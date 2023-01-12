Read full article on original website
Hen Anderson
4d ago
Thanks Dr. Powell for setting the record right. . ESTL, like others cities have their demons but their are so many good things that has happen . Careful.of the messenger.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
Related
edglentoday.com
Eight Arrested For Deer Baiting and Other Hunting Violations in St. Clair County
SPRINGFIELD – An Illinois Conservation Police investigation into the illegal use of bait while hunting deer and turkey in St. Clair County resulted in the arrests of eight individuals for numerous hunting-related violations. Citations, warnings and court dates were issued to:. • Seth E. Speiser, 58, of Freeburg –...
IL Crossing Guard And Mail Truck Caught In Middle Of Gun Fight
It's just like the old west where a gunfight breaks out in town in the middle of the street with innocent bystanders running for their lives. The world is becoming a scary place. Crime is a big problem everywhere including in Illinois, especially in Chicago. It's no longer just bad neighborhoods or at night. The trouble can happen anywhere during any part of the day. I have friends and family that won't go to Chicago because it's one of the worst places.
Red Lobster Has Locked the Doors of this St. Louis Location
If you like to include Red Lobster as a stop for any trips you make to the big city, you need to know they're just locked the doors on one location in St. Louis and it appears that is permanent. KSDK just shared an article that's based on a report...
advantagenews.com
Gun ban phone scam making rounds in Illinois
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants us to make you aware of a phone scam involving the assault weapons ban signed into law in Illinois. The Illinois Sheriffs Association says someone is using its name and opposition to the new law to try and take money from unsuspecting donors.
Iowa Is The Best State To Drive In For The Second Year In A Row
Iowa has done it again: Out-ranked Illinois as the alpha state when it comes to driving. For the second year in a row, Iowa has not only proven it's the better state to drive in than Illinois, but it's the best state to drive in. Period. Once again, WalletHub has...
Iowa is the Best State if You Want to Live ‘Off the Grid’
According to a new study, Iowa is the state to be if you want to live "off the grid!" Before we dive in, we should probably know what exactly does it means to live off the grid. 24/7 Wall Street writes:. "According to the Cambridge Dictionary, those who live off...
KBUR
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scam Alert
Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning residents of a phone solicitation scam. The Sheriff’s Association says that citizens are being contacted by phone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriff’s Association to help fight the state’s Assault Weapons Ban. Residents are...
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
New Program Shortens County Jail Stays for Probation Violators
The average length of jail stays for nonviolent probation violators have shortened by over a month
BE PREPARED: Frankie MacDonald Calls For Massive Snowstorm In Iowa January 18
If there's one thing we know, it's that if Frankie MacDonald is telling you to be prepared, you better be prepared. In the years we've been following him, the kid's never gotten a single prediction wrong, and even has predicted something as unpredictable as a volcano. Frankie just uploaded his...
KFVS12
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
KMOV
Authorities in St. Charles County searching for subject possibly involved in a homicide
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - Authorities are searching the area of Highways N and Z for the driver of a vehicle wanted in a St. Louis City homicide. The search began just before 4:45 a.m. Tuesday after a vehicle wanted for a homicide in St. Louis City was found abandoned in a ditch along Highway N.
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru
Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
Do You Actually Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Illinois?
If you're planning to get hitched in Illinois, there are a few things you should know first. Congrats, you're engaged, now the circus of wedding planning ensues. You have a dozen things to do involving venues, food, invitations, a dress. But no matter what your wedding plan is, one thing on your to-do list is to get that marriage license from the courthouse that serves as your legally binding document to your partner.
This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips
Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
gladstonedispatch.com
Thrashing trash: In East St. Louis, volunteers work to clean up their community
EAST ST. LOUIS — Sixty years ago, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote that life’s most persistent and urgent question is: “What are you doing for others?”. JD Dixon had a good answer Sunday morning. The Belleville activist and more than a dozen others spread...
St. Louis City, County officials respond to new law banning camps, sleep on state-owned land
A new Missouri law prohibits people from sleeping, camping or setting up shelter on state-owned land.
Major Illinois City Named The Worst For This Bug The Past 3 Years
In the past 12 months, you've most likely stayed at a hotel or two. Typically when you stay there, you try to not think about the worst things about the room, what has happened in the room, or what will happen in the room. What I'm about to tell you will not only make you think twice about staying at a hotel in these cities but will make you think twice about spending the night anywhere in these cities.
97X
Davenport, IA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 10