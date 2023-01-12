Read full article on original website
Related
10 fun winter activities to try in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It's hard to believe, but we are in mid-January, people! This is the time of year when Clevelanders (well, some of us) start embracing the cold and look for fun things to do around town. If you fall into that category, great news: We have compiled a...
Winning Powerball numbers for January 16 with $416 million jackpot: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $416 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $300 prize: 20 winners. $100 prize: 27 winners. $21 prize: 383 winners.
WKYC
Coach, best friend raising money for student after Idaho murders
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A long-time coach and longtime teammate/best friend of Xana Kernodle, one of the four murdered Idaho students, is helping to continue her legacy after the terrible tragedy. Gymnasts from across the country are in Knoxville for the Ozone Invitational Gymnastics Competition and on this stage, Todd...
WKYC
Northeast Ohio woman reports vision loss from taking Ozempic
Pam Peters took the drug for her diabetes, and it's also recently become a weight loss rage. She's since suffered from poor vision, and doctors say she's not alone.
WKYC
More mild temperatures: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for January 17, 2023
Temps will top 50 degrees as mild conditions continue. Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
Drone helps Medina County Sheriff's office capture suspects 'deep in the woods'
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Brunswick Hills Police Department says one of its drone pilots helped track down a couple of suspects for the Medina County Sheriff's Office on Sunday. It happened sometime on Sunday evening, when Medina sheriff's deputies were looking for two suspects who had stolen a...
Comments / 0