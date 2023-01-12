Read full article on original website
WCAX
Neighbors feud leads to murder trial
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wardsboro man is on trial for murdering his neighbor in as case that dates back more than six years. Was it a killing in cold blood? Or an act of self-defense?. A grand jury indicted Kevin Parker on the murder charge more than six years...
newportdispatch.com
Drunk driver clocked doing 120 mph before crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 54-year-old man from Rutland was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in West Rutland early this morning. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling west on US 4 at approximately 120 miles-per-hour at around 12:15 a.m. Police say they witnessed the vehicle crash while attempting to navigate...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #4 after crashing into Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD — A 57-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a crash in Springfield on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash into a home took place on Summer Street at around 10:25 p.m. Police say that Gregory S. Welch, of Springfield, was impaired. He was transported to Springfield Hospital where he...
WCAX
5.5 years in prison for Westminster man accused of planning home invasion
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Westminster man accused of planning a home invasion was sentenced to five and a half years in prison. Authorities say 41-year-old Daniel King and an accomplice broke into another man’s home with zip ties and a fake gun last March, intending to rob the homeowner of heroin and cash.
NEWS10 ABC
North Country duo allegedly ransacks home in Day
On May 29, at about 1:20 p.m., State Troopers were called to a home in Day for reports of a past-occurring burglary.
WCAX
Fire destroys well-known Castleton home store
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) -A fire destroyed a well-known business in Castleton Sunday morning. It happened at the Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. The smoke could be seen for miles. A statement on the company’s Facebook reads: “Please keep our employees and their families in your thoughts as we navigate this tragedy.”
VTDigger
Survey results continue to paint a grim picture at Springfield prison
Latest findings show low staff morale and a lack of mental health care are problems at Southern State Correctional Facility, mirroring results from a similar survey a year ago. Read the story on VTDigger here: Survey results continue to paint a grim picture at Springfield prison.
WNYT
Man faces new charges in attempted abduction
New predatory sexual assault charges for a man, accused of both abducting and trying to take a child out of the state. We’re learning of these new charges, just days after John Ingraham from Greenwich was arrested, accused of taking a child without his or her parents’ permission.
newportdispatch.com
Westminster man sentenced to 5 years in prison
WESTMINSTER — Daniel King, 41, of Westminster, was sentenced yesterday to serve 66 months in prison for conspiring to obstruct interstate commerce by robbery. Chief United States District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford ordered King’s sentence to begin yesterday and ordered King to serve a three-year term of supervised release after his incarceration.
NEWS10 ABC
Greenwich man arrested in missing child case
On Thursday, New York State Police arrested a Greenwich man in connection with a missing child investigation. The arrest ended in a new predatory assault charge for a man previously charged with taking a child under the age of 16 from home.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for vandals in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying two men in Springfield. Police say the two suspects vandalized the gas pumps at the Penguin Mart early this morning. The station is located across the road from Jim Ballard’s Precision Valley Auto Sales and next to the...
newportdispatch.com
Claremont, NH man arrested for out-of-state armed robbery
CLAREMONT — A Claremont, New Hampshire, man was arrested in North Carolina on Wednesday. Tyler Lewis Martzolf was taken into custody in Eden, North Carolina, and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. The robbery took place at Gills Corner on South Hamilton Road on January...
PD: Schenectady man arrested for ghost gun
State police arrested Christopher F. Ortega Sanjurjo, 21 of Schenectady on January 12. Ortega Sanjurjo allegedly had an illegal, unserialized "ghost" gun.
vermontjournal.com
Join Neighborhood Connections for a Private Showing of a “Man Called Otto”
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Join your neighbors aboard the Mountain Town Connector, Neighborhood Connections’ transportation van, on Saturday, Jan. 21, to enjoy Tom Hanks in “A Man Called Otto” at the Springfield Theater. This is a private movie showing, followed by lunch. There is no charge for this service.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near Seward Road, at around 4:15 p.m. According to the report, Dominique Golliot, 68, of Brandon, was headed south on US Route 7, and Bryan LaCross, 30, of Rutland, was traveling north on US Route 7, prior to the crash.
newportdispatch.com
Fatal head-on crash in Keene, NH
KEENE — A fatal crash took place in Keene on Thursday. The two-vehicle collision took place on Route 12 at around 2:40 p.m. Police say Marlana Thibault, 27, of Keene, was traveling south on Route 12, in the area of Forge Street, prior to the crash. The investigation indicates...
Dog missing, owner in hospital after head-on collision
Traffic was blocked for two hours on Route 4 in Killington due to a head-on collision after a car collided with a tractor trailer around 4:30 p.m.on Jan. 13. Police said Joseph Ceccacci of Killington was traveling west on Route in the passing lane near Winterberry Road in a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup. Witnesses report they observed Ceccacci’s vehicle go into a spin and contact a tractor trailer that was travelling east down the hill.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — A 24-year-old man from Bennington was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 96 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone while conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7 near the Shaftsbury pull-off at around 6:30 p.m. Police...
Father escorts Holyoke bar shooting suspect into court to be arraigned
The suspect wanted by police for a shooting at the Unicorn bar in December walked into Holyoke District Court Tuesday to be arraigned.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Schenectady man for illegally possessing a handgun
On January 12, 2023, State Police assigned to the Community Stabilization Unit arrested Christopher F. Ortega Sanjurjo, 21, of Schenectady, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class “C” felony. On January 12, 2023, at about 12:30 p.m., Trooper stopped a vehicle on...
