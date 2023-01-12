ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaumburg, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

Illinois Police Arrest Comedian Over Scary Road Rage Freak Out

This ugly road rage incident by a popular Illinois comedian is no laughing matter. I believe we all have our bad moments when driving. Another person behind the wheel can make an inappropriate move that rubs us the wrong way and the natural reaction is to get angry. Some drivers will take serious offense and it could elevate to a road rage incident. That's when it gets scary because you don't know exactly what people are capable of.
ELMHURST, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago tire shop robbed, customer carjacked

CHICAGO - Another Chicago carjacking, another group of teenage suspects responsible. This one was unusual in that the robbery victim wasn’t just the car owner, but also robbed was Angel’s Tire Shop, where the car owner had come to get a flat fixed. "They told us to put...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

One critically injured in Park Forest shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person is in critical condition following a shooting in Park Forest, Illinois, police say. Police are investigating after at least one person was shot in the 100 block of Warwick Street on Sunday, according to the Park Forest Police Department. The victim was transported to a trauma center in critical condition. As of 5:30 p.m., there was heavy law enforcement presence around the scene, and neighbors were urged to avoid the area. Road closures were in place along Warwick Street and Westwood Drive but were later removed. However, investigators were still on the scene Sunday evening. 
PARK FOREST, IL
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL
WGN News

String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned

CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

19-year-old motorcyclist struck by 3 vehicles, killed in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night after he was struck by a total of three vehicles. Just after 5:15 p.m., authorities responded to South Chicago Street (Route 53) and Schweitzer Road on the report of an accident. Police believe 19-year-old Aidan Wilda, of Lockport, was northbound...
JOLIET, IL
WGNtv.com

41-year-old woman dies following South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A woman died following a shooting on the South Side Sunday night. Just after 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 6200 block of South Michigan on the report of a shooting. Police said a 41-year-old woman was shot in the neck and chest. She was transported to...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy