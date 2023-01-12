Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersSchererville, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area ResidentsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Remains of missing Downers Grove woman Cheyann Klus, missing since 2017, positively ID'd
The Cook County Sheriff's Office said they have positively identified the remains of a woman from Downers Grove who has been missing for more than five years.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago tire shop robbed, customer carjacked
CHICAGO - Another Chicago carjacking, another group of teenage suspects responsible. This one was unusual in that the robbery victim wasn’t just the car owner, but also robbed was Angel’s Tire Shop, where the car owner had come to get a flat fixed. "They told us to put...
Burglars have hit 5 garages on the same block in Chicago
Police said the suspect(s) force open a side door on garages along 500 East 60th Street in Woodlawn and take stuff. Between December 29 at 9:30 a.m. and December 30 at 8:15 a.m. Between December 29 at 1:00 p.m. and December 30 at 8:30 a.m. Between January 3 at 6:00...
String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned
CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
cwbchicago.com
50 Chicago cops are being sent back to the streets, memo from high-ranking cop says
Top brass in the Chicago Police Department have ordered 50 cops to start reporting to work in local police districts instead of specialized units where they had been assigned, sometimes for years. The memo from CPD’s First Dep. Supt. Eric Carter raised some eyebrows because so many officers are affected...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest and killed on South Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday. Police said the woman was on South Michigan near 62nd in Washington Park around 5:18 p.m. when she was shot in the chest and neck. She was hospitalized in critical condition...
WGNtv.com
UIC faculty strike looms as negotiations drag on
CHICAGO — One week into the winter semester at the University of Illinois-Chicago, collective bargaining negotiations have stalled heading into their final day, with a strike looming Tuesday if a deal isn’t struck Monday night. According to a UIC United Faculty Spokesperson, the school’s administration and the faculty...
5-man crew arrested for alleged carjacking outside Des Plaines hotel
Des Plaines police said the five suspects were responsible for taking a luxury car from a 37-year old woman outside the Wyndham Hotel on Touhy Avenue. The carjacking happened before dawn Sunday morning.
WGNtv.com
2 suburban officers indicted after allegedly stealing cash, drugs in exchange for withholding charges
PHOENIX, Ill. — Two suburban officers have been indicted in federal court after being accused of stealing cash and drugs in exchange for withholding criminal charges. According to federal authorities, Phoenix police officers Antoine Larry and Jarrett Snowden engaged in the alleged conspiracy from 2020 to 2022. Larry, 46,...
cwbchicago.com
Loyola students robbed, woman carjacked by robbers who may be as young as 13: police
Chicago — A group of people who may be as young as 13 carjacked a woman and then robbed two Loyola University students on Chicago’s North Side last night. Chicago police and Loyola University police spotted the hijacked car in Rogers Park early Saturday morning, but pursuits of the suspects were terminated due to safety concerns, according to CPD radio transmissions.
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary School
Chicago residents are mad at Mayor Lori Lightfoot and felt blindsided by what the city is doing. They feel that the city is not focusing on more important priorities as migrants are helped over local issues of Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot while walking on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while walking Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 19-year-old was on the sidewalk with a male friend around 9:40 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone in a black sedan opened fire, police said. She suffered a gunshot...
Woman Struck by CTA Bus to Receive $20M Settlement
A Chicago woman who was seriously injured after being struck and dragged by a CTA bus in Streeterville has agreed to a $20 million settlement. Attorneys for 59-year-old Diane Schachner announced the settlement Friday, more than three years after Schachner suffered serious leg injuries when she was dragged nearly 30 feet by the bus.
One critically injured in Park Forest shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person is in critical condition following a shooting in Park Forest, Illinois, police say. Police are investigating after at least one person was shot in the 100 block of Warwick Street on Sunday, according to the Park Forest Police Department. The victim was transported to a trauma center in critical condition. As of 5:30 p.m., there was heavy law enforcement presence around the scene, and neighbors were urged to avoid the area. Road closures were in place along Warwick Street and Westwood Drive but were later removed. However, investigators were still on the scene Sunday evening.
cwbchicago.com
Logan Square carjacker led troopers on 102 mph chase, crashed into building: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a five-time felon carjacked a woman in Logan Square in November, then led the Illinois State Police on a high-speed chase that ended with him, his passenger, and a state trooper hospitalized. Judge Mary Marubio ordered Charles Platt, 51, held without bail during a court hearing Thursday.
Along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a second loss for grieving woman
CHICAGO (CBS) – On DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a car slammed into a pole and took it out, but it's what else was a casualty that was a real gut punch to a Chicago woman.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the story on what seems to be a cursed spot on the road.That's especially true during rush hour and especially for those trying to cross the busy road on foot or bike. Last year, there was a deadly crash at the spot and last month, that same loss was felt all over again.Before they picked a home, Jaime Bolognone and Gerardo...
cwbchicago.com
On bail for stealing and reselling booze from Target, Chicago man stole another $1,200 worth of booze from Target this week: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man on bail for allegedly operating a criminal financial crimes enterprise that involved reselling bottles of liquor he stole from Target stores returned to the company’s West Loop location this week and stole liquor again. Twice. We introduced you to Reginald Allen,...
Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader
Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city's South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s The post Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader appeared first on NewsOne.
WGNtv.com
41-year-old woman dies following South Side shooting
CHICAGO — A woman died following a shooting on the South Side Sunday night. Just after 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 6200 block of South Michigan on the report of a shooting. Police said a 41-year-old woman was shot in the neck and chest. She was transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Despite claims of police misconduct, no bond for man charged in 2011 murder of Chicago cop
CHICAGO - One of the alleged gunmen in the 2011 killing of Chicago Police Ofc. Clifton Lewis will remain in jail as he awaits trial for the murder, despite allegations police and prosecutors hid evidence showing he’s innocent. Judge Erica Reddick ruled Friday that Tyrone Clay, who has been...
Comments / 2