ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 39

Sarah Vanderwerf
4d ago

apparently we have ppl on here not realizing ppl can get married at 18 vote at 18 and live on their own at 18. so how would raising the age to 21 work? go get a life! oh also be convicted as an adult for crimes because they are an adult at 18. anyone thinking anything else is in some weird world. yes it should be 18 anything else is considered a minor.

Reply(1)
15
Melissa Carter
4d ago

That would be good for them to raise the age to 18. But i dont think itll matter with that Romeo and Juliet clause. Why do we even have that?

Reply
6
GDoubleOG
4d ago

I’d like to believe it’s just the politicians that are crazy but I read these comments and realized we are screwed. A country that was built on individual liberties and freedoms sure has a lot of authoritarian‘s living within it. If you break the law at 18 years of age you go to big boy prison. We treat 18 year old like adults when we want to and children when it suits us. They are literally a second class citizen in the United States.

Reply
5
Related
eaglecountryonline.com

Proposed Bill Would Incentivize More Military Members to Call Indiana 'Home'

INDIANAPOLIS – State Representative Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) has authored legislation would help Indiana’s active military members. House Bill 1034 would phase in a complete income-tax exemption for military pay for active members of the armed forces of the United States. Currently, active military members can qualify for a...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana

A Bedford Republican wants to change who has the right to bail in Indiana — and it will mean editing the state’s Constitution to make it happen. Prosecutors say Sen. Eric Koch’s Senate Joint Resolution 1 would keep dangerous people off the streets before trial, while defenders and civil rights advocates say its subjectivity could […] The post Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws

INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead

A pair of bills filed in the Indiana Legislature seek to raise the speed limit for large trucks on certain state highways and interstates, but continued pushback from a Hoosier truck drivers group is likely to keep the measures from becoming law. Five prior proposals to eliminate the lower speed limit for trucks have been […] The post Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Indiana Ranks High as One of the Best States to Drive in

A recent study found that Indiana is one of the best states to drive in. Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America". According to IN.gov, the Hoosier State got this title because:. U.S. Highway 40, the old National Road which opened the west for settlement, and U.S. Highway 41,...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

What cannabis-related legislation is proposed in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 700 bills were penned for this year’s legislative session at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. A handful of those bills directly relate to the decriminalization and/or legalization of marijuana. Local Representative Shane Lindauer co-authored a bill permitting the use of medical marijuana for certain people. Other bills look to decriminalize […]
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Indiana bill would require disclosure of student requests to change pronouns

Gender identity and transitioning are the focus of a number of bills filed by Indiana lawmakers in the 2023 session, including one that would require teachers and schools to disclose if students request to change their names or pronouns.The focus on transgender youth this year builds on similar themes from the 2022 session, when lawmakers passed a controversial bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports. At the same time, lawmakers...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

When did the state legislature try to redefine the value of pi?

1876 – The Oliver Company in South Bend opened a new factory which employed 400 workers. The company became famous for its “chilled” plow, which retained its sharp edge and required less cleaning in the field. 1897 – A bill was introduced in the Indiana House which...
INDIANA STATE
wbaa.org

Indiana to consider ban on physician non-competes as national debate over agreements heats up

Indiana lawmakers are set to consider a bill that would prohibit new non-compete agreements for physicians this session. “Indiana is one of the most expensive states in the union when it comes to when it comes to the price of health care,” said Rep. Justin Busch (R-Fort Wayne), who authored Senate Bill 7. “So we need to be doing things and not be afraid of trying to make some reforms or to lower the price of care. And also make sure that we're firmly putting the patient in the center.”
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
INDIANA STATE
Building Indiana Business

Toxic Cleanup: How to Clean a Coal Ash Pond

Coal ash pond cleanups have become a major environmental topic throughout the country lately, and lots of hazardous work on these sites has been taking place right here in Indiana. We’re going to take a dive into some of the nastiest details that we can dig up to keep our readers informed about what coal ash ponds are, why they’re so toxic, and what kinds of things are being done to rehabilitate these locations. So, get your boots on because we’re going to get dirty.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Valparaiso man breaks Indiana fish record on Lake Michigan outing

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Valparaiso man set an Indiana fish record in a recent outing on Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says. On Dec. 30 on Lake Michigan in Porter County, Scott Skafar first caught a 10.2-pound burbot that beat Indiana’s 1990 record by 2.5 pounds, the department says. That same day, he caught another burbot that bested the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
VALPARAISO, IN
korncountry.com

DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Indiana’s Coldest January on Record Will Chill You to Your Core

Indiana's Coldest January on Record Will Chill You to Your Core. Indiana is a state in the United States located near Illinois, Ohio, and Kentucky. Indiana experiences cold winters especially because it’s in the north and some parts of the state are near a body of water. In Indiana, winters are cold and dry with heavy snowfall, but it depends on where in the state. Did you know January is among one of the coldest months in the year? Keep reading to discover Indiana’s coldest January on record.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Man Wanted in Two States Caught in Indiana After Wild Police Chase

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A man wanted for a parole violation and terrorist threats in two states was caught Monday in Indiana. Whitestown Police say Marcus Curtis, a 26-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was spotted weaving through traffic Monday morning around 3 o’clock on I-65 southbound near the I-865 dogleg. A police officer tried to pull him over because he thought Curtis may be drunk driving, but Curtis did not pull over.
WHITESTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

Club for Growth president defends Mitch Daniels attack ad

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The president of a national conservative group on Friday said Indiana needs new leadership in Washington, D.C., that Mitch Daniels can’t provide. In an exclusive interview with News 8, Club for Growth President David McIntosh said Mitch Daniels represents an old style of conservatism that caved to Democratic demands too often. He said Republican voters want someone who will stop the Democratic Party’s agenda and undo their past work.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy