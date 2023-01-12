Americans in Virginia city are set to receive a $500 payment every month with no strings attached for two years. Alexandria, Virginia, is giving away no string-attached money as part of its Recurring Income for Success and Equity program. However, only 170 recipients will be lucky to be selected for the initiative and can use the money on whatever they want, there are no restrictions. Mayor Justin Wilson said, “We provide financial support to people and families so they can make decisions on how to best fulfill their daily needs.”

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO