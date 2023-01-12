ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

Championship celebration shows impact Vince Dooley still has for Georgia

Rest in peace Devin Willock. Rest in peace, Chandler Lecroy. We at DawgNation extend the DEEPEST sympathies to their families, loved ones and the entire Georgia football and University of Georgia community today. Impact of Vince Dooley still very apparent on Georgia football program. Even if Vince Dooley wasn’t physically...
dawgnation.com

Unforgettable week for Dawg Nation includes life’s highs and lows

A week of unbridled celebration has ended with shock and grief. I’d already written the account below of Saturday’s national championship celebration in Athens when the tragic news broke that offensive lineman Devin Willock and football recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy died as a result of a car accident early Sunday morning. Reportedly, fellow lineman Warren McClendon suffered minor injuries in the accident, and another recruiting staff member, Tory Bowles, is hospitalized in stable condition with serious injuries.
Athlon Sports

Look: Kirby Smart Reacts To Death Of Georgia Football Player

Less than a week ago, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs won the national championship. But that's the last thing on their minds this Sunday morning.  The Bulldogs received heartbreaking news today that Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a ...
dawgnation.com

Stetson Bennett’s storybook Georgia football career might continue with final stop at Senior Bowl

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett might be donning his Georgia football helmet one final time, according to Senior Bowl sources. There’s a “strong possibility” Bennett will get an invitation to the nation’s premier collegiate all-star game on the heels of his lights-out performance in the CFP Championship Game last Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
dawgnation.com

WATCH: Nolan Smith’s heartfelt farewell to Georgia football DawgNation

ATHENS — Nolan Smith came out of his Georgia football pads for the final time in the 42-20 win over Florida. But the UGA team captain persevered as a leader, proving valuable guidance as the Bulldogs completed a perfect 15-0 season culminating with a 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU last Monday night in Los Angeles.
dawgnation.com

Georgia offense had plenty to celebrate: ‘Alpha leader’ Kenny McIntosh and Ladd McConkey finished tops in yardage

ATHENS — The Georgia football offense hit teams in so many different ways it was hard for fans to keep up, much less opposing coaches. That’s how Kenny McIntosh and Ladd McConkey, the skill players who accounted for the most yards this season, somehow slipped under the all-star radar, neither making first-team All-SEC despite standout seasons.
WATE

Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. Georgia

The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. …. The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Good Morning...
dawgnation.com

Details scarce on accident that claimed lives of Georgia football program members Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy

ATHENS — Details remain scarce on the single-vehicle accident claiming the lives Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy early Sunday morning. The 2021 Ford Expedition being driven by LeCroy left the Barnett Shoals roadway at approximately 2:45 a.m. while traveling southbound in the outside lane, per the initial report, and struck two power poles and several trees.
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart on passing of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy: ‘We are all heartbroken and devasted’

Georgia coach Kirby Smart released a statement on the passing of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Willock and LeCroy died in a car accident that occurred on Sunday morning at approximately 2:45 a.m. ET, according to the Athens-Clarke County police department. Willock was a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman, while LeCroy was a recruiting staffer for the program.
