Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Birding | A Tale of Two Counts
While birders love the rain as much as anyone – after all, water generally means more birds – many of us were grousing about the foul conditions on New Year’s Eve, Santa Barbara Audubon’s official Christmas Bird Count (CBC) day. There was hope that the rain would hold off till midmorning, but it wasn’t to be; as dawn slowly glimmered into being, down came the steady rain that only let up for a few minutes at a time all day long.
Santa Barbara Independent
Catching (Light) Waves on the Oxnard Shores
Santa Barbara is no slouch when it comes to sunsets. But the Oxnard Shores may sport the best end-of-day views in California, which puts this sandy stretch of coastline in the running for best in the world. While our gaze upon the Channel Islands is illuminated by sideways rays, those...
Santa Barbara Independent
Gabby and Shadow
“Smart, silly, and intuitive are three words that describe me. I’m a 3-year-old Plott Hound mix.”. Gabby is full of energy but also full of love. She doesn’t bark but is a great watch dog. She bonds closely with her people and tries to protect them, so a quiet home with no children would be best suited for her.
Santa Barbara Independent
Amid Light Rains, Effects from Previous Storm Close Trails Above Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara’s Storm Number 14 is bringing slow and steady rains so far, with very little of the unrelenting downpours and floods of last Monday. In combination with the saturated soil, however, aftereffects are still being felt. State Route 154 is still closed, as is SR 166 in Santa...
Santa Barbara Independent
Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open
In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
Santa Barbara Independent
Gavin Newsom Drops into Montecito Between Rainstorms
The last spate of storms brought something like 50,000 cubic yards of material into Montecito’s Randall Road debris basin, which Governor Gavin Newsom visited on Friday afternoon as part of his tour around California to areas inundated by what he called the eight atmospheric rivers streaming from the Pacific over the past 20 days. His next stops were going to be to Salinas and Merced in the Central Valley, he said, and he’d come from visiting Manning Park, where he said he was impressed by the volunteers, who included some young girls competing to fill and lift sandbags.
Santa Barbara Independent
MLK’s Dream of Harmony and Equality ‘Still Relevant,’ Says UC Santa Barbara Historian
This article originally appeared in UCSB’s ‘The Current.’. Be good to people. As a concept, it’s simple. As a practice? Lifechanging. The immeasurable power of doing good, of service, of compassion and acceptance are throughlines of the thousands of speeches, sermons and letters of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. And, says historian Daina Ramey Berry, they’re as essential now as they were when King shared them.
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat | Rain Before the Deluge
This edition of ON the Beat was originally emailed to subscribers on January 12, 2023. To receive Josef Woodard’s music newsletter in your inbox each Thursday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. As I write this on a foreboding Monday morning, the sky is soggy. Ditto the ground and the amped-up...
Santa Barbara Independent
Windy City Orchestral Might Comes to Santa Barbara
If last year’s grand global orchestra concert in town arrived with the flourish that follows the Sir Simon Rattle-led London Symphony Orchestra, last spring, this year’s symphonic concert coup finds us, to quote Led Zeppelin, going back to Chicago, and vice versa. On January 25, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO), widely considered one of the nation’s — and the world’s — finest orchestras, pays a return visit to the Granada Theatre, where it played in 2017, courtesy of CAMA’s venerable “International Series.” It’s no hyperbole to call the evening a proverbial orchestral “event of the season.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Unified School Board Fills Laura Capps’s Vacant Seat
The vacant seat on the Santa Barbara Unified Board of Trustees has been filled. William Banning, a former superintendent for the Goleta Union School District before retiring in 2017, was sworn in Thursday night following the completion of all 12 candidate interviews over the last week. The newly appointed trustee...
Santa Barbara Independent
San Marcos Struggles in Fourth Quarter of 47-43 Loss to Rio Mesa
A strong start to the fourth quarter by Rio Mesa erased the San Marcos lead, and the Royals were unable to regain control down the stretch of a 47-43 Channel League loss on Friday night at the Thunderhut. The visiting Spartans outscored San Marcos 19-8 in the fourth quarter and...
