Read full article on original website
Related
FOX43.com
Manure from the Farm Show recycled for use across Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As hundreds of thousands of people filed through the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex, hundreds of thousands of pounds of manure piled up. While it’s not the sight or smell that draws the large crowds, it's still an important part of Pennsylvania’s agriculture. "Cow manure...
Pa. State Troopers play in charity hockey tournament
HERSHEY, Pa. — In the famous Hersheypark Arena, Pennsylvania State Troopers handed in their badges and laced up some ice skates for the 2023 PSP Invitational Hockey Benefit. Law enforcement agencies from several states, including the FBI, came together to raise money for the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping troopers struggling financially.
FOX43.com
107th Pennsylvania Farm Show wraps up
2023 didn't take long to hit a high. We're looking back at all the action from this year's Pennsylvania Farm Show.
FOX43.com
Disney On Ice returns to Mohegan Sun Arena this weekend
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ben and Hallie make it look easy. No doubt, the stunts they do take a lot of time, talent, and practice to perfect. But one part of their job as performers for Disney On Ice that really is easy is seeing and hearing the reactions from the audience.
Comments / 0