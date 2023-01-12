Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Texans honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday, Jan. 15, would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 94th birthday, and Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The social justice and civil rights activist will be honored across the country, including right here in Central Texas. "The journey that King was on...
KVUE
Texas lawmakers have an extra $32 billion to spend. How much will you get?
DALLAS — To say Texas lawmakers have a pile of cash to back up their legislative dreams would be a massive understatement. In fact, the budget surplus here in Texas is so large, a record $32.7 billion, it’s more than the entire budget in 29 other states. “So,...
KVUE
Texas teacher association urges more investment into schools from state budget surplus
AUSTIN, Texas — Educators are eyeing the happenings of the 88th Texas Legislative session cautiously and optimistically, as bills surrounding public education are filed and have the potential to lift some burden off their career field. Among those is the Texas State Teachers Association, the biggest teachers union in...
KVUE
Texas mayors outline legislative priorities for the 88th Legislature
AUSTIN, Texas — In the first week of the Texas Legislature kicking off, the Texas Big City Mayors held a news conference discussing the priorities they want addressed by state lawmakers. One of the biggest issues emphasized by each mayor was maintaining local control. Their agenda is to oppose...
Comments / 0