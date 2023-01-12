Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Where’s The Cold? Here’s When Minnesota’s Warm Winter Weather Trend Will Likely End
The winter of 2022-2023 has overall not been a very cold one overall so far across Minnesota. While we've seen the occasional brisk few days here and there like the cold stretch right before Christmas, things have overall been relatively warm - particularly as we work our way through what is generally the coldest month of the year.
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s Zenith City Media
Zenith City Media is a new broadcast, multi-media publication, social media management and events company in the Twin Ports. We spoke with owner Victor Martinez and artist Casino Cuz’o to learn more about the company and their plans to bring an array of services to the Duluth area. For more information, visit their website https://zenithcitymedia.com.
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
krrw.com
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
FOX 21 Online
Jail Turns Into New Apartments In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The old St. Louis County Jail is reopening as a new apartment complex this Friday. At one time the jail had 99 cells. Now as a new apartment complex, the building will have 33 units which are mix between studios and one and two bedrooms. It...
Mystery Photo: Who Is The Duluth Couple Pictured In This Vintage Photo Listed For Sale?
If you search around on eBay looking for vintage memorabilia and photos, you may find the listing that has direct ties to the Northland. The listing is a vintage cabinet photo that was taken between 1880 and 1889. It features a husband and wife and what is most interesting to me is that the couple is from Duluth the photographer imprinted on the photo was located in downtown Duluth.
FOX 21 Online
Mayor Emily Larson: ‘NO We Do Not Live In The Twin Cities’
DULUTH, Minn. — As the Duluth mayoral race heats up, Mayor Emily Larson is squashing rumors that she and her husband, Doug, do not live in Duluth full time, but that she may actually live sometimes in Twin Cities. Below is Larson’s full post on Facebook Monday afternoon:
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night
I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
katcountry989.com
Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...
Duluth Plans Snow Removal Along Rerouted MNDOT Interchange Work Near 3rd Street, North 19th + 20th Avenues West
One of the routes that's taken rerouted traffic from the Twin Ports Interchange project will see some snow removal effort from the City of Duluth this week. The city is alerting the general public about their intention to perform snow removal efforts over a two day period - Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19 on portions of the streets along Piedmont Avenue above the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
WDIO-TV
St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23
The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
Locally Laid Egg Company In Wrenshall Explains Spike In Egg Prices
The incredible edible egg isn't that the way the old commercial went? I am a big fan and if I had my way I would eat eggs every day. If I eat them fried I prefer them over easy on toast. otherwise scrambled, in an omelet, hard-boiled, you get the point.
Family displaced after fire destroys camper in Esko
ESKO, Minn. -- A family is without a home after a fire destroyed their camper Saturday afternoon at a Northern Minnesota campground.Authorities say Carlton County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a camper fire at Knife Island Campground in Esko shortly before 5 p.m.Firefighters say they were able to get the two occupants -- a 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl - safely out of the camper.The American Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.
WDIO-TV
One person in the hospital after Superior structure fire
On Saturday, January 4th The Superior Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 4721 E 2nd St. around 5:45. The report was called in from someone still in the home. When crews arrived to the scene the found the fire venting from the 2nd story at the front of the structure.
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 0