Carthage, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Man injured in Pinehurst house fire

A house fire in Pinehurst Saturday left one man with burns to his hands. Emergency crews were dispatched to the home in the 200 block of Spring Lake Road, near Pinehurst No. 6, just after 9 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they found the home had flames and heavy smoke.
PINEHURST, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Occupant, pets safe after Aberdeen house fire

Fire stations across Moore County responded to a house fire on the outskirts of Aberdeen on Friday. The occupant and all pets made it out safely, and after a long, intensive battle, the fire was extinguished. Shortly after 4:30 p.m., first responders were alerted to a fire reported in the...
ABERDEEN, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

County Crime Report: Jan. 13

LAUREL HILL — Mitchell Knight, Jr., 51, of Crawford Lake Road, was arrested on Jan. 6 for discharging a firearm eliciting fear and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $7,500 bond. LAURINBURG — Heather Michelle Inman, 46, of Tom Gibson Road was arrested Monday...
LAURINBURG, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Katina Ingram

ROCKINGHAM — Katina L. Ingram, 50, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 478 Sandhill Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, noon until 4 p.m. at...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Police: 35-year-old man missing from Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 35-year-old man is missing from Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Adriona Cummings, of Red Springs, is 5-foot-6 and weighs 150 pounds, police said. He has black hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on Cummings’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

One airlifted after crash on Hwy 211

A two-vehicle crash temporarily closed the westbound lanes of Highway 211 in Pinehurst on Wednesday. First responders were dispatched to the collision around 1:30 p.m. The incident caused heavy traffic delays on Highway 211 between Juniper Lake Road and Abington Drive. Investigators with N.C. State Highway Patrol told Sandhills Sentinel...
PINEHURST, NC
cbs17

Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
ERWIN, NC
WBTW News13

Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
cbs17

NC work zone I-95 crashes a result of narrow lanes or bad drivers?

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is averaging one motor vehicle crash a day in construction work zones on Interstate 95. “I saw a few people driving where they shouldn’t have been. But once they got straightened out it was OK,” said one driver, John Hirko.
BENSON, NC
cbs17

Lee County man arrested twice for stealing vehicle, having meth: sheriff

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested twice in less than one week for stealing a vehicle and possessing drugs, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 6, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at 1675 Farrell Road in Sanford. During the search, detectives said they found a stolen side by side vehicle inside of a covered outbuilding on the property.
LEE COUNTY, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC

