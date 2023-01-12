ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wardsboro, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Neighbors feud leads to murder trial

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wardsboro man is on trial for murdering his neighbor in as case that dates back more than six years. Was it a killing in cold blood? Or an act of self-defense?. A grand jury indicted Kevin Parker on the murder charge more than six years...
WARDSBORO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Drunk driver clocked doing 120 mph before crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 54-year-old man from Rutland was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in West Rutland early this morning. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling west on US 4 at approximately 120 miles-per-hour at around 12:15 a.m. Police say they witnessed the vehicle crash while attempting to navigate...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #4 after crashing into Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD — A 57-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a crash in Springfield on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash into a home took place on Summer Street at around 10:25 p.m. Police say that Gregory S. Welch, of Springfield, was impaired. He was transported to Springfield Hospital where he...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Fire destroys well-known Castleton home store

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) -A fire destroyed a well-known business in Castleton Sunday morning. It happened at the Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. The smoke could be seen for miles. A statement on the company’s Facebook reads: “Please keep our employees and their families in your thoughts as we navigate this tragedy.”
CASTLETON, VT
WNYT

Man faces new charges in attempted abduction

New predatory sexual assault charges for a man, accused of both abducting and trying to take a child out of the state. We’re learning of these new charges, just days after John Ingraham from Greenwich was arrested, accused of taking a child without his or her parents’ permission.
GREENWICH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Westminster man sentenced to 5 years in prison

WESTMINSTER — Daniel King, 41, of Westminster, was sentenced yesterday to serve 66 months in prison for conspiring to obstruct interstate commerce by robbery. Chief United States District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford ordered King’s sentence to begin yesterday and ordered King to serve a three-year term of supervised release after his incarceration.
WESTMINSTER, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Greenwich man arrested in missing child case

On Thursday, New York State Police arrested a Greenwich man in connection with a missing child investigation. The arrest ended in a new predatory assault charge for a man previously charged with taking a child under the age of 16 from home.
GREENWICH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for vandals in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying two men in Springfield. Police say the two suspects vandalized the gas pumps at the Penguin Mart early this morning. The station is located across the road from Jim Ballard’s Precision Valley Auto Sales and next to the...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Claremont, NH man arrested for out-of-state armed robbery

CLAREMONT — A Claremont, New Hampshire, man was arrested in North Carolina on Wednesday. Tyler Lewis Martzolf was taken into custody in Eden, North Carolina, and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. The robbery took place at Gills Corner on South Hamilton Road on January...
CLAREMONT, NH
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near Seward Road, at around 4:15 p.m. According to the report, Dominique Golliot, 68, of Brandon, was headed south on US Route 7, and Bryan LaCross, 30, of Rutland, was traveling north on US Route 7, prior to the crash.
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Fatal head-on crash in Keene, NH

KEENE — A fatal crash took place in Keene on Thursday. The two-vehicle collision took place on Route 12 at around 2:40 p.m. Police say Marlana Thibault, 27, of Keene, was traveling south on Route 12, in the area of Forge Street, prior to the crash. The investigation indicates...
KEENE, NH
Mountain Times

Dog missing, owner in hospital after head-on collision

Traffic was blocked for two hours on Route 4 in Killington due to a head-on collision after a car collided with a tractor trailer around 4:30 p.m.on Jan. 13. Police said Joseph Ceccacci of Killington was traveling west on Route in the passing lane near Winterberry Road in a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup. Witnesses report they observed Ceccacci’s vehicle go into a spin and contact a tractor trailer that was travelling east down the hill.
KILLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury

SHAFTSBURY — A 24-year-old man from Bennington was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 96 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone while conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7 near the Shaftsbury pull-off at around 6:30 p.m. Police...
SHAFTSBURY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy