Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
xQc in stitches while spectating Forsen’s failed Minecraft speedrun
Twitch streamer Forsen’s latest attempt at a Minecraft speedrun got a big reaction from rival xQc, whose reaction to the failed run made viewers laugh at its dramatic nature. Speedrunning in video games has become a bigger and bigger feature in the gaming community. In particular, streamers now have...
dexerto.com
NoPixel GTA RP server owner Koil hit with Twitch ban
Koil, the owner of the iconic GTA RP server NoPixel, has been hit with a Twitch ban for an undisclosed amount of time. GTA RP fans will likely know Koil from his various roles across the NoPixel community. Not only is he the owner of the server, but he also acts as a Swiss Army Knife of sorts, playing various characters and supporting roles throughout its lifespan.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 is “so bad” players are thanking the devs for helping kick their addiction
Warzone 2 addicts are quitting the game in droves, citing battle royale’s multiple issues as enough of a reason to finally kick their CoD dependency. It’s no secret that video games can be addictive, but when it comes to Warzone, the state of the game has proven to be too much for some players who were once obsessed with it.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 player discovers scope with “built-in flash bang”
The Raptor-FVM40 scope has one listed con, which unintentionally serves as an advantage. Modern Warfare 2 players slammed the developers over “blinding” sniper scope glint. The feature is intended to hinder snipers, revealing their location when aiming down sight. However, MW2’s abnormally large flashes of light actually make it more challenging to pinpoint an enemy’s location.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players flame Niantic for adding intrusive feature “no one asked for”
Pokemon Go players have discovered a new feature when catching Pokemon of a certain size that blocks half of their screen, and they’re taking their displeasure out on Niantic. If you’ve spent any time in Pokemon Go, you know that there are a lot of messages that appear on-screen...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert unveils ultimate TAQ-V build to “melt everyone” in Al Mazrah
FaZe Booya, Warzone 2 expert and YouTuber, has unveiled his ultimate TAQ-V loadout that he guarantees will “melt everyone” in the CoD battle royale. Warzone 2’s meta is ever-changing and fluid. The devs’ typical buffs and nerfs, alongside prevailing playstyles, determines which weapons are the most popular at any moment.
dexerto.com
LoL pro player dropped for sexist comments in solo queue
LFL jungler Nicolai “Nicolaiy” Garkov has been dropped from his LoL team after sexist comments made in solo queue games against another pro have come to light. Toxicity is hardly new when it comes to League of Legends solo queue, and pro players are far from immune. Countless...
dexerto.com
Ridiculous “dora strafe” movement trick makes you levitate in Apex Legends
The “dora strafe” movement trick has gone viral in Apex Legends as it makes players appear as if they’re floating above the ground. While gunplay will always be the most important aspect of an FPS, in Apex Legends movement is arguably just as sacred to the community.
dexerto.com
Bizzare TFT Recombobulator bug turns friendly units into your worst enemies
A strange bug with TFT’s Recombobulator Augment has caused a player’s friendly units to turn into enemy units, attacking anything that comes close. Teamfight Tactics allows players to craft, build and command an army of their own League of Legends champions. By combining powerful units with traits and augments, smart players can crush their opponents with nothing more than their big brains.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect believes Apex Legends is the “hardest” shooter with “very skilled players”
Dr Disrespect believes Apex Legends is the “hardest” shooter he’s ever played as he is considering making a return to the popular battle royale. As the battle royale and first-person shooter market has continued to grow over the last few years, Dr Disrespect has played pretty much everyone on offer.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect claims he’ll stream Valorant full-time if Warzone 2 doesn’t improve
YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect has pledged to his fans that he’ll stream Valorant full-time if Warzone 2 doesn’t improve promptly. The two-time has always had a love-hate relationship with battle royales and has been very critical of Warzone 2 since its release last year. Recently, the former CoD...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are terrified of 7-Star Greninja’s “bonkers” movepool
Game Freak just announced that Poison Tera Type Greninja will be featured in the next 7-Star Tera Raid event, and players are terrified of its diverse movepool providing a massive range of coverage. Greninja has remained one of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise since its introduction in Gen...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 pro Fifakill stunned after being bought back mid-Gulag
Warzone pro Ethan ‘Fifakill’ Pink couldn’t believe his eyes when his teammate brought him back from the Gulag — despite having not even finished his Gulag fight yet. Warzone 2 has not been without its issues since launching in November 2022, and with rumors abound that Season 2 could be further delayed into mid-February, players are starting to notice all manner of weird bugs and glitches across Al Mazrah.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 delay leaked by dataminers
It is being reported that Season 2 of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 is set to be delayed, with Season 1 apparently pushing beyond its scheduled February 1 launch date despite calls from players for major change in the game. Following a busy holiday period, it was reported that...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players prove how rare ‘hundos’ actually are
The power of Pokemon in Pokemon Go is graded on a three-star scale, similar to the six IVs in mainline games, and players are proving how difficult it actually is to obtain a “hudo.”. A Pokemon’s strength is traditionally measured by six IVs – Individual Values – with each...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players embarrass 7-Star Cinderace with only baby Pokemon
A group of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet raiders has made a mockery of the “Unrivaled” Cinderace Tera Raid event using only baby Pokemon to take down the behemoth. Seven-star Tera Raid events are bolstered as the most challenging encounters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Players in groups of four must face off against a level 100 Terastalized Pokemon with an expanded moveset, increased health, and the ability to make multiple moves in the same turn.
dexerto.com
League Pros ShowMaker & Nemesis vent frustrations over “weak” Mage meta in Patch 13.1
Nemesis and ShowMaker, two of the biggest League of Legends pros in recent years, agreed on the “weak” state of mages due to their current itemization options, as well as recent nerfs to mid-lane in general. League of Legends’ newest season has launched with a bunch of changes,...
dexerto.com
Upcoming Overwatch 2 books hint at PvE campaign content, new heroes and maps
A pair of upcoming Overwatch 2 books may indicate when players can expect to see the PvE content in 2023 along with some new heroes and maps in the seasons ahead. Overwatch 2 fans looking forward to the PvE story will finally be able to get their hands on the campaign content later this year. While when remains a mystery for now, upcoming OW2 books may provide some insight into when it will launch.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert unveils “cheat code” attachment that completely removes recoil
Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has highlighted a specific “cheat code” attachment that removes the recoil from weapons, making it easy to laser beam foes. Typically, when building a Warzone 2 loadout, players focus strictly on maximizing a gun’s TTK so it can wipe out enemies in an instant.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player count allegedly dropped faster “than expected” as frustrations mount
It is reported that Warzone 2’s player count has dropped at an even faster rate than expected since it launched in November 2022, a concern for devs and Activision as players’ frustrations with the game continue to grow. Warzone 2 arrived in mid-November with some massive changes from...
Comments / 0