Vancouver Clinic to open new mental health center

Vancouver Clinic plans to open the doors of its new mental health center on Monday, Jan. 16. And Kim Schneiderman, the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in southwest Washington, said she is elated. “It will fill a niche because there’s a 60- to 90-day waiting period...
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Portland, OR. - The Pacific Northwest has long attracted newcomers seeking a new life and new opportunities, including good-paying jobs. As the second-largest city in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle, Portland is home to a metro area of around 2.5 million residents, as well as a strong, diversified economy.
Wenatchee WA. to Portland OR. Take the long way. PT 2.

You are now making your way to Portland OR. By way of Yakima and before you head to Goldendale. Go online and look for Schreiner Farms. www.Schreinerfarms.com “Exotic animals from A to Z”. Schreiner Farms is located across the Columbia River from The Dalles, Oregon. If you have kids in the car you will want to plan for this location.
County-Run Microtransit Continues to Grow in Vancouver, Wash.

(TNS) — It was Terrie Higgins' 13th ride of the day, and it wasn't even 10:30 a.m. yet. Higgins is a demand response driver operating C-Tran's The Current, an on-demand ride-share service similar to Lyft or Uber that operates in five specific service zones that are difficult for C-Tran to serve with a fixed route bus service.
Northwest Portland’s 20-acre Slabtown Master-Plan Area Nears Completion with 354-Unit Mixed-Use Project

January 12, 2023 (PORTLAND, OR) – Saltwood, a new, two-building, 354-unit, mixed-use project with 17,000 sq. ft. of retail space, moves Northwest Portland’s up-and-coming Slabtown neighborhood one step closer to completion. With the Saltwood project, SERA Architects has now contributed seven full city blocks of new architecture in the Slabtown master-plan area in an ongoing collaboration with the development team.
'An amazing opportunity': Portland motel repurposed into temporary shelter

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Portland city leaders try to address the ongoing issue of homelessness, a hotel in Northeast Portland is being repurposed into a temporary shelter. The Rockwood Bridge Motel Shelter is taking over the Super 8 Motel on 181st Avenue and East Burnside Street. The shelter will provide temporary housing for up to 40 people as they wait to transition into a permanent home. There will be 24-hour, on-site supportive services including behavioral health support.
Amtrak to add second round-trip to Vancouver BC by March 7

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation that the company will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C. beginning March 7, restoring full service on the Cascades line to pre-pandemic levels. In the...
National Bagel Day Deal at Einstein Bros. Bagels

National Bagel Day is January 15. Einstein Bros. Bagels is celebrating the holiday with a special discount. Beginning National Bagel Day, January 15th, and for a limited time after, experience a better breakfast. Starting Sunday, order online and get $2 off any Signature or Classic Egg Sandwich or burrito by...
Debate Over Gas Stoves Heat Up In Oregon

Salem, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority says it is not taking an official stance on gas stoves or whether or not the state should consider banning them in new homes. “We don’t regulate stoves. But we do know that any kind of combustion, whether it’s fuel in a car, or burning wood, or natural gas to varying degrees there is going to be emissions that can interfere with our respiratory system and immune system,” said Gabriela Goldfarb, Environmental Public Health Section manager, Oregon Health Authority, Public Health Division. “So, your goal should be to minimize exposure.”
Vancouver Man Dies in Three-Vehicle Crash Near Eagle Creek

A Vancouver, Washington, man was killed and another driver flown to the hospital Wednesday after a crash on Highway 224 in Clackamas County. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. along the Clackamas Highway near the Eagle Creek community and the junction with Highway 211. Initial reports indicated Miguel...
