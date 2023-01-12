ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Linda Haar Douglas, 1933-2022

Linda Douglas died peacefully on December 22, surrounded by her family, as she had wished. She had been diagnosed with lymphoma on December 1, and chose to receive hospice care in her room at the Sterling House in Richmond, Vt. She expressed deep gratitude for a life that felt complete and faced the end without regret. She was one month from her 90th birthday.
RICHMOND, VT
sevendaysvt

Nest — Winter 2023

Staying warm, and ideally cozy, is crucial for getting through a Vermont winter. This issue of Nest explores ways to conquer the cold — from home saunas that draw on Finnish traditions to Oriental rugs that can transport your living room to faraway lands. Providing a home to someone in need imparts a warm feeling, too, and Vermont's Habitat for Humanity groups are laying the groundwork to house more people than ever. In South Burlington, Edie Perkins' accessible home, with its smart universal design, gives her the warm fuzzies. Efficient space is something Mary Ann Lickteig is also looking forward to, she writes in a witty essay about living in a house during renovation. Whether it's Old Man Winter or remodeling dust getting you down, try a terrarium workshop with central Vermont's Soul Shine Gardening for clean air and green flair.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

European-Style Belleville Bakery Opens Doors in Burlington

It's been a long, slow build toward the full opening of Belleville Bakery, which chef-owner Shelley MacDonald launched in late fall 2020 with weekly pickups from her Burlington apartment. On January 5, after six months of renovations and three months of takeout-window sales, the public finally stepped into Belleville's new brick-and-mortar location at 217 College Street — perfect timing for the second story in our Bakery Month series. (Diet in January? Not us.)
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Mary Jane Corley Rozendaal, 1937-, 2023

On a cold winter day in January 1937, an angel arrived on Earth. Mary Jane was a gift to all who knew her, and her life was a lesson to us all on how we should aim to live. Every day of her life, MJ woke thinking of others, what she could do for them and how she could make someone else’s day better.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Photographer Richard Moore Transforms City Scenes With Birch Bark

Richard Moore's cityscape photographs could not be described as psychedelic but nonetheless call to mind the visual legerdemain that Aldous Huxley detailed in his seminal 1954 book, The Doors of Perception. In Moore's images, viewers are met with a murky sense of both reality and time: Are these pictures old or new? What exactly are we looking at here?
MONTPELIER, VT
sevendaysvt

Leunig’s Le Marché Café Brings Pastries and Picnic Staples to Shelburne

Is there anything more dazzling than a pastry case full of fruit-topped tarts, chocolate-coated cakes and multicolored macarons?. While many forego such sweets in the name of New Year's resolutions, the Seven Days food team continues its January tradition of celebrating them. We welcomed 2021 with a story on doughnuts and 2022 with one on croissants and kouign amanns. This year, we're dedicating a whole month's worth of stories to bakeries.
SHELBURNE, VT
sevendaysvt

New Owner Seeks Restaurant Tenant for Sand Bar Inn Site

After 15 years, the abandoned Sand Bar Inn and restaurant location on the west side of the causeway in South Hero has been cleared of the derelict motel building in preparation for construction of a new restaurant and eight townhomes. Pierre LeBlanc, president and CEO of Colchester-based Engelberth Construction, purchased the 4.7-acre property at 59 Route 2 in October 2021 and is now seeking an operator for a planned two-story restaurant.
SOUTH HERO, VT
sevendaysvt

Now Playing in Theaters: January 11-17

BROKER: In South Korea, two men take advantage of a church drop-off for unwanted babies to sell the children for adoption in this acclaimed drama from Hirokazu Koreeda. With Song Kang-ho and Dong-won Gang. (129 min, R. Catamount) THE DEVIL CONSPIRACY: A biotech company has satanic plans for the shroud...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Lake Placid's Main Street a sight to see, as FISU fans pack in

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Let's party like it's 1980!. Day three of the FISU World University Games brought the largest crowds so far to Lake Placid, as activities away from the mountain and arenas had fans flooding the closed-off main road for hours. Spectators enjoyed family-friendly fun such as...
LAKE PLACID, NY
sevendaysvt

Letters to the Editor (1/11/23)

Mathematically, this promises to be an interesting year: 2023 = 7 x 17 x 17. Not a bad poker hand: three sevens and a pair of aces — a full house. Lucky New Year, everyone!. I want to express my gratitude to Seven Days for publishing the weekly Lifelines section and ["Life Stories 2022," December 28] so that I had the chance to learn of Sasha Torrens-Sperry's death and more about her life. My broken heart is now even more open.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Richard Jenney, 1927-2023

Richard H. Jenney, 95, of Calais, Vt., died January 8, 2023, at Central Vermont Medical Center after a brief illness. He was surrounded at his bedside by loving family members: his wife, Judy; daughter, Karen; his brother, Peter, and his wife, Michelle; and niece Becky. Born in Cambridge, Mass., on...
CALAIS, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington Allows Parish to Demolish Historic Cathedral

Burlington's historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception can be torn down. Such was the decision of the city's Development Review Board on Wednesday evening, when it voted to issue a demolition permit for the building at 20 Pine Street. The 4-2 ruling was a blow to preservationists but a victory...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington church gets official demolition permit

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Development Review board officially signed off on the demolition permit for the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception this week. Channel 3′s Kiana Burks spoke with those for and against the demolition about the building’s next steps. The ruling was bad news for preservationists...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy