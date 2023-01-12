ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tysons, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DCist

This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses

When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
WASHINGTON, DC
proclaimerscv.com

$500 Monthly Payments for 24 Months Will Begin Next Week, Who Are Qualified?

Americas are about to receive next week an amount of $500 monthly payments for 24 months as a part of a new program. Millions of families across the country still rely on the different programs from both federal and state governments to combat economic challenges brought on by the pandemic and the soaring inflation rate. Officials took action by making sure that American families will be supported well amidst this time of crisis.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

DMV residents try their luck at Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot

It may have been Friday the 13th, but plenty of people all over D.C., Maryland, and Virginia were feeling lucky, purchasing Mega Millions tickets for their shot at a $1.35 billion jackpot. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to a few people in North Bethesda Friday who already have plans for the money if they win.
MARYLAND STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$500 Monthly With No String Attached For 2 Years – See Who Is Eligible

Americans in Virginia city are set to receive a $500 payment every month with no strings attached for two years. Alexandria, Virginia, is giving away no string-attached money as part of its Recurring Income for Success and Equity program. However, only 170 recipients will be lucky to be selected for the initiative and can use the money on whatever they want, there are no restrictions. Mayor Justin Wilson said, “We provide financial support to people and families so they can make decisions on how to best fulfill their daily needs.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Welcomes Two New Cardiology Specialists

CLINTON, Md.– MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center recently welcomed two new MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute specialists to enhance cardiac services and care to patients throughout the southern Maryland region: Rania Kaoukis, MD, advanced heart failure specialist, and Nardos Temesgen, MD, interventional cardiologist. Access to Advanced Heart Failure Management.
CLINTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Protestors clash over Canton library's drag queen story hour

BALTIMORE -- A drag queen story hour took place in Canton on Saturday.This wasn't the first time the Canton branch of Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Free Library hosted a drag queen story hour for children in the area.But this time, the story hour was met with protestors and counter-protestors.The library hosted the event in partnership with the Church on the Square in Canton. Law enforcement officers were posted at all of the entrances to the church where the story hour took place. Children of all ages and their caregivers were invited to "listen to stories about having pride in yourself," according to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Waldorf construction worker is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire

WALDORF, MD—A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning $1,540,418 in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020. The Waldorf resident...
WALDORF, MD
arlnow.com

Morning Poll: No more snow days?

Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed

The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

DC police release photos of Metrobus shooting suspects

Police in D.C. have released photos of two suspects in a shooting that wounded three people, including two young children, outside a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. A man who was also wounded in the gunfire is also now under arrest after police say he boarded the bus armed...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man shot in Northwest DC, police searching for suspect

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Monday night, officials said. The shooting was in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue. A man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds but was conscious and breathing, police confirmed. Police are still searching for...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy