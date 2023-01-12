(Richmond, IN)--A train and a flatbed truck collided in Richmond overnight. It was just before midnight Thursday night when the train hit the truck on North West 11th. The truck was knocked about 200 feet off the street and the occupant was out and walking around when first responders arrived. 34-year-old Aaron Lapp was not injured, but, according to scanner traffic, did have a blood alcohol content of .231. Lapp was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Not only was he allegedly driving drunk, but he also has never had a license.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO