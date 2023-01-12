ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Radio

NJ kids getting high on unregulated ‘cannabis cousin’ product

Marijuana is legally available in New Jersey for recreational use, but you have to be at least 21 years old and go to a regulated dispensary in order to get it. No such rules apply to a similar product derived from the same plant as marijuana, and one New Jersey lawmaker believes the time has come to set strict guidelines and limit how it is sold.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Pennsylvania residents are about to pay more at their liquor stores

Alcohol became more expensive in Pennsylvania Sunday thanks to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, which could send more business to New Jersey. The board regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers and retailers. The board also selects what product will be sold in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Beach Radio

Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store

Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ records drop in rates of birth complications, risky C-sections

Birthing hospitals across the Garden State have made significant progress in reducing the frequency of major complications that could lead to serious health issues for mothers, or even death. More than 600 cases of maternal mortality were avoided over a five-year period, according to data released in January. Over the...
Beach Radio

Shots fired inside Wawa store in Ewing, NJ

EWING — An argument inside a 24-hour Wawa led to an exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning. Three or four customers who arrived separately at the store on Parkway Avenue around 3:25 a.m. got into an argument and were asked to leave by workers, according to Ewing police. One...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

These 3 Local Bagel Shops Made List of Best in All of NJ

Nothing better then a Sunday morning with a nice fresh bagel, and New Jersey has some great options when it comes to finding great bagels. I recently ranked my 20 best bagel shops in South Jersey and my colleague Steve McKay went to Yelp to see which bagels you liked the best.
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy