ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lisa Marie Presley dead at 54, publicist says

By Stephen Iervolino, Angeline Jane Bernabe
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKrMQ_0kCtnagj00

Lisa Marie Presley , the only child of Elvis Presley, died Thursday, according to a family publicist. She was 54 years old.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley said in a statement obtained by the AP. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

Presley will be buried at Graceland next to her son, Ben, a rep for Lisa Marie's daughter, actress Riley Keough, told ABC News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qh5a_0kCtnagj00
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images - PHOTO: Lisa Marie Presley attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

On Thursday, Priscilla Presley's publicist Sam Mast, shared in a statement with ABC News that the Presley family is "shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie."

"They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time," Mast said.

Earlier on Thursday, Priscilla Presley took to social media to share that her daughter was rushed to the hospital.

MORE: Lisa Marie Presley pens heartbreaking tribute to late son on his 28th birthday

"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital," Priscilla Presley said before her daughter's death was reported . "She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."

Lisa Marie Presley attended the 80th Golden Globes on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California, where she celebrated actor Austin Butler after he won the award for best actor in a motion picture (drama) for his role as Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic " Elvis ." She attended the ceremony with her mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q72g8_0kCtnagj00
Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images - PHOTO: Lisa Marie Presley attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The singer-songwriter is the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley. She inherited her father's estate in 1993 on her 25th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CuoLu_0kCtnagj00
AP Images - PHOTO: Elvis Presley poses with wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie, in a room at Baptist hospital in Memphis, Tenn., on Feb. 5, 1968.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fiw3R_0kCtnagj00
Perry Aycock/AP - PHOTO: Lisa Marie Presley poses for her first picture in the lap of her mother, Priscilla, on Feb. 5, 1968, with her father, Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie Presley has been married four times, including her marriage to the late pop star Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and actor Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vLzV_0kCtnagj00
Lee Celano/Reuters, File - PHOTO: Michael Jackson and wife Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson welcome children from around the world as they arrive for a World Children's Conference at Jackson's Neverland Valley Ranch, in California, Apr. 18, 1995.

In 1988, she married musician Danny Keough, with whom she shares daughter Riley and their late son Benjamin. Benjamin died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020.

Last year, amid the buzz around Luhrmann's film, Lisa Marie Presley shared an update about how she has been coping since her son's death.

MORE: Lisa Marie Presley posts message about mourning her late son, reveals thoughts on upcoming 'Elvis' film

"I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son," she wrote. "Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole."

Riley Keough is a successful actress, having starred in the 2020 film "Zola." She made her directorial debut with the 2022 film "War Pony," which won the Caméra d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QiIpx_0kCtnagj00
Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the NARM Music Biz Awards Dinner Party held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 10, 2012 in Century City, California.

In 2006, Lisa Marie Presley married Michael Lockwood. Their marriage, her longest, ended in divorce in July 2021. The former couple share two children together, twin daughters Harper and Finley.

Over the years, she followed in her father's footsteps, releasing the album "To Whom It May Concern" in 2003, which featured a song called "Savior" co-written with Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan. She released two additional albums, 2005's "What Now" and 2012's "Storm & Grace."

When asked in a 2012 interview with The Guardian about how she'd like to be remembered, Presley said: "As a good [mom] mostly, and a pretty OK singer-songwriter."

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood ‘Hopes and Prays’ for Quick Recovery After Her Hospitalization

Michael Lockwood, who was previously married to Lisa Marie Presley, has spoken out after learning of the songwriter’s hospitalization. “Michael hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children,” Lockwood’s attorney, Joseph Yanny, exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, January 12. Presley, 54, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Taste of Country

Lisa Marie Presley’s California Mansion Is Spectacular [Pictures]

Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
CALABASAS, CA
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.

Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
StyleCaster

Whitney Houston’s Net Worth Reveals Who Inherited Her Estate & How Much She Made Before Her Death

Since her death, there have been a lot of questions over Whitney Houston’s net worth and who inherited her estate after she died. Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend. Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time. After her debut, Houston...
GEORGIA STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Cry While Watching Austin Butler Win Golden Globe For ‘Elvis’: Watch

Austin Butler, 31, took home his first-ever Golden Globe for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) category for portraying Elvis Presley in 2022’s Elvis biopic at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards — and he wasn’t the only emotional one in the room. Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley, 77, and their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 54, were seen crying as Austin accepted the award on stage on Jan. 10. He also sweetly shouted them out during his speech. “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he said. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”
People

Johnny Depp Visited Jeff Beck's 'Bedside': He Is 'Totally Devastated' by His Death, Source Says

"They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close," the source tells PEOPLE of Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Johnny Depp is mourning the death of his close friend and collaborator Jeff Beck.  A source tells PEOPLE the Pirates of the Caribbean star "is totally devastated" after the English guitarist died at the age of 78 on Tuesday, noting that Depp, 59, "was by Jeff's bedside" along with "some other rock stars" before Beck's death. "They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over...
StyleCaster

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, Has Died Just Hours After Suffering Cardiac Arrest—Mother Priscilla Says It’s A ‘Profound Loss’

If you were scrolling through the internet on January 12, 2023, and saw her name popping up everywhere, you might be wondering what happened to Lisa Marie Presley that had everyone worried. Just two days prior, LMP made an appearance at the Golden Globes where Austin Butler won Best Actor for his portrayal of her father, Elvis, in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic bearing “The King”s name. Lisa Marie even interrupted Austin’s red carpet interview, describing his performance as her famous dad as “truly mind-blowing.” She continued: “I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she recalled....
GMA

GMA

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy