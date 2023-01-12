Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
Former Tide, NFL Football Star Christian Miller Hosts Grand Opening of The Good Feet in Tuscaloosa
The Good Feet Tuscaloosa is now open to the public after celebrating its grand opening with former Alabama and NFL football star Christian Miller Saturday. According to a release, the Goof Feet Store is a market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports. The Tuscaloosa location is the...
The 2022 Alabama Football Team: A Season of “What could’ve been”
After Alabama's 33-18 loss to Georgia, many fans and media members believed that Nick Saban and Alabama were going to go into the 2022 season with a vengeance, looking to earn back their spot as the champions of college football. And these assumptions certainly didn't come out of thin air....
Final AFCA Coaches Poll Sparks Alabama Controversy
The final AFCA football coaches poll for the 2022 season has been released, and votes about where Alabama was going to fall were up for debate. Alabama fell in fifth place behind Georgia, TCU, Michigan, and Ohio State. However, Nick Saban ranked his team second overall along with Texas El-Paso's Dana Dimel who was the only other coach to rank the Tide that high.
Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0