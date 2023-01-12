ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
Car of Glen Ridge minors crashes in NJ park — 16-year-old boy dies

A car carrying four Glen Ridge juveniles crashed in an Essex County park late Sunday, leaving a 16-year-old boy dead, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau responded around 11:30 p.m. to the single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ State Police: Big machine used in ‘large scale act of vandalism’

SAYREVILLE — Calling it a “large scale act of vandalism,” police have asked for help finding those responsible for damage to a retaining wall in the borough. Early on Jan. 6, sometime between 3 and 5 a.m., heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road, according to the State Police Facebook page.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store

Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Hazlet, NJ mom died a ‘hero’ trying to save daughter, husband says

HAZLET — As he mourns the love of his life and their young daughter, William Montanaro wants the world to know his wife died a hero. The house fire that claimed the lives of Jacqueline Montanaro, a Customs and Border Protection officer, and 6-year-old Madelyn broke out at their home on Brookside Avenue in Hazlet just after midnight early Friday morning.
HAZLET, NJ
Large alligator discovered outside in Neptune, NJ

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — An alligator was found Sunday night abandoned ioutdoors in the freezing cold. A Bangs Avenue resident found the 3-foot juvenile alligator inside the tub left in a lot next to his house, Monmouth County SPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra said. Monmouth County SPCA Animal Control went...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
