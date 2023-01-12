Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players flame Niantic for adding intrusive feature “no one asked for”
Pokemon Go players have discovered a new feature when catching Pokemon of a certain size that blocks half of their screen, and they’re taking their displeasure out on Niantic. If you’ve spent any time in Pokemon Go, you know that there are a lot of messages that appear on-screen...
dexerto.com
Greninja to make Pokemon Scarlet & Violet debut in Tera Raid event
It’s been revealed that the next 7-Star Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will feature Greninja, which makes its highly-anticipated debut in the games. Although Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can take part in Tera Raids whenever they like by searching for crystals around the map, the best Pokemon are usually saved for special 7-Star Tera Raid events.
dexerto.com
Where to find Wingull & Pelipper in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
There are plenty of great Flying-type Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet, including Generation 3’s Water-type birds, Wingull and Pelipper. Here’s how to find them in Generation 9. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a ton of new Pokemon, including a handful of Flying-types like Wattrel, Bombirdier, and Flamigo. However,...
dexerto.com
3DS owners need to download Pokemon Bank and Poke Transporter before eShop closes
Nintendo is shutting down the 3DS eShop on March 27, 2023, and Pokemon fans need to download Pokemon Bank & Poke Transporter before it’s too late. Thanks to link cables, wireless trading, and a few pieces of software, players can transfer their beloved partner Pokemon from Gen 1 all the way to Gen 9 and beyond. But that could soon come to an end for some trainers.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC rumors and leaks explained
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC is something that many fans are hoping for, but what do we know about it so far? Does it even exist? We’ve rounded up all the rumors and leaks right here. Now that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been out in the wild for...
dexerto.com
Upcoming Overwatch 2 books hint at PvE campaign content, new heroes and maps
A pair of upcoming Overwatch 2 books may indicate when players can expect to see the PvE content in 2023 along with some new heroes and maps in the seasons ahead. Overwatch 2 fans looking forward to the PvE story will finally be able to get their hands on the campaign content later this year. While when remains a mystery for now, upcoming OW2 books may provide some insight into when it will launch.
dexerto.com
Ridiculous “dora strafe” movement trick makes you levitate in Apex Legends
The “dora strafe” movement trick has gone viral in Apex Legends as it makes players appear as if they’re floating above the ground. While gunplay will always be the most important aspect of an FPS, in Apex Legends movement is arguably just as sacred to the community.
dexerto.com
GTA Online players blast Rockstar for random “3-year” bonus punishments
GTA Online players have hit out at Rockstar Games after one fan got a “3 year” Bad Sport punishment and had their appeal rejected, despite not doing anything themselves. If you’ve played GTA Online at any point over the last decade you’ll know that there are plenty of different playstyles in the game. You’ve got grinders who try to make money, trolls who try to ruin the experience, bystanders who just want to have fun, and a few others.
dexerto.com
Fortnite players discover hidden Brite Bomber Easter egg after five years
Fortnite players have discovered a remote Easter Egg surrounding the Brite Bomber cosmetic set after nearly five years. Fortnite has plenty of cosmetic items for players to purchase and customize, but some older skins have still maintained their popularity among the player base as classics. One of those classic skins...
dexerto.com
Disguised Toast reveals Valorant team is costing tens of thousands a month
Popular streamer Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has shared details about how much he is spending on his Valorant team each month. The OfflineTV star revealed his Valorant team on January 9, called ‘Disguised’, ahead of the open qualifiers for NA Challengers, the second-tier competition in Riot Games’ circuit.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are terrified of 7-Star Greninja’s “bonkers” movepool
Game Freak just announced that Poison Tera Type Greninja will be featured in the next 7-Star Tera Raid event, and players are terrified of its diverse movepool providing a massive range of coverage. Greninja has remained one of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise since its introduction in Gen...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players embarrass 7-Star Cinderace with only baby Pokemon
A group of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet raiders has made a mockery of the “Unrivaled” Cinderace Tera Raid event using only baby Pokemon to take down the behemoth. Seven-star Tera Raid events are bolstered as the most challenging encounters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Players in groups of four must face off against a level 100 Terastalized Pokemon with an expanded moveset, increased health, and the ability to make multiple moves in the same turn.
dexerto.com
Tribes of Midgard Season 4: The Witch Saga brings farming & new bosses
Tribes of Midgard has released its fourth season, the Witch Saga, introducing new content. Players will be able to farm, enjoy crossplay, and battle Hel in the freezing depths of Niflheim. Tribes of Midgard is a survival co-op that mixes the intensity of battle and base building with Norse mythology....
dexerto.com
GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition could be coming to Steam with a big discount
Rumor has it that Rockstar’s GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is making its Steam debut soon, albeit at a highly discounted price. The GTA Trilogy was released back in November 2021 across various consoles with its PC version held over on the Rockstar Store. Now, it seems like the three-pack is headed for new life by releasing in a few different places.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 delay leaked by dataminers
It is being reported that Season 2 of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 is set to be delayed, with Season 1 apparently pushing beyond its scheduled February 1 launch date despite calls from players for major change in the game. Following a busy holiday period, it was reported that...
dexerto.com
Bizzare TFT Recombobulator bug turns friendly units into your worst enemies
A strange bug with TFT’s Recombobulator Augment has caused a player’s friendly units to turn into enemy units, attacking anything that comes close. Teamfight Tactics allows players to craft, build and command an army of their own League of Legends champions. By combining powerful units with traits and augments, smart players can crush their opponents with nothing more than their big brains.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 player discovers scope with “built-in flash bang”
The Raptor-FVM40 scope has one listed con, which unintentionally serves as an advantage. Modern Warfare 2 players slammed the developers over “blinding” sniper scope glint. The feature is intended to hinder snipers, revealing their location when aiming down sight. However, MW2’s abnormally large flashes of light actually make it more challenging to pinpoint an enemy’s location.
Comments / 0