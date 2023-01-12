ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Where do NJ people escape for a warm winter getaway?

Now that we're past the holidays and we have a few months before the weather really warms up in New Jersey people are looking for a place to escape to for a winter getaway. Fortunately, there are several warm-weather vacation spots within the United States that are perfect for New Jerseyans hoping to escape the winter chill.
NJ kids getting high on unregulated ‘cannabis cousin’ product

Marijuana is legally available in New Jersey for recreational use, but you have to be at least 21 years old and go to a regulated dispensary in order to get it. No such rules apply to a similar product derived from the same plant as marijuana, and one New Jersey lawmaker believes the time has come to set strict guidelines and limit how it is sold.
Why Didn’t I Know New Jersey Had These 6 Beautiful Waterfalls

Is a winter hike in the future, you might want to check out one of these beautiful waterfalls right here in New Jersey. In the spring and summer, we look for places to cool off in the heat. We'll be doing that again soon. Spring and summer will be here before we know it. But, so many listeners tell me that they look for somewhere to hike in the winter.
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
NJ records drop in rates of birth complications, risky C-sections

Birthing hospitals across the Garden State have made significant progress in reducing the frequency of major complications that could lead to serious health issues for mothers, or even death. More than 600 cases of maternal mortality were avoided over a five-year period, according to data released in January. Over the...
Battleground New Jersey: Giants fans vs. Eagles fans

The rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants has been going on for decades, and it is one that is felt throughout the state of New Jersey. Both teams have die-hard fans that call the Garden State home, and it’s no surprise that the rivalry has spilled over into the state.
Tuesday NJ weather: A ‘blah’ day, with clouds and spotty showers

This is a pretty active weather week for New Jersey. A series of storm systems will keep the forecast flip-flopping between wet and dry, cool and mild, pleasant and not. In a nutshell, you should know that 1.) Thursday will be wetter than Tuesday, 2.) Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, and 3.) the end-of-weekend system is very much up in the air.
Overflowing with reusables? NJ tables plan to bring back paper bags

More than eight months into New Jersey's ban, hopefully you've gotten used to the absence of single-use bags at the supermarket registers. But now you may be dealing with another issue: what do I do with all of these reusable bags?. Advocates suggest there's a gap in the process now...
