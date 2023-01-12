ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Community Focus: RI Secretary of State Gregg Amore

By Kim Kalunian
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1ijo_0kCu4ata00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Secretary of State Gregg Amore joined 12 News at 4 Thursday to discuss his top priorities, including what legislation he wants to see passed this year.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

