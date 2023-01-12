Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (illness) available for Saturday's game versus Cleveland
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (illness) is active for Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Anderson will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Anderson to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Anderson's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves list Taurean Prince (ankle) as questionable on Monday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince has recently been active despite his recent questionable designations with an ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Kyle Anderson should see more minutes if Prince is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) downgraded to questionable for Denver's Tuesday matchup
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) is questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray's status is now in limbo after Denver's guard was downgraded from probable to questionable with foot and ankle injuries. Expect Bruce Brown to see an increased role versus a Portland team ranked 18th (47.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards if Murray is out.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving (calf) questionable on Tuesday
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) is questionable to play in Tuesday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Irving's status is suddenly in question after Brooklyn's superstar experienced right calf soreness. Expect Seth Curry to see more minutes versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in defensive rating if Irving is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Ja Morant (hip) questionable for Grizzlies on Monday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (hip) is questionable to play in Monday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Morant's status is currently in the air after the Grizzlies' superstar was listed with left hip soreness. Expect Tyus Jones to see more playing time if Morant is inactive. Morant's Monday projection...
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (hip) available Sunday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Payton was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite right hip adductor soreness. Our models project Payton for 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 17.9...
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful for Charlotte's Monday matchup
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayward is unlikely to face his former team after he missed six games with left hamstring soreness. In a challenging spot against a Boston team ranked sixth in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels should see more minutes on Monday if Hayward is out.
numberfire.com
Mavericks rule out Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hardaway Jr. will not be active after he was forced to leave on Saturday with a left ankle sprain. Expect Jaden Hardy to see more playing time versus a Trail Blazers' team rated 14th in opposing true shooting percentage.
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton (illness) absent for Philadelphia's Tuesday shootaround, expected to play
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (illness) is expected to play in Tuesday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Melton is on track to play on the road despite missing Tuesday's shootaround with an illness. In 24.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Melton to score 22.5 FanDuel points. Melton's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (knee) out for Clippers on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Sunday Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Morris is dealing with a left knee contusion. After entering the day with a doubtful tag, he has been ruled out as expected. Terance Mann and Robert Covington should see more work with the veteran sidelined.
numberfire.com
Donovan Mitchell (illness) active for Cleveland's Saturday contest
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (illness) will play in Saturday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite a questionable designation with an illness, Mitchell will suit up on Saturday night. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Mitchell to score 40.7 FanDuel points. Mitchell's projection includes 26.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) available Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. James started the day off with a questionable designation, but will suit up for the second straight day as the Lakers take on the Rockets. Our models project James for 53.5 fantasy points,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson not in Monday lineup
The Los Angeles Lakers did not include Juan Toscano-Anderson in their lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Toscano-Anderson will play with the second unit Monday as Patrick Beverley (illness) returns to the starting five against Houston. Our models project Toscano-Anderson for 13.6 fantasy points tonight, with 5.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Boston's Derrick White (neck) probable on Monday
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White (neck) is probable for Monday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. White is on track to play on Monday despite leaving Saturday's contest with a neck sprain. On 27.0 expected minutes, our models project White to score 25.0 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 11.6 points,...
numberfire.com
DeMar DeRozan (quad) out again Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. DeRozan is dealing with a right quadricep strain. There was optimism he'd be able to return to the court to close out the week, but he will remain out at least one more game. Expect Alex Caruso to start on the wing again.
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 1/17/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Zach LaVine (hand) available for Bulls Sunday afternoon
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. LaVine is dealing wtih a right hand contusion. However, as the probable tag suggested, he was never in real danger of sitting out to close out the week. Our models project LaVine for...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Ben Simmons (back) downgraded to questionable on Sunday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Simmons' status is currently in limbo after head coach Jacque Vaughn designated the 26-year old as questionable. Expect Seth Curry to see more minutes if Simmons is ruled out. Simmons' current projection...
numberfire.com
Rudy Gay (back) available for Jazz on Monday
Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay will play monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gay is dealing with a low back spasm, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Now, he has officially received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Utah's Lauri Markkanen (hip) out versus Minnesota Monday
The Utah Jazz ruled out Lauri Markkanen (hip) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Markkanen will miss his second straight game as he deals with a hip injury, but it does seem like he will return in the near future. His absence opens up more minutes for Jarred Vanderbilt.
Comments / 0