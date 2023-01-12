No longer playoff nervous, Dallas Cowboys are comfortable and confident for Tampa Bay

Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Cards GM Ossenfort on rebuild: ‘Ego will not be tolerated’
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Monti Ossenfort watched in dismay two years ago as Arizona’s Kyler Murray ripped apart the Tennessee Titans defense, accounting for five touchdowns in Arizona’s 38-13 victory. He’s much more excited to see the quarterback again now that they’re part of the same team....
The Tape Don't Lie: Miami Dolphins lose playoff game at Buffalo Bills, a review
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Despite a slew of devastating injuries, none more significant than Tua Tagovailoa's concussion of course, the Dolphins were competitive in a Wild Card Round playoff loss at Buffalo. It was Bills 34, Dolphins 31, and at least the team did not quit on first-year coach...
North Platte Telegraph
‘I should be the guy’: Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins frustrated by lack of carries in playoff loss to Bengals
Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins wished it had been him with the ball on the goal line, not Tyler Huntley, Sunday night in Cincinnati. The Ravens had been cruising on a productive fourth-quarter drive and just needed one more yard on third-and-goal. Huntley leaped over the pile, the ball popped out, and the Bengals returned it for a 98-yard touchdown, changing the game’s entire tone and giving the Bengals a 24-17 lead over the Ravens that they would never relinquish.
North Platte Telegraph
AP source: Damar Hamlin plans to attend Bills game after collapse
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest during a game at Cincinnati two weeks ago, plans to attend Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a person with direct knowledge of the player’s schedule told The Associated Press.
