarks, stores, restaurants, and attractions are still around. One of these historic places that is still standing and operating is not just unique for the fact that it's one of the oldest restaurants in the state, but because of what else is in the restaurant gazing upon you while you enjoy your meal.
DENVER, CO

