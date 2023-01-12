Read full article on original website
Oak Brook home ransacked by burglars while teen girl hides inside; 1 in custody held on $1.5M bond
Several homes in an Oak Brook neighborhood have been targeted for home invasions recently, but in the latest a teen girl was inside when the burglars struck.
Illinois Police Arrest Comedian Over Scary Road Rage Freak Out
This ugly road rage incident by a popular Illinois comedian is no laughing matter. I believe we all have our bad moments when driving. Another person behind the wheel can make an inappropriate move that rubs us the wrong way and the natural reaction is to get angry. Some drivers will take serious offense and it could elevate to a road rage incident. That's when it gets scary because you don't know exactly what people are capable of.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago tire shop robbed, customer carjacked
CHICAGO - Another Chicago carjacking, another group of teenage suspects responsible. This one was unusual in that the robbery victim wasn’t just the car owner, but also robbed was Angel’s Tire Shop, where the car owner had come to get a flat fixed. "They told us to put...
One critically injured in Park Forest shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person is in critical condition following a shooting in Park Forest, Illinois, police say. Police are investigating after at least one person was shot in the 100 block of Warwick Street on Sunday, according to the Park Forest Police Department. The victim was transported to a trauma center in critical condition. As of 5:30 p.m., there was heavy law enforcement presence around the scene, and neighbors were urged to avoid the area. Road closures were in place along Warwick Street and Westwood Drive but were later removed. However, investigators were still on the scene Sunday evening.
Burglars have hit 5 garages on the same block in Chicago
Police said the suspect(s) force open a side door on garages along 500 East 60th Street in Woodlawn and take stuff. Between December 29 at 9:30 a.m. and December 30 at 8:15 a.m. Between December 29 at 1:00 p.m. and December 30 at 8:30 a.m. Between January 3 at 6:00...
WGNtv.com
CPD: Burglary alert issued after phony home repair visits targeting elderly
CHICAGO — A community alert was issued after several ruse burglaries last year on the Northwest Side. In each incident, one suspect approaches an elderly person and engages them in conversation about home repairs or problems with their water. Then, another suspect enters the home and steals jewelry and...
fox32chicago.com
Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
Remains of missing Downers Grove woman Cheyann Klus, missing since 2017, positively ID'd
The Cook County Sheriff's Office said they have positively identified the remains of a woman from Downers Grove who has been missing for more than five years.
String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned
CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
'I don't feel safe': Chicago woman attacked at gunpoint by group of teens while walking dogs
She said she wasn't physically injured, but the attack left both dogs bruised and in pain, and her with a $300 vet bill.
1 dead, 1 hurt, 1 charged in St. Charles home invasion: Police
St. Charles police arrived at the Fox Run Apartments and found Panagiotis Koutroubis dragging James Gheradini, wounded in the chest with a gunshot wound. Police say they and at least one other person came in and zip tied people in the apartment.
WGNtv.com
19-year-old motorcyclist struck by 3 vehicles, killed in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night after he was struck by a total of three vehicles. Just after 5:15 p.m., authorities responded to South Chicago Street (Route 53) and Schweitzer Road on the report of an accident. Police believe 19-year-old Aidan Wilda, of Lockport, was northbound...
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Des Plaines ID’d by Cook County ME
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager in Des Plaines. Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Perry Street for a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officials discovered a 16-year-old boy lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. According to the Cook […]
WGNtv.com
2 suburban officers indicted after allegedly stealing cash, drugs in exchange for withholding charges
PHOENIX, Ill. — Two suburban officers have been indicted in federal court after being accused of stealing cash and drugs in exchange for withholding criminal charges. According to federal authorities, Phoenix police officers Antoine Larry and Jarrett Snowden engaged in the alleged conspiracy from 2020 to 2022. Larry, 46,...
Extra-alarm fire breaks out on Chicago's West Side
Crews put out an extra-alarm fire at a masonry company Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.
WGNtv.com
41-year-old woman dies following South Side shooting
CHICAGO — A woman died following a shooting on the South Side Sunday night. Just after 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 6200 block of South Michigan on the report of a shooting. Police said a 41-year-old woman was shot in the neck and chest. She was transported to...
cwbchicago.com
50 Chicago cops are being sent back to the streets, memo from high-ranking cop says
Top brass in the Chicago Police Department have ordered 50 cops to start reporting to work in local police districts instead of specialized units where they had been assigned, sometimes for years. The memo from CPD’s First Dep. Supt. Eric Carter raised some eyebrows because so many officers are affected...
'It was crazy': Driver charged after slamming into Skokie storefront, police say
No one was inside the first-floor office space, but people upstairs were awakened by the impact.
5-man crew arrested for alleged carjacking outside Des Plaines hotel
Des Plaines police said the five suspects were responsible for taking a luxury car from a 37-year old woman outside the Wyndham Hotel on Touhy Avenue. The carjacking happened before dawn Sunday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for missing woman who may need medical attention
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing woman who vanished on Friday. Carolyn Love, 68, was last seen on West Rice near Mayfield in the Austin neighborhood. She was last seen wearing a grey coat and black pants when she left her residence. Relatives said she was probably...
