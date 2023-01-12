Read full article on original website
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. MayorkasThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
proclaimerscv.com
$500 Monthly Payments for 24 Months Will Begin Next Week, Who Are Qualified?
Americas are about to receive next week an amount of $500 monthly payments for 24 months as a part of a new program. Millions of families across the country still rely on the different programs from both federal and state governments to combat economic challenges brought on by the pandemic and the soaring inflation rate. Officials took action by making sure that American families will be supported well amidst this time of crisis.
fox5dc.com
DMV residents try their luck at Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot
It may have been Friday the 13th, but plenty of people all over D.C., Maryland, and Virginia were feeling lucky, purchasing Mega Millions tickets for their shot at a $1.35 billion jackpot. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to a few people in North Bethesda Friday who already have plans for the money if they win.
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 Monthly With No String Attached For 2 Years – See Who Is Eligible
Americans in Virginia city are set to receive a $500 payment every month with no strings attached for two years. Alexandria, Virginia, is giving away no string-attached money as part of its Recurring Income for Success and Equity program. However, only 170 recipients will be lucky to be selected for the initiative and can use the money on whatever they want, there are no restrictions. Mayor Justin Wilson said, “We provide financial support to people and families so they can make decisions on how to best fulfill their daily needs.”
ffxnow.com
Chocolate Lovers Festival returning to Fairfax for the first time since the pandemic
A local festival celebrating all things chocolatey is making a comeback in the City of Fairfax. The Chocolate Lovers Festival is scheduled to launch the weekend before Valentine’s Day, running from Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 4. This is the first time the festival has been held since the start of the pandemic.
Bay Net
MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Welcomes Two New Cardiology Specialists
CLINTON, Md.– MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center recently welcomed two new MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute specialists to enhance cardiac services and care to patients throughout the southern Maryland region: Rania Kaoukis, MD, advanced heart failure specialist, and Nardos Temesgen, MD, interventional cardiologist. Access to Advanced Heart Failure Management.
Texas BBQ chain opening restaurants in Pasadena and Little Italy
A Texas-based barbecue restaurant chain is moving in on Maryland. Dickey's Barbecue Pit just opened in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County, and is also planning a downtown Baltimore location
Protestors clash over Canton library's drag queen story hour
BALTIMORE -- A drag queen story hour took place in Canton on Saturday.This wasn't the first time the Canton branch of Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Free Library hosted a drag queen story hour for children in the area.But this time, the story hour was met with protestors and counter-protestors.The library hosted the event in partnership with the Church on the Square in Canton. Law enforcement officers were posted at all of the entrances to the church where the story hour took place. Children of all ages and their caregivers were invited to "listen to stories about having pride in yourself," according to...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this week
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane''s Chicken Fingers will be opening its new Maryland restaurant location in Towson.
Chronic wasting disease detected in deer in Fairfax County
This is the first time the disease has been detected in an animal in Fairfax County.
Nottingham MD
Waldorf construction worker is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire
WALDORF, MD—A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning $1,540,418 in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020. The Waldorf resident...
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: No more snow days?
Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
fox5dc.com
Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
mocoshow.com
$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed
The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
Bay Net
White Plains Couple Welcomes First Baby Of 2023 At UM Charles Regional Medical Center
LA PLATA, Md. – UM Charles Regional Medical Center’s first birth of 2023 was Harper Derrick Jackson, who was born to Diamond and Mike Jackson of White Plains at 8:14 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. While he was late as a first baby of the new year at...
WTOP
DC police release photos of Metrobus shooting suspects
Police in D.C. have released photos of two suspects in a shooting that wounded three people, including two young children, outside a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. A man who was also wounded in the gunfire is also now under arrest after police say he boarded the bus armed...
Cutting reported in downtown Annapolis Thursday
A man was cut with a knife after a fight in downtown Annapolis, near West Street, on Thursday evening.
fox5dc.com
DC must allow drivers who owe more than $100 in fees to renew licenses, judge rules
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A federal judge has ruled in favor of a group of D.C. residents who fought to allow drivers who owe more than $100 in fines or fees to get or renew their driver's licenses. The five plaintiffs alleged in a lawsuit back in July 2022...
WJLA
Man shot in Northwest DC, police searching for suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Monday night, officials said. The shooting was in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue. A man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds but was conscious and breathing, police confirmed. Police are still searching for...
