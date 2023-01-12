ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, GA

a-z-animals.com

Discover Georgia’s Coldest January on Record

In the western part of Georgia, the climate is subtropical, with hot summers and mild winters. The eastern region experiences a dry, moderate continental climate, with cooler temperatures in winter and warmer days in summer. Generally speaking, Georgia offers a pleasantly moderate climate year-round. Summers are warm, while falls are sunny yet brisk. Winters offer mild temperatures ranging from 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, there is usually light snowfall in the mountains and virtually none elsewhere throughout the winter. Springtime brings blooming dogwoods and azaleas that add color to the countryside. Average rainfall each year helps keep everything lush and green, making it an ideal place for outdoor activities all season long.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

What will the weather be like in Georgia this week?

Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week. Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight. Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
GEORGIA STATE
wltz.com

Red Cross of Alabama warns of disaster relief scams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross of Alabama has issued a scam alert. They say that if you are approached by anyone offering debris removal or tree-cutting under the pretense of Red Cross, call the police. These type of scams can also be reported to the National Center...
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Yes, More Severe Weather Could Impact Alabama Later This Week

One thing is for sure, we will remember the start of 2023 being filled with severe weather. Currently, we are monitoring a system that could impact Alabama later this week. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, “a frontal boundary will bring a line of thunderstorms to the state, with the potential for individual thunderstorms embedded in this line to become severe as the line moves from northwest to southeast Thursday.”
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Texas Roadhouse has its eyes set on east Alabama. The popular chain is in the permitting process of opening in Opelika, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse will join QuikTrip in the Landings development at 3021 Gateway Drive, which is near the Tiger Town shopping...
OPELIKA, AL
The Citizen Online

National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week

Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
wltz.com

City of LaGrange creates tornado fund to help Troup Co. residents

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange created the Community Outreach Tornado Fund to help all Troup County residents affected by tornadoes on January 12. Officials say the money raised will be used to assist with housing and food costs. The LaGrange Police Department will be coordinating this effort. Those needing assistance will need to fill out a verification form and provide proper documentation.
LAGRANGE, GA
koamnewsnow.com

GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE

Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
wtvy.com

One injured in Eufaula shooting, investigation underway

News 4's Ken Curtis joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from the state capitol, recapping the inauguration ceremony and Governor Ivey's address. Alabama Capitol set for Ivey's second inauguration. Live in Montgomery: Inauguration Day in Alabama | Part 4. Updated: 8 hours ago. News 4's Ken Curtis joins News...
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris passes away at 71

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The man who made history by becoming the first Black member of the Opelika City Council passed away on Sunday at a Columbus Hospital. John Andrew Harris was 71. He died from complications of a heart attack according to his family. Harris was elected in November 2022 to serve the people […]
OPELIKA, AL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alabama

There are three different types of bears in North America, or different species if you will. Among them, the American black bear is the most common. It is known that historically, black bears roamed throughout a limited region of Alabama. Therefore, over the years, there have been a few pretty interesting bears that have been caught. In fact, one of the largest bears ever caught in Alabama was done so pretty recently.
ALABAMA STATE

