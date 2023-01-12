NJ Family Seeks Donations For 'British The Titan' With Brain Tumor

Hackensack, NJ - A local Hackensack family is asking for support to help with their seven-year-old son’s medical bills.

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. seven-year-old British James woke his mother up vomiting. After assuring his mother that he felt okay James’ mother instructed him to go wash his face in the bathroom, then watched as her son fell after hearing the toilet paper rack collapse. He lost feeling in the left side of his body and was unable to stand.

His mother knew something was wrong and called British's father, so they could rush him to the hospital. The ER doctors informed British's parents that he had suffered a stroke brought on by a blood clot in the brain.

British's parents sought a second opinion on a possible brain tumor after their son spent two weeks in the hospital, but they were still unsure about his health status. Physicians verified the diagnosis.

After almost two weeks in the hospital, the James-Smith family had to face the fact that their insurance was not acceptable at the hospital and the hospital had reached their budget for free surgeries, but also, nothing could be done to save British’s life because of the location of what the neurosurgeon suspected was a brain tumor. After getting a second opinion, it was confirmed British has a brain tumor.

Surgeons were able to remove 70% of the tumor due to where the tumor is located and tests have revealed that the remainder is benign and noncancerous. British’s speech and fine motor skills are still sharp. British is currently in a rehabilitation hospital for the time being.

The family is seeking donations through Go Fund Me called ‘British The Titan’ to assist them with medical expenses (surgery, emergency room bill, hospital stay charges, rehabilitation hospital, and medications) so they can continue the effort to help get James back to life as he once knew.

If you are interested in donating and supporting this cause, click here.



