Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
thelundreport.org
Vancouver Clinic to open new mental health center
Vancouver Clinic plans to open the doors of its new mental health center on Monday, Jan. 16. And Kim Schneiderman, the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in southwest Washington, said she is elated. “It will fill a niche because there’s a 60- to 90-day waiting period...
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Portland, OR. - The Pacific Northwest has long attracted newcomers seeking a new life and new opportunities, including good-paying jobs. As the second-largest city in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle, Portland is home to a metro area of around 2.5 million residents, as well as a strong, diversified economy.
kpq.com
Wenatchee WA. to Portland OR. Take the long way. PT 2.
You are now making your way to Portland OR. By way of Yakima and before you head to Goldendale. Go online and look for Schreiner Farms. www.Schreinerfarms.com “Exotic animals from A to Z”. Schreiner Farms is located across the Columbia River from The Dalles, Oregon. If you have kids in the car you will want to plan for this location.
Amtrak to add trips between Portland and Seattle, second trip to Vancouver, B.C.
Amtrak plans to increase the number of daily trains between Portland and Seattle from four to six in the fall of 2023, Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell announced on Jan. 13.
Government Technology
County-Run Microtransit Continues to Grow in Vancouver, Wash.
(TNS) — It was Terrie Higgins' 13th ride of the day, and it wasn't even 10:30 a.m. yet. Higgins is a demand response driver operating C-Tran's The Current, an on-demand ride-share service similar to Lyft or Uber that operates in five specific service zones that are difficult for C-Tran to serve with a fixed route bus service.
‘We want you to be ready’: Oregon Health Authority gives update on tripledemic spread
Oregon Health Authority is updating the public on three respiratory viruses that are pushing hospitals across the state beyond their limits.
kptv.com
‘Do whatever it takes:’ Beaverton parents race against clock to find treatment for rare genetic disorder
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two-and-a-half-year-old Raiden Pham loves knocking down blocks and playing with his older sister Jordan. What you can’t see at first glance is he’s dealing with a rare genetic disorder called UBA5, which makes day-to-day life challenging for him and his parents Linda and Tommy Pham.
theregistryps.com
Northwest Portland’s 20-acre Slabtown Master-Plan Area Nears Completion with 354-Unit Mixed-Use Project
January 12, 2023 (PORTLAND, OR) – Saltwood, a new, two-building, 354-unit, mixed-use project with 17,000 sq. ft. of retail space, moves Northwest Portland’s up-and-coming Slabtown neighborhood one step closer to completion. With the Saltwood project, SERA Architects has now contributed seven full city blocks of new architecture in the Slabtown master-plan area in an ongoing collaboration with the development team.
'An amazing opportunity': Portland motel repurposed into temporary shelter
PORTLAND, Ore. — As Portland city leaders try to address the ongoing issue of homelessness, a hotel in Northeast Portland is being repurposed into a temporary shelter. The Rockwood Bridge Motel Shelter is taking over the Super 8 Motel on 181st Avenue and East Burnside Street. The shelter will provide temporary housing for up to 40 people as they wait to transition into a permanent home. There will be 24-hour, on-site supportive services including behavioral health support.
shorelineareanews.com
Amtrak to add second round-trip to Vancouver BC by March 7
WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation that the company will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C. beginning March 7, restoring full service on the Cascades line to pre-pandemic levels. In the...
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who supports their local community in Washington is Gary and Christine Rood.
Vehicles collide in Southeast Portland, driver dies
One person is dead after a two-car crash in SE Portland.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
greatnorthwestwine.com
Coppola-owned Domaine de Broglie uses Pinot Noir to win McMinnville Wine Competition
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — It’s a bit of a paradox that Francis Ford Coppola doesn’t have a stage right now for Dave Petterson, who makes some of the Willamette Valley’s top examples of Pinot Noir, evidenced by Domaine de Broglie winning the award for Best of Show at the 2023 McMinnville Wine Competition.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
National Bagel Day Deal at Einstein Bros. Bagels
National Bagel Day is January 15. Einstein Bros. Bagels is celebrating the holiday with a special discount. Beginning National Bagel Day, January 15th, and for a limited time after, experience a better breakfast. Starting Sunday, order online and get $2 off any Signature or Classic Egg Sandwich or burrito by...
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland.
KXL
Debate Over Gas Stoves Heat Up In Oregon
Salem, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority says it is not taking an official stance on gas stoves or whether or not the state should consider banning them in new homes. “We don’t regulate stoves. But we do know that any kind of combustion, whether it’s fuel in a car, or burning wood, or natural gas to varying degrees there is going to be emissions that can interfere with our respiratory system and immune system,” said Gabriela Goldfarb, Environmental Public Health Section manager, Oregon Health Authority, Public Health Division. “So, your goal should be to minimize exposure.”
canbyfirst.com
Vancouver Man Dies in Three-Vehicle Crash Near Eagle Creek
A Vancouver, Washington, man was killed and another driver flown to the hospital Wednesday after a crash on Highway 224 in Clackamas County. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. along the Clackamas Highway near the Eagle Creek community and the junction with Highway 211. Initial reports indicated Miguel...
Oregon congresswoman suffers concussion after being hit by car
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon is expected to make a full recovery after she and her husband were hit by a car while crossing a street.
Comments / 0