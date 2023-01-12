ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, VT

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Fire destroys well-known Castleton home store

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) -A fire destroyed a well-known business in Castleton Sunday morning. It happened at the Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. The smoke could be seen for miles. A statement on the company’s Facebook reads: “Please keep our employees and their families in your thoughts as we navigate this tragedy.”
CASTLETON, VT
WUPE

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Brattleboro’s last independent pharmacy prepares to close

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The last independently owned pharmacy in downtown Brattleboro is closing up shop. The Hotel Pharmacy has operated at its current location on Elliot Street for the last 40 years. However, owners say that they simply cannot continue to stay in business due to its bottom line.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard

With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near Seward Road, at around 4:15 p.m. According to the report, Dominique Golliot, 68, of Brandon, was headed south on US Route 7, and Bryan LaCross, 30, of Rutland, was traveling north on US Route 7, prior to the crash.
RUTLAND, VT
WNYT

Car smashes into Pittsfield credit union

A federal credit union building in Pittsfield was damaged after a car slammed into pillars outside. Photos sent to NewsChannel 13 show the damage after the car hit the Greylock Federal Credit Union. It’s not known right now if anyone was hurt. We will bring you any updates we...
PITTSFIELD, MA
newportdispatch.com

Drunk driver clocked doing 120 mph before crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 54-year-old man from Rutland was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in West Rutland early this morning. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling west on US 4 at approximately 120 miles-per-hour at around 12:15 a.m. Police say they witnessed the vehicle crash while attempting to navigate...
RUTLAND, VT
WNYT

Culvert collapse shutters part of State Route 7 in Hoosick

State Route 7 in Hoosick will be closed indefinitely between Route 22 and County Route 95 after a culvert collapse. It’s too unsafe to get close enough to see the damage, the New York State Department of Transportation said. A temporary detour is being set up for drivers. State...
HOOSICK, NY
WCAX

Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for vandals in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying two men in Springfield. Police say the two suspects vandalized the gas pumps at the Penguin Mart early this morning. The station is located across the road from Jim Ballard’s Precision Valley Auto Sales and next to the...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #4 after crashing into Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD — A 57-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a crash in Springfield on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash into a home took place on Summer Street at around 10:25 p.m. Police say that Gregory S. Welch, of Springfield, was impaired. He was transported to Springfield Hospital where he...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for stealing beer in Killington

KILLINGTON — A 51-year-old man was arrested in Killington back in December. Police say they were called to the Killington Market & Deli for an attempted theft of beer on December 28. Staff at the deli report an unidentified man attempted to conceal beer in his pants but was...
KILLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy