Vehicles collide in Southeast Portland, driver dies
One person is dead after a two-car crash in SE Portland.
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
Channel 6000
Splash-and-dash showers possible for MLK Jr. Day in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain showers will become a little less frequent Monday for western Oregon and Washington. Additional rainfall totals will be limited Monday and Tuesday with the best chance for rain along the coast. The rain potential increases again Wednesday as another cold front moves in from...
Oregon rep suffers concussion after being hit by car Friday night
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) suffered a concussion on Friday night after being hit by a car. Natalie Crofts, the congresswoman’s communications director, said in a tweet on Saturday that Bonamici and her husband were struck by a car while crossing the street at a crosswalk in Portland, Ore. Bonamici was treated for a concussion and…
canbyfirst.com
Vancouver Man Dies in Three-Vehicle Crash Near Eagle Creek
WWEEK
Reporters Gaze Into an Atmospheric River From Above
If Californians seem less inclined of late to move to Oregon, maybe Oregon’s weather can visit California. For the past three weeks, much of the Golden State has been pounded by torrential rains, which have triggered devastating floods and storm damage blamed for the deaths of at least 19 people. The cause of the deluge: an “atmospheric river” flowing in from the Pacific Ocean.
Suspension bridge destroyed by falling trees in Oswald West State Park
A picturesque suspension bridge along the Oregon Coast Trail collapsed into Necarney Creek in Oswald West State Park on Dec. 27, after it was struck by several falling trees during a severe storm.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
KATU.com
Driver dies in head-on crash along Hwy 224 in Clackamas County
hillsboroherald.com
Historic Courthouse Sequoias A Monument To John R Porter
They are among the largest trees in the world, and they stand right here in our historic downtown area. Hillsboro, Oregon, residents from all walks of life have had the awe-inspiring experience of standing under the majestic and massive Courthouse Sequoias on Main Street. On the South entrance to the Washington County Courthouse stand a row of Sequoiadendron giganteum, which are some of the biggest trees in the United States. Their trunks are as wide as school buses, and their canopies are so large that a small city of people could live up there. The largest is close to 155 feet high and has a girth of 32 feet. But who planted them, and how did they get here?
Amtrak to add trips between Portland and Seattle, second trip to Vancouver, B.C.
shorelineareanews.com
Amtrak to add second round-trip to Vancouver BC by March 7
WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation that the company will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C. beginning March 7, restoring full service on the Cascades line to pre-pandemic levels. In the...
Portland police considering moving headquarters to Old Town
The Portland Police Bureau confirmed it's in preliminary discussions of possibly relocating its headquarters to a large building in the city's Old Town neighborhood which has dealt with growing crime over recent years.
Outlook Online
Head-on crash outside Eagle Creek results in death of 22-year-old driver
A fatal three-vehicle, head-on crash occurred in the early morning hours Wednesday, Jan. 11, on Highway 224 in Clackamas County, near milepost 17, just north of Eagle Creek. The preliminary investigation conducted by responding Oregon State Police troopers at 5:56 a.m. found a Volkswagen Golf, driven by 22-year-old Miguel Adams, of Vancouver, was traveling eastbound on the highway when it entered the opposing lane. The car collided with a Toyota Tacoma, driven by 26-year-old Matthew Stenhouse head-on. The Toyota lost control and spun into the passenger side door of a Kia K5 driven by 22-year-old Ryan Michael Payne of Portland.
theregistryps.com
Northwest Portland’s 20-acre Slabtown Master-Plan Area Nears Completion with 354-Unit Mixed-Use Project
January 12, 2023 (PORTLAND, OR) – Saltwood, a new, two-building, 354-unit, mixed-use project with 17,000 sq. ft. of retail space, moves Northwest Portland’s up-and-coming Slabtown neighborhood one step closer to completion. With the Saltwood project, SERA Architects has now contributed seven full city blocks of new architecture in the Slabtown master-plan area in an ongoing collaboration with the development team.
Channel 6000
Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
KATU.com
Clackamas County records five homicides in 2022
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Clackamas County, Oregon's third most populated county, recorded five homicides through 2022. Of the five homicides, there were four cases of homicidal violence, as two victims were killed in the same incident. Here is a breakdown of the incidents and legal outcomes, courtesy of the Clackamas...
Deputies search Wood Village for suspect in multi-vehicle crash
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent Friday night searching for a suspect in Wood Village.
Silverton man dies in 3-car crash on Hwy 214
A three-car collision in Marion County resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man on Wednesday, officials say.
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
