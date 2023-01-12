Read full article on original website
Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity. American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
Fox 19
Ohio death row inmate Elwood Jones will be released on bond Saturday
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A man who sat on Ohio’s death row for almost three decades will be released Saturday after a judge ruled he didn’t get a fair trial and is eligible for bond, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Elwood Jones, convicted of a murder...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati Police investigator will resign over dereliction of duty charges
A Cincinnati Police officer will resign and plead guilty to five counts of dereliction of duty after an extended investigation into the department's personal crimes unit. Special investigators reviewed cases handled by Christopher Schroder dating back to 2007. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's office says out of 865 cases, 47 had "significant deficiencies," including delays in rape kit submissions, failures to submit DNA swabs, and cases with little to no investigation.
Woman admits to starting fire that heavily damaged Middletown home
Samantha Stevens faces up to nine years in prison and will have to register as a convicted arson offender.
2 killed, 1 critically injured, 1 other hurt in multiple shootings in Dayton
DAYTON — 33 people were killed in Dayton homicides in 2022, according to the Dayton Police Department. So far in 2023, the city is on track to have another deadly year. >>PHOTOS: Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting. Two people were shot and killed Saturday in separate shootings in...
911 call: ‘Four or five’ shots fired in ‘rapid’ succession hits, hospitalizes man
DAYTON — 911 calls from the shooting near the intersection of West 5th Street and South Main Street showed the confusion that the victim and surrounding bystander experienced Saturday overnight. News Center 7 previously reported the story as it was breaking. Dayton crews responded at around 2:30 a.m. after...
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Dayton police and medics were called to the 1700 block of West Grande Avenue to reports of a man shot around 2:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. >> Search underway for...
Fox 19
Single-father hounded with threats after Facebook friendship turns to nightmare
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single-father says what began as an innocent conversation on social media turned perilous when he began receiving threats of violence and death threats. Logan Lunsford was recently on Facebook when someone who claimed to be another single parent reached out to him. Lunsford initially believed the person might have been looking for a friend.
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
2 Springfield women kidnapped, trapped in basement
One person is in custody after two women were allegedly kidnapped and trapped in a Springfield basement.
‘She’s a fighter’: Family of missing Dayton woman pleading for community’s help
30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the Autumn Woods Dr. area of Trotwood around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022. She was dropping off some personal items to her ex-boyfriend.
spectrumnews1.com
Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs
OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
1 transported to Miami Valley Hospital after car-truck crash on I-75 SB
DAYTON — One person was transported to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound Sunday morning. Dayton Police were called to Interstate 75 southbound near S Edwin C Moses Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m. after a Toyota Camry crashed into a box truck, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
dayton.com
Local Bed Bath & Beyond set to close as national retailer struggles financially
As part of a wave of closures nationwide, houseware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will soon shutter its Old Troy Pike location in Huber Heights amid the company’s growing financial struggles. Following the release of unfavorable third quarter 2022 fiscal results, the retailer on Tuesday announced an updated list...
Beavercreek woman found after Missing Adult Alert
On Jan. 9 at 4:31 p.m., a woman walked away from her family and did not return.
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting near Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — A person was shot near a Dayton apartment complex early Saturday morning. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 1000 block of Danner Avenue at around 5:50 a.m. after a person was shot, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7. Medics performed...
Fox 19
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell. Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
1017thepoint.com
TRAIN, TRUCK COLLIDE IN RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--A train and a flatbed truck collided in Richmond overnight. It was just before midnight Thursday night when the train hit the truck on North West 11th. The truck was knocked about 200 feet off the street and the occupant was out and walking around when first responders arrived. 34-year-old Aaron Lapp was not injured, but, according to scanner traffic, did have a blood alcohol content of .231. Lapp was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Not only was he allegedly driving drunk, but he also has never had a license.
