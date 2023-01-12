Read full article on original website
Man injured in Pinehurst house fire
A house fire in Pinehurst Saturday left one man with burns to his hands. Emergency crews were dispatched to the home in the 200 block of Spring Lake Road, near Pinehurst No. 6, just after 9 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they found the home had flames and heavy smoke.
Occupant, pets safe after Aberdeen house fire
Fire stations across Moore County responded to a house fire on the outskirts of Aberdeen on Friday. The occupant and all pets made it out safely, and after a long, intensive battle, the fire was extinguished. Shortly after 4:30 p.m., first responders were alerted to a fire reported in the...
Man charged with using truck to assault customers in outdoor dining area at Mikoto in Fayetteville
Fayetteville police said the crime happened outside Mikoto's.
County Crime Report: Jan. 13
LAUREL HILL — Mitchell Knight, Jr., 51, of Crawford Lake Road, was arrested on Jan. 6 for discharging a firearm eliciting fear and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $7,500 bond. LAURINBURG — Heather Michelle Inman, 46, of Tom Gibson Road was arrested Monday...
2 North Carolina men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say
Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit currency, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
OBITUARY: Katina Ingram
ROCKINGHAM — Katina L. Ingram, 50, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 478 Sandhill Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, noon until 4 p.m. at...
Police: 35-year-old man missing from Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 35-year-old man is missing from Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Adriona Cummings, of Red Springs, is 5-foot-6 and weighs 150 pounds, police said. He has black hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on Cummings’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.
One airlifted after crash on Hwy 211
A two-vehicle crash temporarily closed the westbound lanes of Highway 211 in Pinehurst on Wednesday. First responders were dispatched to the collision around 1:30 p.m. The incident caused heavy traffic delays on Highway 211 between Juniper Lake Road and Abington Drive. Investigators with N.C. State Highway Patrol told Sandhills Sentinel...
Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
Police ID teen shot dead in Fayetteville backyard, officers investigating homicide
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they’re investigating after someone was found dead in a backyard Sunday morning. At about 11:09 a.m., officers said they were called to a home on the 5300 block of Docia Circle in reference to a suspicious person lying in the backyard.
Housing plan could ease shortage in Scotland County – and help a neglected neighborhood
An ambitious plan to create more affordable housing in Scotland County could help low-income residents and revitalize a languishing neighborhood. Scotland County commissioners are in talks to potentially donate 14 acres of land in north Laurinburg to Southeastern Community Action Partnership. The nonprofit, known as SCAP, must have the land...
Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
2 Cumberland County women arrested for trespassing on school bus, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women in Cumberland County were arrested for getting on a school bus and trespassing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said both incidents occurred at the school bus stops. Gianetta Yvonne Frederick was arrested and charged on Tuesday with trespassing on...
Man arrested after hitting customers with truck, shots fired at Fayetteville restaurant
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department on Sunday responded to the Mikotos located along the 7900 block of Raeford Road in reference to a disturbance in the parking lot. The caller said several shots had been fired at a car after midnight. Officers said the two...
1 person injured in Fayetteville shooting
One person is injured after a shooting in Wednesday evening in Fayetteville.
NC work zone I-95 crashes a result of narrow lanes or bad drivers?
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is averaging one motor vehicle crash a day in construction work zones on Interstate 95. “I saw a few people driving where they shouldn’t have been. But once they got straightened out it was OK,” said one driver, John Hirko.
SCHP: 73-year-old pickup truck driver dies after striking ditch, overturning in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver died in Marlboro County after striking a ditch and overturning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 7 p.m. Friday on Adamsville Road about 1/2 a mile east of Tatum, the SCHP said. A 1981 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling east on Adamsville […]
Fight at Fayetteville gas station leaves 1 shot, another slapped, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fight at a gas station left one person shot and another injured Thursday night. On Thursday shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Exxon gas station at Owen Drive and Gillespie Street. After arriving, officers learned a fight ensued and...
Lee County man arrested twice for stealing vehicle, having meth: sheriff
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested twice in less than one week for stealing a vehicle and possessing drugs, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 6, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at 1675 Farrell Road in Sanford. During the search, detectives said they found a stolen side by side vehicle inside of a covered outbuilding on the property.
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
