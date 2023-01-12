Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Fire destroys well-known Castleton home store
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) -A fire destroyed a well-known business in Castleton Sunday morning. It happened at the Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. The smoke could be seen for miles. A statement on the company’s Facebook reads: “Please keep our employees and their families in your thoughts as we navigate this tragedy.”
Travel Maven
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Massachusetts is filled with small mom-and-pop restaurants that are so authentic and full of charm, they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Daily Voice
New Capital Region Pizzeria Promises 'Authentic, Delicious Italian Cuisine'
A new pizzeria in the Capital Region is setting high expectations ahead of its grand opening. Bella Lucia Pizzeria, located in Saratoga County at 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park, is set to open Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a Facebook post. Owner’s Melissa Craine and Sean Lee previously ran the po…
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
WCAX
Brattleboro’s last independent pharmacy prepares to close
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The last independently owned pharmacy in downtown Brattleboro is closing up shop. The Hotel Pharmacy has operated at its current location on Elliot Street for the last 40 years. However, owners say that they simply cannot continue to stay in business due to its bottom line.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard
With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near Seward Road, at around 4:15 p.m. According to the report, Dominique Golliot, 68, of Brandon, was headed south on US Route 7, and Bryan LaCross, 30, of Rutland, was traveling north on US Route 7, prior to the crash.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield pastry shop falls victim to catalytic converter theft
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular local pastry shop is now forced to use their staff’s personal cars to make deliveries after a catalytic converter theft has taken out their delivery van and part of the crime was caught on camera. “In my head, I’m like ‘Somebody stole...
VTDigger
Survey results continue to paint a grim picture at Springfield prison
Latest findings show low staff morale and a lack of mental health care are problems at Southern State Correctional Facility, mirroring results from a similar survey a year ago. Read the story on VTDigger here: Survey results continue to paint a grim picture at Springfield prison.
WNYT
Car smashes into Pittsfield credit union
A federal credit union building in Pittsfield was damaged after a car slammed into pillars outside. Photos sent to NewsChannel 13 show the damage after the car hit the Greylock Federal Credit Union. It’s not known right now if anyone was hurt. We will bring you any updates we...
newportdispatch.com
Drunk driver clocked doing 120 mph before crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 54-year-old man from Rutland was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in West Rutland early this morning. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling west on US 4 at approximately 120 miles-per-hour at around 12:15 a.m. Police say they witnessed the vehicle crash while attempting to navigate...
WNYT
Culvert collapse shutters part of State Route 7 in Hoosick
State Route 7 in Hoosick will be closed indefinitely between Route 22 and County Route 95 after a culvert collapse. It’s too unsafe to get close enough to see the damage, the New York State Department of Transportation said. A temporary detour is being set up for drivers. State...
WCAX
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for vandals in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying two men in Springfield. Police say the two suspects vandalized the gas pumps at the Penguin Mart early this morning. The station is located across the road from Jim Ballard’s Precision Valley Auto Sales and next to the...
NEWS10 ABC
North Country duo allegedly ransacks home in Day
On May 29, at about 1:20 p.m., State Troopers were called to a home in Day for reports of a past-occurring burglary.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #4 after crashing into Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD — A 57-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a crash in Springfield on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash into a home took place on Summer Street at around 10:25 p.m. Police say that Gregory S. Welch, of Springfield, was impaired. He was transported to Springfield Hospital where he...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for stealing beer in Killington
KILLINGTON — A 51-year-old man was arrested in Killington back in December. Police say they were called to the Killington Market & Deli for an attempted theft of beer on December 28. Staff at the deli report an unidentified man attempted to conceal beer in his pants but was...
Comments / 0