msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Michigan President Santa Ono trolls Adam Schefter following Jim Harbaugh news
Jim Harbaugh‘s latest flirtation with the NFL is a wrap and on Monday, Harbaugh announced that he will be returning to Michigan for the 2023 season. In fact, it was Michigan President Santa Ono who broke the news with the following statement. “I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel.”
Fans react accordingly to Jim Harbaugh breaking news
Just because it happens to be Martin Luther King Jr. Day does not mean a day would go by without some Jim Harbaugh news. In fact, it was not just any Harbaugh news that surfaced on Monday afternoon. Instead, Michigan President Santa Ono took to Twitter to announce the breaking news that Harbaugh was going to be coaching the Wolverines in 2023. Shortly after, Harbaugh confirmed that he is staying in Ann Arbor.
Detroit Lions DB A.J. Parker finds a new home
Though the offseason is not “officially” upon us, teams around the league have already started making roster moves, including signing players to Reserve/Future contracts. Prior to the 2022 season, cornerback A.J. Parker was waived by the Detroit Lions, but he was eventually re-signed to the practice squad. Now, according to reports, Parker has found a new home.
1 MNF Super Wild Card free agent Detroit Lions could consider
In just a few hours, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the final Super Wild Card matchup of the weekend. If you are a Detroit Lions fan and love the NFL Playoffs, there is no doubt that you will already be watching tonight’s game. That being said, even if you are not a fan of the NFL Playoffs, you should tune in for tonight’s game as there is a potential free agent who could land with the Lions in 2023.
PFF suggests 1 free agent the Detroit Lions must sign
The Detroit Lions may have won eight of their final ten football games to finish with a 9-8 record in 2022, but if you think GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are even remotely satisfied, you are mistaken. In fact, during a recent interview, Holmes said that as early as the plane ride back home from Green Bay following the Lions’ Week 18 win over the Packers, he was already excited about adding players during the offseason.
Jim Harbaugh announces his decision for 2023
For over a month or so, the rumors, reports, and speculation surrounding Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh have been running rampant. In fact, it feels like we have published at least one Harbaugh update every single day for quite some time now. The latest reports/rumor has suggested that the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers were all interested in potentially making Harbaugh their next head coach. On Monday, Harbaugh announced his final decision for 2023.
Multiple Michigan football players Zak Zinter and Michael Barrett announce decision
2022 was quite a season for Michigan Football as they beat Ohio State and Michigan State, and won a second-straight Big Ten Championship, before advancing to the College Football Playoff. Though the Wolverines are expected to be a very good team in 2023, they are certainly going to look a bit different as multiple players have either decided to transfer or declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. On Sunday, a pair of Michigan Football players announced their decision for 2023.
Michigan DL Kris Jenkins announces NFL decision
It has been a busy couple of weeks for the Michigan football program as multiple players have announced if they will be entering the NFL Draft or returning to the Wolverines for the 2023 season. Now, Wolverines DL Kris Jenkins has made his NFL decision. Jenkins had his best season in 2022, racking up 54 tackles to go along with two sacks.
Colts request to interview former Falcons coach Dan Quinn for head coaching job
INDIANAPOLIS — The latest interview request on the Colts head coaching wish list is the candidate with the most experience in the role. Indianapolis has requested to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, according to ESPN, to bring the list of total Colts candidates to a dozen. Quinn is...
2022 Detroit Lions Superlatives Part 1: Unsung Heroes, The Denny Green Award & More
Please watch the video above. A.J. Reilly: So let’s jump into this. Our 2022 Detroit Lions Superlatives, Eric Vincent. Let’s do this. And we actually named all of these awards. We did. So give the people the first one here, which is the best unsung hero. Just kind of like your superhero of the class award.
Ben Johnson now favored for 2 NFL head coaching jobs
The Detroit Lions managed to win eight of their final ten games to finish their 2022 season with a 9-8 record. A big reason why the Lions were so much better in 2022 was their offense, which was led by their offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson. The question is, will Johnson still be the Lions’ offensive coordinator in 2023, or will he land an NFL head coaching job?
Detroit Lions trade up with Packers in Dane Brugler’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0
On Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and he has the Detroit Lions making a trade with the Green Bay Packers. We may be in the midst of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though our Lions did not make the cut, that does not mean they are not on our minds at all times. This is especially true when our favorite NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler releases his latest NFL Mock Draft.
Brad Holmes explains Dan Campbell’s ‘elite ability’
Prior to the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions were featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks, and it did not take long for them to gain quite a few fans. In fact, heading into the season, many’ experts’ predicted the Lions would make a run at a playoff spot. But, when the Lions got off to a 1-6 start, some fans and ‘experts’ suggested that Campbell could lose his job. One person who would have laughed at those people is Lions’ GM, Brad Holmes.
Yzerman makes bold move, waives Alex Nedeljkovic
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has placed goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic on waivers. Yzerman is known for making calculated moves for the team’s long-term success, even if it may seem surprising at first. Nedeljkovic struggled in his appearances this season, with a 2-4-2 record, a 4.09 goals-against average, and a 0.880 save percentage.
