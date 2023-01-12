Read full article on original website
Obituary: Linda Haar Douglas, 1933-2022
Linda Douglas died peacefully on December 22, surrounded by her family, as she had wished. She had been diagnosed with lymphoma on December 1, and chose to receive hospice care in her room at the Sterling House in Richmond, Vt. She expressed deep gratitude for a life that felt complete and faced the end without regret. She was one month from her 90th birthday.
Waitsfield Author Explores the Role of Food in her Quest for Mental Health
Erika Nichols-Frazer's recently published memoir, Feed Me: A Story of Food, Love and Mental Illness, did not originally focus on food. The Stowe native had been working for close to a year on a manuscript about her long struggle with undiagnosed bipolar disorder when she landed a two-week summer residency at Vermont Studio Center in Johnson.
In South Burlington, a Collaboratively Built House Marries Accessibility With Style
On a snowy winter evening, a large pot of water boiled away on a Bertazzoni range — the Steinway of stoves — in Edie Perkins' kitchen. A saucier pan heated on another burner, prepped with ingredients for a classic linguine con vongole. The extra-low soapstone countertops gleamed; appliances were carefully spaced and also lowered.
Nest — Winter 2023
Staying warm, and ideally cozy, is crucial for getting through a Vermont winter. This issue of Nest explores ways to conquer the cold — from home saunas that draw on Finnish traditions to Oriental rugs that can transport your living room to faraway lands. Providing a home to someone in need imparts a warm feeling, too, and Vermont's Habitat for Humanity groups are laying the groundwork to house more people than ever. In South Burlington, Edie Perkins' accessible home, with its smart universal design, gives her the warm fuzzies. Efficient space is something Mary Ann Lickteig is also looking forward to, she writes in a witty essay about living in a house during renovation. Whether it's Old Man Winter or remodeling dust getting you down, try a terrarium workshop with central Vermont's Soul Shine Gardening for clean air and green flair.
Windy Lane Bakehouse Goes Brick and Mortar in Randolph
Kelsey Wolfe started her home-based bakery, Windy Lane Bakehouse, in 2019. In late November — just in time for Thanksgiving pickups — she moved the biz from its eponymous street into a shop in downtown Randolph. Still called Windy Lane Bakehouse, the bakery is one of several new...
An 18th-Century Barn in Richmond Is a Hidden Gem for Oriental Rug Enthusiasts
When Amanda Gustin of Barre inherited three antique Oriental rugs, she knew that the family heirlooms required special care. As director of collections and access at the Vermont Historical Society, Gustin knows a lot about local history and artifacts, "but these rugs are completely outside my area of expertise," she said.
European-Style Belleville Bakery Opens Doors in Burlington
It's been a long, slow build toward the full opening of Belleville Bakery, which chef-owner Shelley MacDonald launched in late fall 2020 with weekly pickups from her Burlington apartment. On January 5, after six months of renovations and three months of takeout-window sales, the public finally stepped into Belleville's new brick-and-mortar location at 217 College Street — perfect timing for the second story in our Bakery Month series. (Diet in January? Not us.)
Heat Wave: Vermonters Find Warmth and Wellness in Home Saunas
Saunas were a Friday night tradition in Karen Larsen's Scandinavian community in northern Ontario. Heating in a fragrant wooden room, then plunging into the cold lake just outside, was a way to soothe the stresses of a busy week and connect with family members who shared the ritual. Decades later,...
Obituary: Mary Jane Corley Rozendaal, 1937-, 2023
On a cold winter day in January 1937, an angel arrived on Earth. Mary Jane was a gift to all who knew her, and her life was a lesson to us all on how we should aim to live. Every day of her life, MJ woke thinking of others, what she could do for them and how she could make someone else’s day better.
The city of Burlington holding a remembrance for Martin Luther King Jr.
BURLINGTON, Vt. — With the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday approaching, some of the Burlington community gathered to celebrate the life of the slain civil rights leader and remember what he fought for. "We got to keep this in the front and center as we think of civil rights,...
Photographer Richard Moore Transforms City Scenes With Birch Bark
Richard Moore's cityscape photographs could not be described as psychedelic but nonetheless call to mind the visual legerdemain that Aldous Huxley detailed in his seminal 1954 book, The Doors of Perception. In Moore's images, viewers are met with a murky sense of both reality and time: Are these pictures old or new? What exactly are we looking at here?
Leunig’s Le Marché Café Brings Pastries and Picnic Staples to Shelburne
Is there anything more dazzling than a pastry case full of fruit-topped tarts, chocolate-coated cakes and multicolored macarons?. While many forego such sweets in the name of New Year's resolutions, the Seven Days food team continues its January tradition of celebrating them. We welcomed 2021 with a story on doughnuts and 2022 with one on croissants and kouign amanns. This year, we're dedicating a whole month's worth of stories to bakeries.
New Owner Seeks Restaurant Tenant for Sand Bar Inn Site
After 15 years, the abandoned Sand Bar Inn and restaurant location on the west side of the causeway in South Hero has been cleared of the derelict motel building in preparation for construction of a new restaurant and eight townhomes. Pierre LeBlanc, president and CEO of Colchester-based Engelberth Construction, purchased the 4.7-acre property at 59 Route 2 in October 2021 and is now seeking an operator for a planned two-story restaurant.
Now Playing in Theaters: January 11-17
BROKER: In South Korea, two men take advantage of a church drop-off for unwanted babies to sell the children for adoption in this acclaimed drama from Hirokazu Koreeda. With Song Kang-ho and Dong-won Gang. (129 min, R. Catamount) THE DEVIL CONSPIRACY: A biotech company has satanic plans for the shroud...
Citing racism, MUHS girls’ basketball team skip game at Enosburg Falls
MIDDLEBURY — The members of the Middlebury Union High School girls’ basketball team chose not to travel to Enosburg Falls High School for a game this past Thursday citing a history of racist harassment of Tiger athletes at the Franklin County school. The team last week posted a...
Lake Placid's Main Street a sight to see, as FISU fans pack in
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Let's party like it's 1980!. Day three of the FISU World University Games brought the largest crowds so far to Lake Placid, as activities away from the mountain and arenas had fans flooding the closed-off main road for hours. Spectators enjoyed family-friendly fun such as...
Letters to the Editor (1/11/23)
Mathematically, this promises to be an interesting year: 2023 = 7 x 17 x 17. Not a bad poker hand: three sevens and a pair of aces — a full house. Lucky New Year, everyone!. I want to express my gratitude to Seven Days for publishing the weekly Lifelines section and ["Life Stories 2022," December 28] so that I had the chance to learn of Sasha Torrens-Sperry's death and more about her life. My broken heart is now even more open.
Obituary: Richard Jenney, 1927-2023
Richard H. Jenney, 95, of Calais, Vt., died January 8, 2023, at Central Vermont Medical Center after a brief illness. He was surrounded at his bedside by loving family members: his wife, Judy; daughter, Karen; his brother, Peter, and his wife, Michelle; and niece Becky. Born in Cambridge, Mass., on...
Burlington Allows Parish to Demolish Historic Cathedral
Burlington's historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception can be torn down. Such was the decision of the city's Development Review Board on Wednesday evening, when it voted to issue a demolition permit for the building at 20 Pine Street. The 4-2 ruling was a blow to preservationists but a victory...
Burlington church gets official demolition permit
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Development Review board officially signed off on the demolition permit for the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception this week. Channel 3′s Kiana Burks spoke with those for and against the demolition about the building’s next steps. The ruling was bad news for preservationists...
