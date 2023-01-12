ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

FOX43.com

Manure from the Farm Show recycled for use across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As hundreds of thousands of people filed through the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex, hundreds of thousands of pounds of manure piled up. While it’s not the sight or smell that draws the large crowds, it's still an important part of Pennsylvania’s agriculture. "Cow manure...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. State Troopers play in charity hockey tournament

HERSHEY, Pa. — In the famous Hersheypark Arena, Pennsylvania State Troopers handed in their badges and laced up some ice skates for the 2023 PSP Invitational Hockey Benefit. Law enforcement agencies from several states, including the FBI, came together to raise money for the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping troopers struggling financially.
HERSHEY, PA

