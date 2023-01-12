Read full article on original website
Reminder: Disney World Icon Closes Forever This Week!
Coming from the mind of Walt Disney Imagineer Tony Baxter, Splash Mountain first opened in Disneyland’s Critter Country and was later added to Frontierland at the Walt Disney World Resort. Inspired by Disney’s controversy-sparking film Song of the South, efforts to essentially “cancel” the ride finally won out as plans were unveiled for a retheme. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open in late 2024. It should be noted that no other attractions, like the Walt Disney World Railroad, are expected to be affected by the construction.
Here’s Why You Teach Your Children About Disney’s Safety Rules
Many parents and Guests shared scary photos and stories of children at Disney Parks breaking “harmless” rules only to face occasionally severe consequences. The Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort are two wonderful and magical places for a family vacation. From character meet ‘n’ greets to myriad rides and attractions that excite children and adults alike, a Disney Resort is the perfect place to have that quintessential Disney vacation.
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes
Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
OpEd: Disney Should Auction Off Pieces of Splash Mountain
As Splash Mountain closes its door to Disney World and Disneyland Guests, so too will many of the set pieces that created the zip-a-dee-doo-dah scenes fade away. And while many of the animal animatronics will probably be repurposed by Walt Disney Imagineers for the attraction’s re-theme, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, not everything will be repurposed.
Super Nintendo World Officially Opening At Universal Studios Hollywood 2023
Universal has been teasing its creation for a minute now, but we finally get a good inside look on Super Nintendo World in Hollywood! Complete with Bowser’s Castle, Toadstool Cafe, and real-life ‘Mario Kart' - it's a fully immersive Mushroom Kingdom!
Costco Is Selling Disney Pyrex and We’re Obsessed
If you’re a self-proclaimed Disney Adult, we have excellent news: a new line of branded products is here to add some magic to your home!. They are absolutely perfect for storing your Disney movie or Disney Parks copycat foods or brightening up your daily packed lunch. Better yet, you don’t have to wish upon a star to snag the new container set—you just need a Costco card. Read on for all the details about the adorable storage set.
BIG Changes At Disney: Free Parking, Food Discounts, & More!
In November 2022, The Walt Disney Company unceremoniously fired its CEO, Bob Chapek, and brought back its previous CEO, Bob Iger. Chapek’s 2-year tenure at the company was not good – he was intensely disliked and Disney’s stock value was not doing well (Disney Tourist Blog did an excellent write up about why Bob C. was fired and how Bob I. returned).
Disneyland Closing Another Fan Favorite Venue
Disneyland's closures and renovations will not stop at Splash Mountain as another closing is added to its long list for 2023.
New LEGO Flower Sets Arrive In Time For Valentine's Day 2023
LEGO Icons flower sets have been hugely popular, especially around Valentine's Day. That's probably because they're more fun – and far more durable – than actual flowers. Indeed, if you manage to kill these plants then you might be living in an extremely unsafe enviroment. That said, two new additions have joined the lineup and are available on Amazon and via the LEGO Shop now with a release date set for February 1st.
Disney Travel Agent Shares One Resort to Avoid
While the Walt Disney World Resort is a magical vacation destination, a Disney travel agent shared one Resort-hotel that Guests should avoid. The Walt Disney World Resort holds its own as one of the best places in the world to enjoy a Disney vacation. Whichever Theme Park you pick within the Disney Resort—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom—every Disney Park has something unique to offer Guests with many a world-class attraction and ride that gives you the ultimate Disney experience.
Guest Tries To Steal Part of Splash Mountain, Disney Takes Action
Guests can’t get enough of Splash Mountain… so much so they’re trying to steal parts of it before the iconic attraction shuts down. Splash Mountain is closing, much to many fans’ consternation. The iconic Disney ride based on the older Disney movie, Song of the South, will soon be replaced with the Princess and the Frog-themed ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. While many fans have implored and even started petitions to have Disney revoke their decision to replace the attraction, it’s fallen on deaf ears, and Disney has made constant and consistent progress on the retheme, even announcing the closure date of the ride.
100 Years of Wonder Takes Over World of Disney at Disney Springs As 50th Anniversary Fades Away
World of Disney in Disney Springs has been decorated for 100 Years of Wonder, celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The decorated section is in the west room. A giant 100 is projected on the floor and on the back wall. Purple backgrounds with silvery sparkles have...
Disney World Shares Details On Its Next Major Ride Addition
A much-anticipated new ride at Disney World is set for opening.
Trouble After Disney’s Exciting Announcements With Constant Ride Breakdowns
A Walt Disney World Park was left in despair when multiple rides broke down simultaneously, leaving many Guests disappointed. Visiting a Walt Disney World Resort Disney Park is an experience to write home about. The Disney Resort is home to four. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and of course, the center of this story, Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Each Disney Theme Park has different rides and attractions on offer that allow Guests to have the Disney experience they paid for—and it’s not an insignificant amount!
Walt Disney World Park Hours Extended Throughout February 2023
Operating hours have been extended at all four Walt Disney World theme parks in late January and throughout February 2023. Magic Kingdom will still open at 9:00 a.m. on most days through February 25. It will now open at 8:00 a.m. on January 31, February 2, 8, 13, 16, and 20. Early entry on these days will begin at 7:30 a.m.
You Don’t Need a Park Pass To Go To the Newest Restaurant Coming to Disney World
We’re always excited about NEW restaurants (and new food in general) coming to Disney World!. But we are ESPECIALLY excited when we get the chance to try the new eats without needing to make a Park Pass Reservation to do so!. There are a few new spots we want...
Get Southwest Flights to Disney World for UNDER $50 Now!
Besides accommodations and park tickets, one of the most expensive parts of a trip to Disney World can be the flights. If you’re planning a 2023 trip to the Orlando parks and want to save some major cash on transportation, be sure to check out a new DISCOUNT just announced by Southwest Airlines!
WARNING: Prepare for Cold and Windy Weather in Disney World
Florida might be the Sunshine State, but believe it or not, it can sometimes get a bit cold. our share of weather in Disney World, including storms, hurricanes, and more, and we’re about to see some seriously cold and windy weather over the next few days. According to WESH...
Restaurant Menu Changes Hit Disney World This Week
It’s been a great week in Disney World — for FOOD! That’s because the EPCOT Festival of the Arts has started, and we made our way around the festival trying out EVERYTHING. We also grabbed the new Pistachio drink at Starbucks and noticed that Spice Road Table...
New Shows to Watch on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, and Showtime the Week of Jan. 16, 2023
Find out what's coming to your favorite streaming platforms the week of Jan. 16, 2023.
