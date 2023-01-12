Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Related
csurams.com
Rams Begin Three-Game Homestand with San Diego State
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – After an idle weekend, Colorado State will have three games this coming week, starting on Monday against San Diego State at 6:30 p.m., in Moby Arena. The Rams will also host Nevada on Thursday for their annual Orange Out game. Action will continue Saturday against first-place UNLV and will be CSU's Fight Like a Ram game.
Colorado Sunshine: Colorado women's basketball scores another big Pac-12 win
Coach JR Payne's CU Buffs keep taking down ranked opponents at the CU Events Center. After upsetting then No. 8 Utah last week, the Buffs knocked off another ranked Pac-12 team on Friday. This time it was No. 14 Arizona. Colorado (14-3, 4-1 Pac-12) has won back-to-back games against ranked...
csurams.com
Stermer Sets New School Record In Day One of Potts Invite
BOULDER, Colo. – The Colorado State Track and Field team had a successful day one at the Potts Invitational hosted by Colorado Friday afternoon. Boasting one new school record, two new facility records and five first-place finishes, Colorado State's field athletes closed out their portion of the invitational on a high note.
csurams.com
Stevens Historic Performance Leads to Overtime Win
LAS VEGAS – Clutch and Isaiah Stevens are synonymous with each other. The senior guard hit multiple 3s to lead Colorado State to its first win against UNLV in Las Vegas since 2017, 82-81 in overtime. Trailing by four with five seconds left he hit his first of many...
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
weather5280.com
Denver forecast: Rain and snow showers on Sunday; tracking potential for significant snow across Eastern CO this week
As we discussed in our update on Friday, we are tracking two systems that will bring rain and snow to the state over the coming days. The first of those systems is moving through the state today, and will bring heavy snow to parts of the high country and at least a chance of rain and snow showers to the plains Sunday later today and this evening.
A Popular Colorado Restaurant Appears to Have Closed for Good
Fort Collins may have lost The Lost Cajun. According to the Coloradoan, the Louisiana-style restaurant arrived at 331 S. Meldrum St. in late 2015 with the goal of serving "really great, high quality, and very consistent" food to the Choice City. Based on the eatery's TripAdvisor reviews, it succeeded in...
1037theriver.com
Photos: See What A Colorado Road Trip Looked Like in the 1940s
Got a road trip planned this summer? The price of gas may change your plans in some cases depending on your destination. What if we could go back in time and tag along on someone else's road trip and let them pay for the gas? A gallon of gasoline in 1945 cost a whopping .21 cents.
Snow returns to Denver area this week: Here's how much we could get
DENVER — The Front Range could see 5-10 inches of snow from a winter storm on Tuesday night and Wednesday. The National Weather Service office in Boulder issued a Winter Storm Watch for the entire Denver area and most of northeastern Colorado for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Prepare for...
Autoblog
Empty Carvana vending machine in Denver a billboard for company troubles
The problem with the politic advice, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything," is that sometimes there's nothing to say that's both nice and useful. Take Carvana, the online used car sales company that hasn't had a useful, positive thing said about it for at least six months. The woes to now have concerned registration issues in various states leading to some of Carvana's trading licenses being revoked, a stock price doing an impression of the Titanic after the iceberg, and the prices of used cars retreating to levels below what Carvana paid for the cars. Now the city of Denver, Colorado is piling on over a novel concern — an empty Carvana vending machine.
Is This Famous Mexican Restaurant Coming to Fort Collins?
Have you heard of Los Dos Potrillos? If you have, you know that they serve some of the best Mexican food in Colorado, and if you haven't — well, get ready to learn. According to the eatery's website, Los Dos Potrillos began as the dream of Denver local Jose Ramirez, who used all the money he had ($5.18 to be exact) to open the restaurant's first location in Centennial in 2002.
denverite.com
Denver mayor candidate Mike Johnston: “We can end homelessness in my first term.” How would that work?
Denver mayoral candidate and former state senator Mike Johnston says he can end homelessness in his first term. He blames the crisis on three things: “the lack of affordable housing, the absence of available mental health support, and an explosion in the severity of addictive drugs,” according to Johnston’s plan, which he dropped Thursday.
KDVR.com
Draft bill banning 'assault weapons' leaked online
A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Draft bill banning ‘assault weapons’ leaked online. A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Denver Fire Department conducts ice...
Report contrasts costs of oil and gas against economic benefits
A new report argues that the modest economic benefits of Colorado’s oil and gas industry comes at a high cost to air, water, environment and home values. The report by the Colorado Fiscal Institute, a nonprofit organization based in Denver, is one of the first to try to quantify both the economic benefits and costs of oil and gas. The report found that the oil and gas extraction industry makes up 1.8% of total wages in the state, 3.4% of income, 3.3% of gross domestic product and less than 1% of total employment.
coloradosun.com
Denver bought one-way bus tickets for 1,900 migrants. Here’s where they were going.
Denver spent nearly a half-million dollars last month buying one-way Greyhound bus tickets to other cities for 1,900 migrants who arrived here after crossing the U.S. southern border, according to data released Friday to The Sun by city officials. The most popular destinations were New York and Illinois, but also...
This Colorado City is Surprisingly One of the Loneliest
When it comes to the loneliest cities in America, a remote town up in Alaska or somewhere of the like might be the first sort of place that comes to mind. But surprisingly, some of the loneliest cities in the country are actually quite popular areas. How is that possible?...
koamnewsnow.com
CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS
Skiers trigger two back-to-back avalanches in Colorado's Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Dine with Stuffed Animals at One of Colorado’s Oldest Restaurants
Colorado is full of history and fortunately, some of the state's earliest manmade landmarks, stores, restaurants, and attractions are still around. One of these historic places that is still standing and operating is not just unique for the fact that it's one of the oldest restaurants in the state, but because of what else is in the restaurant gazing upon you while you enjoy your meal.
Comments / 0