Waukesha, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer shooting; tow truck driver accused, firing at motorcyclist

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a shooting that happened in Brown Deer on Nov. 8, 2022. The accused is Donta Davis – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless injury. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
BROWN DEER, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

U.S. Marshals tapped to help Madison police in search for State Street shooting suspect

MADISON, Wis. — The United States Marshals Service is now helping Madison police with their search for a man suspected in a downtown Madison shooting, department officials said Tuesday. Officers with the Madison Police Department have been searching for 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson since Nov. 29 after he allegedly shot another man on State Street. The shooting left a 29-year-old man...
MADISON, WI
wgtd.org

Standoff Near Union Grove Ends With Gunfire

(WGTD)---A tense standoff at the Racine/Kenosha County line near Union Grove late Monday afternoon ended in a barrage of gunfire and the death of a suspect. The incident began in the Burlington area with a high-speed chase that ended in a field near U.S. 45 and County ‘K-R.’ The driver ran off with a gun. A perimeter was set up.
UNION GROVE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee house shot-up following argument

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee standoff near 85th and Brown Deer, wanted man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee standoff ended with the arrest of a wanted man on Sunday evening, Jan. 15 near 85th and Brown Deer. Police responded around 3 p.m., and officers "obtained information that the suspect was inside," MPD said. He refused to make contact with police and a "tactical setup was established."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

36-year old man killed in Menomonee Falls car crash

MENOMONEE FALLS — A Milwaukee man was killed in a single car crash on the Interstate 41 northbound off-ramp at Main Street early Saturday, according to the Menomonee Falls Police Department. Police found the 36-year-old man had been ejected from the car. The crash is still under investigation. The...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WISN

Waukesha installs defibrillators in 9 parks

The city of Waukesha installed automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in nine parks. The AEDs are protected from inclement weather, direct sunlight and dust with a polycarbonate case and thermostat-controlled heater inside that ensure AED pads and emergency medication remain at safe operating temperatures. To access lifesaving equipment, bystanders call 911...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Racine police seek help locating missing person

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. Officials say Misty Smith was last seen on Jan. 10 around 7:40 a.m. near 15th and Wisconsin Avenue. She was last seen wearing a gray, fuzzy sweater, orange zip-up sweater, blue jeans...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Three injured when car crashed into Waukesha apartment building

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A car crashed into a Waukesha apartment building early Sunday morning. Police said it happened around 1 a.m. near White Rock Avenue and East Moreland Boulevard. Waukesha fire said when they arrived, a car was on fire. Three people were taken to an area hospital for...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Kohl's theft; shoes, athletic apparel stolen

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two people suspected of stealing from the Kohl's near 124th and North on Sunday, Jan. 8. The pair went into the store around 7:45 p.m. and stole multiple pairs of shoes and athletic apparel, police said. They drove off in a black crossover.
BROOKFIELD, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Suspects Charged For Shooting at Milwaukee Officers During Terminated Pursuit

Two suspects were charged Friday for their involvement in the shooting at Milwaukee Police Officers during a police pursuit that was later terminated by a sergeant as first reported by Wisconsin Right Now. According to a Milwaukee Police press release, Afrisawn T. Dedrick and Tysheonna M. Jones were arrested during...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WDIO-TV

Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued

(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

