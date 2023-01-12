Read full article on original website
Where do NJ people escape for a warm winter getaway?
Now that we're past the holidays and we have a few months before the weather really warms up in New Jersey people are looking for a place to escape to for a winter getaway. Fortunately, there are several warm-weather vacation spots within the United States that are perfect for New Jerseyans hoping to escape the winter chill.
NJ kids getting high on unregulated ‘cannabis cousin’ product
Marijuana is legally available in New Jersey for recreational use, but you have to be at least 21 years old and go to a regulated dispensary in order to get it. No such rules apply to a similar product derived from the same plant as marijuana, and one New Jersey lawmaker believes the time has come to set strict guidelines and limit how it is sold.
Why Didn’t I Know New Jersey Had These 6 Beautiful Waterfalls
Is a winter hike in the future, you might want to check out one of these beautiful waterfalls right here in New Jersey. In the spring and summer, we look for places to cool off in the heat. We'll be doing that again soon. Spring and summer will be here before we know it. But, so many listeners tell me that they look for somewhere to hike in the winter.
New Jersey’s most popular soda is one you might not expect
All around the country, soda still remains a popular beverage choice and is often seen as a part of the American diet. According to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, soda accounted for 7.5% of the total caloric intake for Americans in 2017. This confirms...
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In New Jersey And One Of The Oldest In America
So many of us here in New Jersey love the history of this great state, and there is no doubt that our history is a rich one. Some of the things we really love to discover here in the Garden State are the old things, and more specifically, the oldest things, and some of them are around us and we don't even know it.
Ocean County Town Named New Jersey’s Best Summer Travel Destination
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
Bizarre But Yummy – The Absolute Strangest Food in New Jersey
There are plenty of foods in New Jersey that I'm sure outsiders consider "strange." I think that goes for every state. Remember though, just because a food is strange, doesn't mean it's absolutely delicious. For example, I'm sure those not from the Garden State may look at us sideways when...
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
This Would Make Traveling To New Jersey Airports A Little More Fun
Going to the airport is not usually something we look forward to anymore; it's crowded and hectic, and God forbid you hit a snag and end up missing your plane, but if more airports started doing this, it may be a better all-around experience. I may be one of the...
Fantastic, Another Scam New Jersey Residents Should Be Weary Of
This is more so a precautionary post, something to be aware of. It's happened in other states but could happen to us right here in New Jersey. Have you ever been scammed? It's not a fun experience. I was once; my wife and I somehow got onto a list for...
This New Jersey International Hot Dog Eatery Is Epic
Hot diggity dog! Are you ready to have the craziest hot dog you've ever had? I'm talking about the kind of hot dog that samples the very best of different cultures around the world all on your plate. I'll ask again, who’s ready for an epic lunch on the cheap...
NJ weather: Three storm systems to watch over the next week
We have passed the midpoint of January. The "dead of winter" — the average coldest part of the year — starts next week. Meanwhile, sunsets are starting to creep past 5 p.m. Only 156 days until the Summer Solstice. New Jersey faces a mix of quiet and inclement...
NJ records drop in rates of birth complications, risky C-sections
Birthing hospitals across the Garden State have made significant progress in reducing the frequency of major complications that could lead to serious health issues for mothers, or even death. More than 600 cases of maternal mortality were avoided over a five-year period, according to data released in January. Over the...
Battleground New Jersey: Giants fans vs. Eagles fans
The rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants has been going on for decades, and it is one that is felt throughout the state of New Jersey. Both teams have die-hard fans that call the Garden State home, and it’s no surprise that the rivalry has spilled over into the state.
This Winter, Is it Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in New Jersey?
We're all used to warming our cars on cold winter mornings, but is it legal?. Winter is here in New Jersey. Thankfully, it's been a warmer winter than in years past, but you know cold weather could come in at any moment. Remember when we had 20 degree weather this past Christmas?
This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named One Of The Best In America
We all know that there are some amazing restaurants in every corner of New Jersey, but one, in particular, has been placed among the best in the entire nation. It is high enough praise and a big enough honor to be named among the best restaurants in New Jersey since the Garden State is a mecca of amazing eateries.
People In New Jersey Are Eating Their Christmas Trees
Now I’ve heard everything. People in New Jersey are eating their Christmas trees. Believe it or not, the tree you cut down and dragged into your living room is begging to be added to your recipes according to farm-to-table chefs in New Jersey. Do you love how that Christmas...
Tuesday NJ weather: A ‘blah’ day, with clouds and spotty showers
This is a pretty active weather week for New Jersey. A series of storm systems will keep the forecast flip-flopping between wet and dry, cool and mild, pleasant and not. In a nutshell, you should know that 1.) Thursday will be wetter than Tuesday, 2.) Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, and 3.) the end-of-weekend system is very much up in the air.
Overflowing with reusables? NJ tables plan to bring back paper bags
More than eight months into New Jersey's ban, hopefully you've gotten used to the absence of single-use bags at the supermarket registers. But now you may be dealing with another issue: what do I do with all of these reusable bags?. Advocates suggest there's a gap in the process now...
This Amazing Eatery Has Been Named New Jersey’s Top Bucket List Restaurant
If you have been looking for an absolutely great restaurant to try, one website has named a New Jersey eatery the top bucket list restaurant in the whole state. When you think about all the amazing restaurants Garden State has to offer, the thought of naming a single one as the place you should put on your bucket list seems to be a daunting one.
