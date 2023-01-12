Read full article on original website
Pokemon Go players prove how rare ‘hundos’ actually are
The power of Pokemon in Pokemon Go is graded on a three-star scale, similar to the six IVs in mainline games, and players are proving how difficult it actually is to obtain a “hudo.”. A Pokemon’s strength is traditionally measured by six IVs – Individual Values – with each...
Overwatch 2 streamers prove that Blizzard actually “stealth-nerfed” voice line spam
Overwatch 2 streamers FlatsOW, A_Seagull, Skiesti, and emongg proved that Blizzard has “stealth-nerfed” spamming voice lines by testing it in-game. Overwatch 2’s balance has always had controversy surrounding it. With higher-tier players being blasted by Sojourn and the whole community agreeing that Roadhog is unethical, Blizzard has struggled to keep the game in a balanced state since release.
Awesome Games Done Quick raises $2.6m with record-breaking Twitch stream
Known for their yearly speed-running marathons, Awesome Games Done Quick has completed their week-long 24-hour stream and raised over $2.6 million for the Prevent Cancer foundation, breaking four separate speed-running world records at the same time. The 2023 Awesome Games Done Quick featured 150 unique speed runs with a week’s...
xQc in stitches while spectating Forsen’s failed Minecraft speedrun
Twitch streamer Forsen’s latest attempt at a Minecraft speedrun got a big reaction from rival xQc, whose reaction to the failed run made viewers laugh at its dramatic nature. Speedrunning in video games has become a bigger and bigger feature in the gaming community. In particular, streamers now have...
TimTheTatman claims Warzone 2 has “skill-based hit reg” after bizarre death
TimTheTatman believes there is skill-based hit registration in Warzone 2 and backed up his claim with a bizarre clip. Skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) is at the center of heated debates among Warzone 2 community members. The controversial system matches players with similar skill levels and has especially received criticism in multiplayer.
Warzone 2 pro Fifakill stunned after being bought back mid-Gulag
Warzone pro Ethan ‘Fifakill’ Pink couldn’t believe his eyes when his teammate brought him back from the Gulag — despite having not even finished his Gulag fight yet. Warzone 2 has not been without its issues since launching in November 2022, and with rumors abound that Season 2 could be further delayed into mid-February, players are starting to notice all manner of weird bugs and glitches across Al Mazrah.
Pokemon Go players flame Niantic for adding intrusive feature “no one asked for”
Pokemon Go players have discovered a new feature when catching Pokemon of a certain size that blocks half of their screen, and they’re taking their displeasure out on Niantic. If you’ve spent any time in Pokemon Go, you know that there are a lot of messages that appear on-screen...
NoPixel GTA RP server owner Koil hit with Twitch ban
Koil, the owner of the iconic GTA RP server NoPixel, has been hit with a Twitch ban for an undisclosed amount of time. GTA RP fans will likely know Koil from his various roles across the NoPixel community. Not only is he the owner of the server, but he also acts as a Swiss Army Knife of sorts, playing various characters and supporting roles throughout its lifespan.
Overwatch 2 players hit out at “worthless” Lunar New Year 2023 event
Overwatch 2’s newest event is being called out as the game spouts recycled content to its player base from previous Lunar New Year Celebrations, effectively making it “worthless” in the eyes of many players. Overwatch 2 has had a rocky history when it comes to its events....
Warzone 2 is “so bad” players are thanking the devs for helping kick their addiction
Warzone 2 addicts are quitting the game in droves, citing battle royale’s multiple issues as enough of a reason to finally kick their CoD dependency. It’s no secret that video games can be addictive, but when it comes to Warzone, the state of the game has proven to be too much for some players who were once obsessed with it.
Modern Warfare 2 player discovers scope with “built-in flash bang”
The Raptor-FVM40 scope has one listed con, which unintentionally serves as an advantage. Modern Warfare 2 players slammed the developers over “blinding” sniper scope glint. The feature is intended to hinder snipers, revealing their location when aiming down sight. However, MW2’s abnormally large flashes of light actually make it more challenging to pinpoint an enemy’s location.
Dr Disrespect believes Apex Legends is the “hardest” shooter with “very skilled players”
Dr Disrespect believes Apex Legends is the “hardest” shooter he’s ever played as he is considering making a return to the popular battle royale. As the battle royale and first-person shooter market has continued to grow over the last few years, Dr Disrespect has played pretty much everyone on offer.
Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 delay leaked by dataminers
It is being reported that Season 2 of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 is set to be delayed, with Season 1 apparently pushing beyond its scheduled February 1 launch date despite calls from players for major change in the game. Following a busy holiday period, it was reported that...
Overwatch 2’s Tracer uses her voice line at the perfect time for comedy
While playing Overwatch 2, one player encountered a hilarious instance where Tracer delivered her “Who’s on fire” voice line at the perfect moment. Overwatch heroes have long launched with signature voice lines meant to amplify the moment-to-moment action. Blizzard took the notion a step further in Overwatch 2, implementing more reactive voice lines to offer each character an added sense of depth.
JoeWo claims Warzone 2 “isn’t ready” for a Resurgence mode
If insider leaks are to be believed, Warzone 2 will be getting its own version of Resurgence – but JoeWo believes the game “isn’t ready” for the notoriously fast-paced gameplay that previously defined the mode. JoeWo, the Movement King of Warzone, knows a thing or two...
Messi is a Pokemon fan whose life perfectly mirrors Ash Ketchum’s
After learning of Lionel Messi’s love for Pokemon, fans have concluded that the footballer actually has much in common with Ash Ketchum. Lionel Messi led Argentina to its 2022 FIFA World Cup when late last year after a victory against France. Of course, the World Cup champion made headlines around the globe.
Greninja to make Pokemon Scarlet & Violet debut in Tera Raid event
It’s been revealed that the next 7-Star Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will feature Greninja, which makes its highly-anticipated debut in the games. Although Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can take part in Tera Raids whenever they like by searching for crystals around the map, the best Pokemon are usually saved for special 7-Star Tera Raid events.
GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition could be coming to Steam with a big discount
Rumor has it that Rockstar’s GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is making its Steam debut soon, albeit at a highly discounted price. The GTA Trilogy was released back in November 2021 across various consoles with its PC version held over on the Rockstar Store. Now, it seems like the three-pack is headed for new life by releasing in a few different places.
Does the dog die in The Last of Us Episode 1?
The prologue in Episode 1 of The Last of Us featured a very cute dog, but does it survive the episode and the zombie outbreak? Or does it die?. The Last of Us, one of the most acclaimed titles of the 2010s and a generation-defining game, is being given the prestige, big-budget television treatment on HBO. The story follows two people, Joel and Ellie, on a life-or-death, cross-country trip across an America ravaged by a brutal virus.
GTA Online players blast Rockstar for random “3-year” bonus punishments
GTA Online players have hit out at Rockstar Games after one fan got a “3 year” Bad Sport punishment and had their appeal rejected, despite not doing anything themselves. If you’ve played GTA Online at any point over the last decade you’ll know that there are plenty of different playstyles in the game. You’ve got grinders who try to make money, trolls who try to ruin the experience, bystanders who just want to have fun, and a few others.
