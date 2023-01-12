Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers and Shakes this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLAWest Hollywood, CA
outlooknewspapers.com
Christ Child Society Holds Annual Christmas Brunch
First published in the Jan. 12 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Christ Child Society of Pasadena recently gathered for their annual Christmas Brunch at a private home in Pasadena. Attendees were encouraged to bring diapers, onesies, lotions and handknit items to be placed in layettes for newborn babies...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Chapter of Armenian Group Hosts Christmas Celebration
First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Burbank Leader. While most Burbankers have packed away the lights, decorations and other traces of their Christmas celebrations, Armenian residents were still deeply in the holiday spirit last week. Although the majority of Christians celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25, Armenians...
outlooknewspapers.com
Conductor Young Returns to Lead Pasadena Symphony
The Pasadena Symphony kicks off the new year with Mendelssohn and Mozart on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Ambassador Auditorium, with both matinee and evening performances at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Acclaimed conductor Joseph Young, who serves as music director of the Berkeley Symphony, among other major posts across the...
outlooknewspapers.com
St. Francis Grad on Rose Bowl Roster
First published in the Jan. 12 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. St. Francis High School graduate Bryson Reeves, a University of Utah sophomore who plays safety, was on the Utes’ roster for the 109th annual Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Utah was defeated by the Penn State University Nittany Lions, 35-21.
outlooknewspapers.com
Ascencia Remembers Lives Lost to Homelessness
Manu Tanuvasa took his time warming up to people, but when he opened himself up, his way of relating to them would touch their hearts. This endearing attribute will be kept fondly in the memories of those who knew him. Tanuvasa, who was proud to be from the island of...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank’s Coach Resigns Mid-Season
First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Burbank Leader. In an unexpected announcement, Alan Simon confirmed to the Burbank Leader he resigned as Burbank High School varsity girls’ soccer head coach on Wednesday. He becomes the second BHS head coach who has resigned within the past four weeks.
outlooknewspapers.com
Airport Terminal, Flight Path Affect Surrounding Areas
First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Burbank Leader. To my great surprise, the Burbank Leader (“Reflections” 12/31/22) trumpeted the “staving off” of lawsuits and the “advancing” of a proposed new terminal that is anathema to the greater Burbank Airport-affected community.
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Police Department Crime Log
— Officers were contacted after a woman allegedly entered a law office in the 3500 block of West Magnolia Boulevard. at about 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 4 demanding to use their computer. Witnesses said she refused to leave after several warnings. The woman was placed under arrest for causing a public dispute. The woman was recently arrested for same violation. Her bail was set at $1,000.
