Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
New Jersey woman comes to aid of Ocean County neighbor in dire straits about to be evicted
There is power in radio and power in community and because of both, an Ocean County mother and her three children on the precipice of being evicted from their home, now find themselves in a much healthier living situation. On December 4, 2022, Kim Guadagno, former Lt. Governor of New...
Car of Glen Ridge minors crashes in NJ park — 16-year-old boy dies
A car carrying four Glen Ridge juveniles crashed in an Essex County park late Sunday, leaving a 16-year-old boy dead, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau responded around 11:30 p.m. to the single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive...
‘This state is broken’ — Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ, mayor blasts Murphy on crime
The mayor of a popular New Jersey shore town is again blasting Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for policies he believes have contributed to a rise in crime. "This state is broken," lamented Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra. Kanitra posted a rant to his personal Facebook page following an attempted...
2 senior residents killed in a week while walking in East Brunswick, NJ
A township man was killed Monday morning, the second fatal crash in a week involving a pedestrian East Brunswick. Police said Moos S. Song, 70, died after being struck around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard. Cedar Village East Brunswick is a 55+ adult community.
NJ State Police: Big machine used in ‘large scale act of vandalism’
SAYREVILLE — Calling it a “large scale act of vandalism,” police have asked for help finding those responsible for damage to a retaining wall in the borough. Early on Jan. 6, sometime between 3 and 5 a.m., heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road, according to the State Police Facebook page.
Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store
Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
Luxury ‘athletic country club’ opening new location in Red Bank, NJ
Life Time Fitness is the ultimate health club across the country and we’re fortunate enough to have 7 of these clubs here in New Jersey. So, let’s add one more!. Life Time Fitness is coming to Red Bank in 2024. I was driving down to Red Bank and...
Online yoga school opens first in-person studio in Hoboken, NJ
A brand new yoga studio has opened in Hoboken and it’s not only new for the town but also for the company. YogaRenew is an online yoga studio that trains new yoga teachers that now expanded to a physical studio in that you can participate in person. According to...
Hazlet, NJ mom died a ‘hero’ trying to save daughter, husband says
HAZLET — As he mourns the love of his life and their young daughter, William Montanaro wants the world to know his wife died a hero. The house fire that claimed the lives of Jacqueline Montanaro, a Customs and Border Protection officer, and 6-year-old Madelyn broke out at their home on Brookside Avenue in Hazlet just after midnight early Friday morning.
One of the Most Beautiful Spots in NJ Made the List from Ocean County
We have many beautiful spots in New Jersey, especially Ocean County. In a recent article from purewow.com, the prettiest spots in New Jersey, one spot made it on the list from Ocean County. I was reading and reading this article and saying, Ocean County had to make this list and finally it did. Only one location in Ocean County made it to the list.
Ocean County Town Named New Jersey’s Best Summer Travel Destination
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
Winter house rentals gain popularity at the Jersey Shore
With the kids out of school, teachers looking for a break, the beautiful beaches, boardwalks, outdoor dining, tons of rides, and festivals, it’s no wonder summer house rentals at the Jersey Shore skyrocket every season. But did you know that winter house rentals at the Jersey Shore are gaining...
Fire on second floor kills man on third floor in Secaucus, NJ apartment building
SECAUCUS — A fatal fire late Sunday night is being investigated by authorities. The Secaucus Fire Department arrived on scene at 220 Meadow Lane and found heavy fire and smoke within a second floor apartment unit, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said. While battling the blaze, firefighters located a...
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Still Missing After ‘Numerous investigative steps’
Authorities in Ocean County continue to search for a woman who has been missing since before Christmas. The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance with locating 25-year-old Ervajay Thomas. According to officials, Thomas was last seen on December 22nd in Manchester wearing a white winter jacket and black pants.
Large alligator discovered outside in Neptune, NJ
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — An alligator was found Sunday night abandoned ioutdoors in the freezing cold. A Bangs Avenue resident found the 3-foot juvenile alligator inside the tub left in a lot next to his house, Monmouth County SPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra said. Monmouth County SPCA Animal Control went...
Barbershop quartet will deliver singing Valentines to Monmouth County residents
RED BANK — Cards, candy, and roses are usually the staple gifts for Valentine’s Day. Perhaps, even a romantic dinner at a nice restaurant or a piece of jewelry, if you’re lucky. If you want to be unique and give your sweetie something truly memorable, consider giving...
This New Jersey International Hot Dog Eatery Is Epic
Hot diggity dog! Are you ready to have the craziest hot dog you've ever had? I'm talking about the kind of hot dog that samples the very best of different cultures around the world all on your plate. I'll ask again, who’s ready for an epic lunch on the cheap...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named One Of The Best In America
We all know that there are some amazing restaurants in every corner of New Jersey, but one, in particular, has been placed among the best in the entire nation. It is high enough praise and a big enough honor to be named among the best restaurants in New Jersey since the Garden State is a mecca of amazing eateries.
NJ police honor Black girl who had cops called on her for killing lanternflies
MONTCLAIR — A 9-year-old Black girl was celebrated by local and state officials after her mother said she had been racially profiled by a white neighbor while trying to get rid of spotted lanternflies last year. State Attorney General Matt Platkin joined the Montclair Police Department on Friday for...
