Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
Discover Georgia’s Coldest January on Record
In the western part of Georgia, the climate is subtropical, with hot summers and mild winters. The eastern region experiences a dry, moderate continental climate, with cooler temperatures in winter and warmer days in summer. Generally speaking, Georgia offers a pleasantly moderate climate year-round. Summers are warm, while falls are sunny yet brisk. Winters offer mild temperatures ranging from 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, there is usually light snowfall in the mountains and virtually none elsewhere throughout the winter. Springtime brings blooming dogwoods and azaleas that add color to the countryside. Average rainfall each year helps keep everything lush and green, making it an ideal place for outdoor activities all season long.
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
MARBURY, Ala. — (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors...
What will the weather be like in Georgia this week?
Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week. Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight. Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
Dad Gets ‘Firsthand Experience’ with Georgia Tornado, and He Caught the Horrifying Event on Camera
After 35 tornadoes touched down in Georgia and Alabama, we’re getting a first-hand look at the storms thanks to social media. In Alabama, one person captured a massive twister after it made landfall in a pasture outside of Montgomery. Now, we’re taking a closer look at another clip from...
Red Cross of Alabama warns of disaster relief scams
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross of Alabama has issued a scam alert. They say that if you are approached by anyone offering debris removal or tree-cutting under the pretense of Red Cross, call the police. These type of scams can also be reported to the National Center...
Yes, More Severe Weather Could Impact Alabama Later This Week
One thing is for sure, we will remember the start of 2023 being filled with severe weather. Currently, we are monitoring a system that could impact Alabama later this week. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, “a frontal boundary will bring a line of thunderstorms to the state, with the potential for individual thunderstorms embedded in this line to become severe as the line moves from northwest to southeast Thursday.”
This Alabama Tornado Video Looks Like Something Straight out of ‘Twister’
Alabama residents may not have to go to theaters to see the Twister sequel since they’re living out the plot. Alabama and Georgia were hit hard late Thursday night as over 35 tornadoes touched down in the southern states. Now, at least seven people, including a mother and her eight-year-old dead, and thousands are without power.
EF-3 tornado that killed 7 in Alabama was on the ground for 76 miles, NWS finds
Widespread destruction was reported in parts of the South when a severe weather outbreak spawned several tornadoes on Thursday. And while crews continue the painstaking task of sifting through and clearing storm debris, families are mourning those who were killed.
Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Texas Roadhouse has its eyes set on east Alabama. The popular chain is in the permitting process of opening in Opelika, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse will join QuikTrip in the Landings development at 3021 Gateway Drive, which is near the Tiger Town shopping...
National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week
Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
City of LaGrange creates tornado fund to help Troup Co. residents
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange created the Community Outreach Tornado Fund to help all Troup County residents affected by tornadoes on January 12. Officials say the money raised will be used to assist with housing and food costs. The LaGrange Police Department will be coordinating this effort. Those needing assistance will need to fill out a verification form and provide proper documentation.
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE
Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
One injured in Eufaula shooting, investigation underway
News 4's Ken Curtis joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from the state capitol, recapping the inauguration ceremony and Governor Ivey's address. Alabama Capitol set for Ivey's second inauguration. Live in Montgomery: Inauguration Day in Alabama | Part 4. Updated: 8 hours ago. News 4's Ken Curtis joins News...
Georgia woman celebrates 114th birthday
Nina Willis is believed to be Georgia's oldest living resident. On Saturday, she turned 114 years 'young' as family and friends came together to celebrate her.
Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris passes away at 71
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The man who made history by becoming the first Black member of the Opelika City Council passed away on Sunday at a Columbus Hospital. John Andrew Harris was 71. He died from complications of a heart attack according to his family. Harris was elected in November 2022 to serve the people […]
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alabama
There are three different types of bears in North America, or different species if you will. Among them, the American black bear is the most common. It is known that historically, black bears roamed throughout a limited region of Alabama. Therefore, over the years, there have been a few pretty interesting bears that have been caught. In fact, one of the largest bears ever caught in Alabama was done so pretty recently.
Drone video in Alabama, Georgia shows vast destruction after deadly tornado outbreak
Video showing the aftermath of large, extremely dangerous tornadoes that swept through the South on Thursday illustrates the power of the twisters, which left small structures and cars thrown about like toys.
Tornado damage: 5-year-old confirmed dead in Georgia as severe weather threatens the Southeast
A five-year-old child is confirmed dead in Georgia, following a severe tornado that ripped through the state and left hundreds of thousands of people without power.
