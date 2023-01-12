Read full article on original website
Legislators: Taxes, education to dominate 2023 session
Local legislators anticipate the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature will be dominated by talks on education and taxes. With 39 freshman legislators from around the state joining either the Senate or House — including Rep. Tom Determann (R-Clinton) of District 69 — the expectation among elected officials is that new ideas will be refreshing.
Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
