Indiana State

WTWO/WAWV

Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — After In-N-Out made history with the announcement of its plans to expand east to Tennessee, many Americans living east of the Mississippi River are left wondering, “What about us?” For Hoosiers, the answer (for now) is if you want a double-double “animal style,” you’ll need to book a flight to California or […]
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO
korncountry.com

DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
INDIANA STATE
Hot 104.7

Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn

A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
MINNESOTA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead

A pair of bills filed in the Indiana Legislature seek to raise the speed limit for large trucks on certain state highways and interstates, but continued pushback from a Hoosier truck drivers group is likely to keep the measures from becoming law. Five prior proposals to eliminate the lower speed limit for trucks have been […] The post Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

WATCH: KY Spring Breakers Heading to Florida…Don’t Miss the Belly-Flopping Monkeys

Do you know what never fails to command attention? Monkeys. Monkeys command attention. In fact, they quite literally command attention. If you're at the zoo, they always seem to be showing off. And if you were a child in Owensboro in the 1970s, you were glued to the display window outside of Baynham's Shoe Store. That's because, for whatever reasons, Baynham's had two monkeys in that window. While our moms were inside buying us footwear, we were locked into whatever those guys were going to do next.
OWENSBORO, KY
wdrb.com

2 Indiana residents winners of $20,000 from Mega Millions drawing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning $1.35 billion jackpot ticket came from Maine but two Indiana residents are still big winners from the Mega Millions drawing. According to a news release, two $20,000 tickets were sold in Indiana. The tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of 2.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Iowa’s Most Beautiful Place to Visit is covered in Gold

"Is this Heaven? No...It's Iowa" A travel website set out to rank the Top 16 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Iowa, and no the Field of Dreams isn't ranked number 1, oddly enough the Field of Dreams isn't even on the list, the number 1 most beautiful place to visit in Iowa is the State Capitol Building. The website that did the rankings is called globalgrasshopper.com, and they say this about the State Capitol Building in Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
wnmufm.org

Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI

WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
MICHIGAN STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
PEORIA, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois so definitely live your suggestions below.
ILLINOIS STATE
KISS 106

KISS 106

