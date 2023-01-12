ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity.  American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
DAYTON, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati Police investigator will resign over dereliction of duty charges

A Cincinnati Police officer will resign and plead guilty to five counts of dereliction of duty after an extended investigation into the department's personal crimes unit. Special investigators reviewed cases handled by Christopher Schroder dating back to 2007. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's office says out of 865 cases, 47 had "significant deficiencies," including delays in rape kit submissions, failures to submit DNA swabs, and cases with little to no investigation.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Dayton police and medics were called to the 1700 block of West Grande Avenue to reports of a man shot around 2:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. >> Search underway for...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Single-father hounded with threats after Facebook friendship turns to nightmare

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single-father says what began as an innocent conversation on social media turned perilous when he began receiving threats of violence and death threats. Logan Lunsford was recently on Facebook when someone who claimed to be another single parent reached out to him. Lunsford initially believed the person might have been looking for a friend.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs

OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell. Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
1017thepoint.com

TRAIN, TRUCK COLLIDE IN RICHMOND

(Richmond, IN)--A train and a flatbed truck collided in Richmond overnight. It was just before midnight Thursday night when the train hit the truck on North West 11th. The truck was knocked about 200 feet off the street and the occupant was out and walking around when first responders arrived. 34-year-old Aaron Lapp was not injured, but, according to scanner traffic, did have a blood alcohol content of .231. Lapp was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Not only was he allegedly driving drunk, but he also has never had a license.
RICHMOND, IN

