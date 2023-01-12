ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MA

Basketball All-Star games and rosters announced; several local players announced for North/South game

By Kevan Lindsey, Buckley Newspapers General Manager
 5 days ago
Bradley "Brad" Lowe

Bradley “Brad” Laverne Lowe, 61 of Bay Springs, MS passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his residence in Bay Springs, MS. He was born Thursday, August 3, 1961 in Lumberton, Mississippi. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel...
BAY SPRINGS, MS
David Oscar "Papa" Wheat

Visitation for David Oscar "Papa" Wheat will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 am at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home Burial will follow in Union Seminary Baptist Cemetery. Rev. William Savell will officiate the funeral service and Bro. LaBron Samples, his son in law, will speak at the graveside service.
BAY SPRINGS, MS
Tornado Watch Cancelled Following Morning Storms

A fast-moving storm system produced wind damage, hail and possible tornadoes across Mississippi this morning. In Leake County, trees are reported down on Robinson Road near Ofahoma and along Highway 488 near Standing Pine. There were numerous hail reports across Neshoba County. A tree fell on a home in Kemper County near Preston. A tornado watch has been cancelled.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Danny Thomas Butler, Sr.

Mr. Danny Thomas Butler, Sr., age 70, of Ellisville, born on May 27, 1952 and passed away on January 15, 2023. Visitation will be held from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023 and also 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19th at Riverside Baptist Church. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Riverside Baptist Church.
ELLISVILLE, MS
Linda W. Yowell

Linda W. Yowell, 75, of Laurel, Mississippi died, Thursday, January 12, 2023. Born in Laurel, she was a graduate of Ellisville High School and Jones Junior College. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, and her Master of Science degree from William Carey University.
LAUREL, MS
Marvin Dale Maskew

Marvin Dale Maskew, 84, of Ellisville, MS passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. He was born Wednesday, June 22, 1938 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Sandhill Baptist Church on...
ELLISVILLE, MS
5 Must-Try Boston Steakhouses

Where are The Must-Try Boston Steakhouses in Boston?. The high-end steakhouse Abe & Louie's is one of Boston's most popular restaurants. This high-end steakhouse is located on Boylston Street and is known for its signature steaks and sides. But it also offers a wide variety of other items. Its menu includes prime-aged Midwestern steaks, fresh seafood, and seasonal produce. Abe & Louie's also features an extensive wine list. Abe & Louie's in Boston is one of the city's oldest and most celebrated steakhouses. Initially opened in 1965, it's a local staple that's been around for decades. Now owned by Tavistock Restaurant Collection, it's part of the group's portfolio of concepts.
BOSTON, MA
Luxurious Things to Do in Springfield, Massachusetts

Places to visit in Springfield, MA. If you’re planning a visit to Springfield, Massachusetts, there are many things to do in the area that will make your stay memorable. Some of these are the Forest Park Zoo and Six Flags New England. In addition to these attractions, you can check out the city’s museums. Many of these exhibits feature both American paintings and scientific presentations. You’ll also want to check out the Springfield Armory, which documents two centuries of military history.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Benjamin "Howard" Hill

Benjamin Howard Hill, 93, of Soso, passed away at his home on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Howard was born on December 7, 1929 to Ben and Maude Hill of Soso. He was a graduate of Soso High School. He worked in construction and as the owner of H and D Pillow Company for 33 years. Howard was a devout deacon at Big Creek Baptist Church and served in the Mississippi Missionary Baptist Association as the chairman of the revolving loan fund. Howard was also a strong supporter of the BMA missions dept. In addition to his love for the church, he enjoyed playing music with friends, fellow church members, and the Mississippi Five. Howard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
SOSO, MS
My 5 Favorite Stops On A Food Tour In Boston’s North End Neighborhood

The city of Boston is rich in history and known for its incredible food scene. Home to delicious delicacies like Boston cream pies, lobster rolls, and Boston baked beans. While you can find these tasty treats throughout the city, one area of Boston that is notoriously famous for having great restaurants is Boston’s North End neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
Man wanted in Jones Co. arrested in Harrison Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man is now in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD, Justin Perry, 34, of Gulfport, was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office following a tip to JCSD on his exact location. Perry was arrested on a...
JONES COUNTY, MS
Tommy Joe's Obituary

Tommy Joe McClellan, 68 of Mize, Mississippi passed away from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home in Mize. He was born Thursday, November 25, 1954, in Raleigh, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until...
MIZE, MS
Large pipe leak found on Chastain Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A large leak has been discovered in the area of Chastain Road in Jackson. Third party manager Ted Henifin said emergency utility crews are responding in order to fix the issue. Henifin said updates will be provided as more information is learned about the impact about the pipe break.
JACKSON, MS
LOCAL, STATE POLICE SEEKING MISSING BROOKFIELD WOMAN

The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the whereabouts of Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield. Tee was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m. She is 5’6”, 120 lbs....
BROOKFIELD, MA

