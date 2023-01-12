Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Former tight end Brett Seither reportedly transferring to Georgia football rival
Brett Seither was the first Georgia player to enter the transfer portal after the Bulldogs won their second-straight national championship and he appears to be the first to have found a new home. In going to Georgia Tech, Seither will team up with former Georgia analyst Buster Faulkner, who is...
dawgnation.com
Championship celebration shows impact Vince Dooley still has for Georgia
Rest in peace Devin Willock. Rest in peace, Chandler Lecroy. We at DawgNation extend the DEEPEST sympathies to their families, loved ones and the entire Georgia football and University of Georgia community today. Impact of Vince Dooley still very apparent on Georgia football program. Even if Vince Dooley wasn’t physically...
dawgnation.com
Unforgettable week for Dawg Nation includes life’s highs and lows
A week of unbridled celebration has ended with shock and grief. I’d already written the account below of Saturday’s national championship celebration in Athens when the tragic news broke that offensive lineman Devin Willock and football recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy died as a result of a car accident early Sunday morning. Reportedly, fellow lineman Warren McClendon suffered minor injuries in the accident, and another recruiting staff member, Tory Bowles, is hospitalized in stable condition with serious injuries.
DawgsDaily
College Football World Stands With Georgia in Following Tragedy
In wake of the tragedy that has struck the University of Georgia. College Football fans have reminded us, some things are bigger than sports
Athlon Sports
Look: Kirby Smart Reacts To Death Of Georgia Football Player
Less than a week ago, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs won the national championship. But that's the last thing on their minds this Sunday morning. The Bulldogs received heartbreaking news today that Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a ...
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett’s storybook Georgia football career might continue with final stop at Senior Bowl
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett might be donning his Georgia football helmet one final time, according to Senior Bowl sources. There’s a “strong possibility” Bennett will get an invitation to the nation’s premier collegiate all-star game on the heels of his lights-out performance in the CFP Championship Game last Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
dawgnation.com
Sentell’s Intel: What we’re hearing from the national championship recruiting weekend celebration in Athens
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with the incredible crop of recruits that were in town this weekend for the national championship celebration. ==========================================. There’s a lot to be enthused about this weekend. Just bear...
Georgia OL Devin Willock, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash Sunday. Bulldogs lineman Warren McClendon was also injured, a source told ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Nolan Smith’s heartfelt farewell to Georgia football DawgNation
ATHENS — Nolan Smith came out of his Georgia football pads for the final time in the 42-20 win over Florida. But the UGA team captain persevered as a leader, proving valuable guidance as the Bulldogs completed a perfect 15-0 season culminating with a 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU last Monday night in Los Angeles.
dawgnation.com
Georgia offense had plenty to celebrate: ‘Alpha leader’ Kenny McIntosh and Ladd McConkey finished tops in yardage
ATHENS — The Georgia football offense hit teams in so many different ways it was hard for fans to keep up, much less opposing coaches. That’s how Kenny McIntosh and Ladd McConkey, the skill players who accounted for the most yards this season, somehow slipped under the all-star radar, neither making first-team All-SEC despite standout seasons.
WATE
Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. Georgia
The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. …. The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Good Morning...
dawgnation.com
Social media reacts to wild Georgia football celebration: ‘Screw it, we won two rings’
ATHENS — Georgia fans and players got another chance to celebrate on Saturday afternoon. This time, with fans, friends and teammates on hand in Sanford Stadium, the Bulldogs held a celebration in Sanford Stadium. It was a who’s who of key figures who were on hand. Georgia athletic director...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
UGA fan shared special encounter with Devin Willock hours before offensive lineman’s death
ATHENS, Ga. — Fans of Georgia Bulldogs football player Devin Willock have been sharing their condolences over his death on social media. The day before the crash that killed Willock, UGA football staff member Chandler LeCroy, and injured two other UGA football staff members, one fan shared a special moment between his grandson and Willock.
dawgnation.com
Details scarce on accident that claimed lives of Georgia football program members Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy
ATHENS — Details remain scarce on the single-vehicle accident claiming the lives Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy early Sunday morning. The 2021 Ford Expedition being driven by LeCroy left the Barnett Shoals roadway at approximately 2:45 a.m. while traveling southbound in the outside lane, per the initial report, and struck two power poles and several trees.
dawgnation.com
Coach Kirby Smart celebrates, Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Saturday draws thousands
ATHENS — Kirby Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs gathered on Vince Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium one final time to recognize history on Saturday. It was “Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Saturday,” as designated by Gov. Brian Kemp, and all of the UGA stars and college football dignitaries turned out.
dawgnation.com
Georgia basketball takes ‘next step’ of Mike White era with road win at Ole Miss
Georgia basketball coach Mike White defined the next benchmark for his rapidly growing program after a gritty home win over Mississippi State on Wednesday night. “The next step is at some point, we’ve got to break through on the road,” White said after the win. The Bulldogs (13-4,...
UGA football player, staff member killed in crash hours after National Championship celebration
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after celebrating their national championship, the University of Georgia football team is mourning the loss of a teammate and staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Devin Willock died in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver,...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart on passing of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy: ‘We are all heartbroken and devasted’
Georgia coach Kirby Smart released a statement on the passing of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Willock and LeCroy died in a car accident that occurred on Sunday morning at approximately 2:45 a.m. ET, according to the Athens-Clarke County police department. Willock was a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman, while LeCroy was a recruiting staffer for the program.
Jaylen Heyward, nation's No. 3 safety, commits to Georgia Bulldogs over Alabama, others
It has been a banner week for the Georgia Bulldogs. Fresh off a stunning blowout victory that secured back-to-back national championships - a game that was attended by quarterback Dylan Raiola, the nation's No. 1 prospect in 2024 - Kirby Smart's program added a key commitment On Friday, ...
dawgnation.com
Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock considers future, receivers room in flux
ATHENS —Georgia football is transitioning right before the eyes of its fans with the annual comings and goings of players moving on to the NFL and early signees easing into the program. The transfer portal has added a new dimension, however and fans still aren’t exactly sure what to...
