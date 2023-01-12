ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final AFCA Coaches Poll Sparks Alabama Controversy

The final AFCA football coaches poll for the 2022 season has been released, and votes about where Alabama was going to fall were up for debate. Alabama fell in fifth place behind Georgia, TCU, Michigan, and Ohio State. However, Nick Saban ranked his team second overall along with Texas El-Paso's Dana Dimel who was the only other coach to rank the Tide that high.
The Associated Press

Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
