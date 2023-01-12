The final AFCA football coaches poll for the 2022 season has been released, and votes about where Alabama was going to fall were up for debate. Alabama fell in fifth place behind Georgia, TCU, Michigan, and Ohio State. However, Nick Saban ranked his team second overall along with Texas El-Paso's Dana Dimel who was the only other coach to rank the Tide that high.

