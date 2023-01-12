Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott previews push for school choice and property tax cuts in third inaugural address
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott previewed a push for school vouchers and more parental influence over curriculum as part of an effort to “empower parents” in his inaugural address Tuesday in Austin. Abbott, a Republican who defeated former Rep. Beto O’Rourke to win a third term in November and...
abc17news.com
Evers: Legislature should seek vote on abortion, not welfare
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers are calling on Republicans to ask voters whether the state should ban abortions rather than seek their views on welfare eligibility. The move Tuesday comes hours before the Republican-controlled state Senate was scheduled to vote on an advisory referendum on welfare eligibility. The referendum would be nonbinding, meaning it wouldn’t change the law, but Republican supporters say they want to put it on the ballot to get feedback from the public. Evers and Democrats say the Legislature should be focused on restoring abortion rights, which they predict would have broad support, citing polling data showing a majority of the state’s residents support for legal abortions.
abc17news.com
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Monday that the search for Athena Brownfield is now considered a “recovery operation.” Authorities determined Athena was missing after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone on Jan. 10 outside of the home of the couple who had been caring for the sisters in the small town of Cyril. Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Phoenix and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. The OSBI says he faces charges of first-degree murder and child neglect.
abc17news.com
Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women
HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
abc17news.com
California couple embraces Minnesota winter, creates a 25-foot-long “Snowasaurus”
ANOKA, Minnesota (WCCO) — There’s a new attraction in Anoka that’s catching the attention of people near and far. It only took Allan Papp a couple of hours, his two hands, and a little food coloring to sculpt a 25-foot-long green “Snowasaurus” in his front yard.
abc17news.com
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Evanston
CHICAGO (WBBM) — The $1.348 billion jackpot, the second largest prize in Mega Millions history, was won in Maine Friday night, but seven Illinois lottery players are also celebrating after winning big. A $1 million ticket went to a lucky player in Evanston, Illinois, at the 7-Eleven located at...
abc17news.com
Tracking clearing skies before Wednesday rain
Today: Temperatures continue to warm into the lower 50s as skies continue to clear eventually leading to mostly sunny skies by later parts of the afternoon. Winds remain out of the west at 5-10 mph. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the upper 30s as cloud cover will once again increase...
Comments / 0