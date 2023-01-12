No longer playoff nervous, Dallas Cowboys are comfortable and confident for Tampa Bay

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins wished it had been him with the ball on the goal line, not Tyler Huntley, Sunday night in Cincinnati. The Ravens had been cruising on a productive fourth-quarter drive and just needed one more yard on third-and-goal. Huntley leaped over the pile, the ball popped out, and the Bengals returned it for a 98-yard touchdown, changing the game’s entire tone and giving the Bengals a 24-17 lead over the Ravens that they would never relinquish.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO