VICTORVILLE -- Two inmates, one from Victorville and one from Rancho Cucamonga have died while in sheriff's custody. It happened during the holiday weekend. A man identified as 42-year-old Jason Norriega of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested by RCPD (sheriff's department) back on January 9, 2023, for criminal threats. Noriega was transported to a local hospital immediately following his arrest, for treatment of a possible overdose. Noriega was discharged from the hospital on January 10, 2023, and booked into custody at West Valley Detention Center.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO