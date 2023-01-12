ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs sign DT Phil Hoskins to practice squad, cut WR/RB Jerrion Ealy

By Charles Goldman
 5 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a pair of roster moves on their practice squad during the playoff bye week.

The Chiefs have signed former Carolina Panthers DT Phil Hoskins to the practice squad. Hoskins was a former seventh-round 2021 NFL draft pick by the Panthers, selected just six picks after Trey Smith was taken by Kansas City. He played collegiately at the University of Kentucky, where he played under former Chiefs assistant coach Matt House.

Hoskins was released by Carolina just this past week.

The 6-5 and 315-pound defensive tackle has appeared in five games this season, spending time on both the Panthers’ practice squad and active roster. He played nine defensive snaps in Week 18 against the New Orleans Saints, which was his most since Week 1 when he played 16 snaps against Cleveland Browns. Over two seasons in Carolina, he’s recorded six total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.

In a corresponding move, the Chiefs released WR/RB Jerrion Ealy from the practice squad. Ealy was released from the practice squad on Dec. 27 and re-signed to the practice squad again on Jan. 3. Ealy could later be re-signed on a reserve/future contract with the team.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

