Los Angeles, CA

musictimes.com

Lisa Marie Presley REAL Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest Caused by Broken Heart Syndrome?

Did the Broken Heart Syndrome have something to do with Lisa Marie Presley's cardiac arrest and death?. Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley's mother, confirmed the news about the singer-songwriter's death in a statement on Thursday. The 54-year-old songstress died after being hospitalized earlier that day following a cardiac arrest. "It...
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death

The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Celebrities pronounced dead this past week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
AMARILLO, TX
RadarOnline

SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death

Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
MEMPHIS, TN
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'

Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she wishes her late mom Janet Leigh could see "that her two daughters are well and thriving" Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how she would share her life with her late mom Janet Leigh if she were still alive today. On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of multiple Variety covers showcasing several of the magazine's recent picks for "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time," leading with Leigh's classic Psycho. In the famous black-and-white still from the 1960...
RadarOnline

Priscilla Presley Attempted To Get Lisa Marie Presley Into Scientology Drug Treatment Program Years Before Her Death, Sources Claim

Priscilla Presley attempted to have her troubled daughter Lisa Marie enter a drug rehab program with the controversial Church of Scientology — years before her tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources said in 2019 long-time Scientologist Priscilla had begged church leaders to accept her daughter into their drug treatment program, Narconon. Priscilla has been a long-time member of the church. Lisa Marie was raised in Scientology but reportedly left as an adult. Her daughter Riley Keough has not publicly spoken about her connection but is believed to be a part of the church. “Lisa Marie was taking drugs again, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
East Coast Traveler

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WAFB

WAFB

